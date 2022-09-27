An increase in the population of wild pigs in New Zealand’s capital Wellington has meant that the animals are now entering suburban gardens and killing baby goats and intimidating dogs.Residents in Brooklyn said that wild pigs have ended up on popular walking tracks and in backyards.Naomi Steenkamp, who raises goats on her property behind the Brooklyn wind turbine, said to Stuff that her own kid goats had been “eaten alive” by the wild pigs.“I don’t think people realise how big they are,” she was quoted as saying after her husband shot and killed one that she thought weighed 120kg over...

ANIMALS ・ 2 DAYS AGO