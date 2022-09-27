Read full article on original website
Related
natureworldnews.com
Many Species in Europe Has Thrived Thanks to Wildlife Protection Programs
The probability of forest fires in the European environment is growing as the weather shifts. Pasture of huge antelopes can be an inexpensive strategy to reduce dangers. This has been highlighted by specialists in the backdrop of the current spate of flames in southern as well as central Europe. Protection...
Both Brown Bears and Wolves Are Being Reintroduced in Europe
We love a successful repopulation story, and it seems a number of major species are making a glorious comeback across Europe. A number of conservation measures, such as legal protection, habitat restoration, and species reintroductions, are resulting in serious species recovery — particularly for top predators across the continent. And researchers have been analyzing data on how population sizes and geographical distributions of bears and wolves in Europe have expanded over the last 40 years.
natureworldnews.com
Wolves, Bears, and a Slew of Other Creatures are Making a Comeback in Europe
Brown bears and wolves are among the animals making an "exciting" comeback in Europe. Report on species recovery demonstrates the value of reintroductions, habitat restoration, and legal protection. Detailed Analysis. According to a significant analysis that examines how certain species are reviving, one of the top predators making a return...
Good News Network
Magnificent Picture of Ape Cuddling Another Species is Finalist in Wildlife Photographer of the Year – SEE Photos
In a photograph that won Christian Ziegler “Highly Commended Image” at the Wildlife Photographer of the Year contest, a bonobo ape appears to be cuddling a mongoose as if it were a pet. Perfectly capturing the mystery and technical brilliance that are the standards for the competition, held...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Inside Russia elite ‘Frogmen’ special forces armed with underwater guns and fleet of trained killer dolphins
RUSSIAN special forces are one of the prime suspects in the attack on the Nord Stream pipelines which has triggered a disaster in the Baltic Sea. Vladimir Putin's regime are feared to have attacked the key gas link in an effort to continue stoking the brewing energy war with Europe amid tensions over Ukraine.
protocol.com
‘Smash and grab’: Meta uncovers Russia's ‘largest and most complex’ info op since the war began
Russia set up a sprawling and sophisticated network of websites impersonating mainstream media outlets, which it used to spread anti-Ukrainian messaging that was amplified via fake social media accounts, Meta has found. In a new report published Tuesday, Meta called it Russia’s “largest and most complex” influence operation since the war in Ukraine began.
maritime-executive.com
Tanker Avoiding Sanctions Hits Maersk-Operated Boxship off Malaysia
A containership and an Aframax tanker collided during the early morning hours of September 28 in the busy Malacca Strait between Malaysia and Indonesia. While the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) is reporting no injuries to the 45 crew on both vessels or oil leaks, questions are emerging about the identity of the tanker and its current operations.
Lions, Elephants and Rhinos on the Run after Escaping Zoo
Several animals have escaped through the fence of Hluhluwe iMfolozi Park in South Africa and are causing chaos in the area.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Magpies, curlews, peregrine falcons: how birds adapt to our cities, bringing wonder, joy and conflict
For all the vastness of our Outback and bush, most Australians live in urban areas. In cities, we live within an orderly landscape, moulded and manufactured by us to suit our needs. But other species also live in this modified environment. Review: Curlews on Vulture Street: cities, birds, people & me – Darryl Jones (NewSouth) In many cases, this cohabitation is peaceful, benign or even mutually beneficial. Part of Darryl Jones’ Curlews on Vulture Street: cities, birds, people & me documents the surprising variety of bird life in our cities and towns. Many of these birds are native species, finding...
Amazing footage of great white shark soaring out of the water
great white sharkPhoto by Alex Steyn (Creative Commons) Imagine seeing a great white shark leap out of the water and soar right in front of you. That's exactly what happened to Bewildering Nature in the following video. Keep in mind that the average weight of a great white shark is5,000 pounds (2,268 kg) according toWhat Things Weigh. Great whites are capable of producing a bite force of up to 4,000 psi. For comparison, polar bears have the strongest bite force of all bears, with a bite force of 1200 PSI.
Lizards: From tiny geckos to giant Komodo dragons
Lizards are a diverse and ancient group of reptiles that live around the world today. There are thousands of lizard species, and each has special adaptations and traits. There are lizards with frills, lizards with horns, and lizards with wings. Most lizards have four legs, but some get by on two legs and others have no legs at all.
Red kite chicks born during droughts are scarred for life – study exposes hidden threat of climate change to wildlife conservation
Take a drive down England’s M40 motorway and chances are you’ll see a large bird with a forked tail overhead searching for roadkill: the red kite. The conservation status of this species has looked promising in recent years. Assessments made between 2005 and 2019 classified red kites as “near threatened” on the IUCN Red List, a global system for classifying each species’ extinction risk. Population growth throughout large swathes of the red kite’s range meant that the species was bumped up to “least concern” in 2020.
Ones to Watch in Paris for Spring 2023
PARIS — For spring 2023, Paris Fashion Week will feature 105 brands over nine days, including the debuts of these six designers. Anna October Six months after fleeing to Paris in the face of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, designer Anna October was back in Kyiv, putting the final touches to the spring 2023 collection she will show on Friday.More from WWDKoche RTW Spring 2023Benjamin Benmoyal RTW Spring 2023Anrealage RTW Spring 2023 To sum up her state of mind, October conjured the words of British poet Vita Sackville-West: “Small pleasures must correct great tragedies, therefore of gardens in the midst of war I bold...
France 24
Half world's birds in decline, species moving 'ever faster' to extinction
The four-yearly State of the World's Birds report, which provides a snapshot of the plight of species globally and more broadly a barometer for biodiversity, comes as the United Nations steers an international process to protect nature. "One in eight bird species is threatened with extinction, and the status of...
natureworldnews.com
Avian Life Dwindles Worldwide, More Bird Species Succumb to Extinction
A conclusive study that presents the bleakest picture yet of the extinction of avian life claims that nearly half of all bird species on the planet are in decline. According to BirdLife International's State of the World's Birds report, which is published every four years, 73% of species are under pressure from the growth and intensification of agriculture. The other major threats are the over-exploitation of natural resources, logging, invasive species, and climate change.
msn.com
HALF of the world's birds are in decline due to a human-based threats
Almost half the world's bird species have declining populations at least one in eight are threatened by extinction, a new report reveals. The 100-year-old conservation organization BirdLife says that this year's report, which summarizes data gathered from researchers, conservationists and citizen scientists, paints the most concerning picture for nature yet.
Feral pigs torment residents in New Zealand capital
An increase in the population of wild pigs in New Zealand’s capital Wellington has meant that the animals are now entering suburban gardens and killing baby goats and intimidating dogs.Residents in Brooklyn said that wild pigs have ended up on popular walking tracks and in backyards.Naomi Steenkamp, who raises goats on her property behind the Brooklyn wind turbine, said to Stuff that her own kid goats had been “eaten alive” by the wild pigs.“I don’t think people realise how big they are,” she was quoted as saying after her husband shot and killed one that she thought weighed 120kg over...
Drought is killing Kenya's endangered wildlife
NAIROBI, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Kenya's worst drought in four decades has killed almost 2% of the world's rarest zebra in three months, and 25 times more elephants than normal over the same period.
nationalinterest.org
Frontline Firepower: U.S. Deploys HIMARS to Latvia
Exercises led by the U.S. Army Europe and Africa command will demonstrate the missile system’s rapid deployment to NATO’s eastern border. The U.S. Army Europe and Africa (USAREUR-AF) command announced on Sunday that it had deployed two M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, or HIMARS, to Latvia in order to take part in an upcoming exercise in the country.
Comments / 0