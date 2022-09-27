Read full article on original website
Australia calls for immediate release of economist jailed by Myanmar
SYDNEY, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Australia rejects the court ruling in Myanmar against Australian Professor Sean Turnell and calls for his immediate release, Foreign Minister Penny Wong said on Thursday.
What being beautiful means in 25 countries around the world
Across the world, our ideas of what makes someone "beautiful" vary immensely.If you ever needed proof that beauty is in the eye of the beholder, look no further than this one collection of photographs.Journalist Esther Honig asked Photoshop editors around the world to edit her face according to the beauty standards of their country, and the results are very revealing.Esther told Buzzfeed her project, Before & After, “made her shriek,” when she saw the finished looks.Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletterHere is the original photo Esther sent to the experts:Here are the finished, Photoshopped images:ArgentinaIn accordance with this...
Margrethe II: Who is the chain-smoking, fashion-forward Queen of Denmark?
Denmark’s Queen Margrethe II, 82, has tested positive for Covid-19 after returning home from the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II on Monday.Following the death of her British counterpart on 8 September, Queen Margrethe now finds herself the world’s only queen regnant, Europe’s longest-serving current head of state and the longest-reigning monarch on the international stage bar the Sultan of Brunei.Although many other royal families have their own queens, these are the wives of kings and have married into their titles, rather than inherited the responsibility to rule as monarch, as Queen Margrethe did.She attended Her Majesty’s grand funeral alongside...
Teen Not Paying Parents Rent After Their 'Free Loader' Lover Arrived Backed
A teenager refusing to pay his parents rent after a man who was part of their "open relationship" began staying the night has been applauded online. The 18-year-old explained in a Reddit post that he had paid his mom and dad rent since he was 16, claiming they'd be high and dry if he didn't chip in financially.
Climate Activists Damage Rubens Painting’s Frame, British Museum Receives Chinese Jades, and More: Morning Links from August 30, 2022
To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines A BIG BEQUEST. The British Museum in London revealed this week that it had received a large bequest of Chinese porcelains and jades from Sir Joseph Hotung, a member of a powerful Hong Kong family who died last year. George Osborne, chair of the British Museum’s board, told the Guardian that the bequest is “one of the most generous gifts we’ve ever received.” In it are a bounty of riches—namely, “246 jades, 15 very fine Yuan (1279–1368) and Ming dynasty (1368–1644) blue-and-white porcelains, and a dry lacquer head of a Bodhisattva,” per the Guardian. These objects are expected...
Pound slides; former BOE chief Carney accuses government of ‘undercutting’ Bank – business live
Carney says government ‘working at cross-purposes with the Bank’
U.S. VP Harris says she is going to Philippines later this year
CAMP BONIFAS, South Korea, Sept 29 (Reuters) - U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris said on Thursday she is going to visit the Philippines later this year. Harris made the remark as she visited the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) separating North and South Korea after arriving in the South Korean capital on Thursday.
What the world will be like in 2050, in eight maps and charts
1. By 2050, India will have overtaken the US as the world's second largest economyIt's also projected that the gap between the three biggest economies, China, India and the US, and the rest of the world will widen over the next few decades.2. The UK will no longer be among the top ten economies in the worldBritain will be in 11th place by 2050.Both Indonesia and Nigeria will rise through the world rankings, the latter from 20th to 9th.3. Countries with emerging economies today will overtake G7 countries in terms of GDPE7 economies, China, India, Brazil, Mexico, Russia, Indonesia and...
Bata Drums: The Drumbeats Of African Origin changing The Phase Of Caribbean Religion
Over the last five centuries, the bata drums have been the lifeline of African and Caribbean culture and religious faithfuls. They are not considered ordinary musical instruments for those who revere the sacred drums and are aware of their significance. In the early days of ancient civilization, the bata drums...
Ending Months-Long Dispute, Singaporean Art Foundation Apologizes for Pursuing Legal Action Against KAWS Exhibition
The Ryan Foundation in Singapore, which previously sought to shut down a KAWS public art show in the city’s waterfront, has apologized for the “embarrassment and/or distress” suffered by the exhibition’s organizers. The apology was part of an out-of-court settlement with the Hong Kong–based creative studio AllRightsReserved (ARR), which had organized the show. It concluded a 10-month legal row between the two parties. The fight began last November, when the foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to developing art projects in Singapore, filed an interim injunction against ARR to stop “KAWS: HOLIDAY Singapore” from opening at the Float at Marina Bay. The injunction temporarily blocked...
One of Poland’s Top Collectors Will Auction 200 Works to Fund Her Private Museum and Expand Her Focus on Women
Grażyna Kulczyk, a Polish collector and investor, will auction around 200 works from her contemporary art collection this fall to raise funds for the Muzeum Susch, her private museum in Swiss Alps. Additional sale proceeds will go towards the collector’s charitable organization, the Art Stations Foundation, which funds cultural projects. Works by the likes of Vanessa Beecroft, Zhang Huan, and Thomas Ruff, as well as ones by Polish postwar and contemporary artists, will be sold across five sales between October 18 and 20 at the Warsaw-based auction house Desa Unicum. Funds from the sales will go toward the museum’s exhibition programming,...
