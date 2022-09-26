ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Porte, IN

Comments / 0

Related
hometownnewsnow.com

Second Person Tied to Sports Car Pursuit

(La Porte, IN) - Another person was charged with the high-speed chase of a sports car in La Porte last week. Patricia Hollowell is charged in La Porte Circuit Court with Level 5 Felony Fraud and Level 6 Felony Forgery. According to court documents, the 52-year-old Indianapolis woman showed up...
LA PORTE, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Charges in Dirt Bike Pursuit

(La Porte, IN) - A La Porte man was arrested after he allegedly fled from police on a dirt bike. Chase Moss, 22, is charged in La Porte Circuit Court with Resisting Law Enforcement and other counts. According to court documents, Moss fled at high speeds Tuesday afternoon from an...
LA PORTE, IN
abc57.com

Shots fired involving Indiana Excise Police Officer

SOUTH BEND, Ind. --Indiana State Police confirms shots fired involving Indiana Excise Police Officer near Rockne Drive and Madison Street. Both officer and suspect fired shots. The scene is currently active with several Indiana State Police cars on sight. ABC57 is working to learn if the suspect fled or was...
SOUTH BEND, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Indiana State
Indiana Cars
State
Indiana State
La Porte, IN
Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
City
La Porte, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Arrested Driver Impaired from Vaping

(La Porte, IN) - Alleged vaping of marijuana led to a driver being arrested for being impaired in downtown La Porte. Joshua Dejaegher, 37, is charged in La Porte Circuit Court with operating while intoxicated, driving on a suspended license, and possession of marijuana. According to court documents, an officer...
LA PORTE, IN
22 WSBT

Fire destroys LaPorte County home

A LaPorte home was destroyed by fire today. Firefighters from multiple agencies were called to a structure fully engulfed in flames before 12 p.m. to 302 W. 250 South just west of U.S. 35 near Kingsbury. Shirley Pontius said she and her husband, Barry, were inside their home not knowing...
LAPORTE COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Two separate truck crashes gridlocks traffic for hours on I-80/94

LAKE CO. – Two separate truck crashes gridlocked traffic along eastbound I-80/94 for hours Tuesday morning. The first crash occurred on Monday at approximately 9:30 p.m. A preliminary investigation by Trooper Haddon reports that a green 2022 Freightliner was traveling east in the far-right lane when it rear-ended a 2003 Freightliner that was pulling an empty box trailer.
LAKE COUNTY, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#J Street#Sports Car#Chase
abc57.com

Police identify victim of homicide on S. Michigan Street

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Police have identified the victim of a fatal shooting in the 2100 block of S. Michigan St. on Wednesday night. Christopher Yakim, 37, died in the shooting. His family has been notified. Yakim's autopsy has been scheduled for Friday in Kalamazoo. The South Bend Police Department...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Two injured in crash at U.S. 12, Union Road in Porter Township

CASS COUNTY, Mich. - Two people were injured in a crash at U.S. 12 and Union Road on Wednesday morning, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. At 10:55 a.m., deputies were called to a two-vehicle crash in the area. According to reports, a GMC Yukon was traveling east on...
CASS COUNTY, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
inkfreenews.com

Area Police Reports

Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incidents:. 3:01 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28, 700 block East Market Street, Warsaw. Guy B. Ambrose reported the theft of a vehicle. 7:46 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27, 9300 block South SR 15, Silver Lake. Officers investigated a report of a...
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
abc57.com

One injured in crash involving semi on U.S. 131

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. - One person was injured in a crash involving a semi on U.S. 131 Tuesday afternoon, according to the St. Joseph County Sheriff's Office. At 12:33 p.m., deputies responded to the area of U.S. 131 and Garber Road for a two-vehicle crash. The driver of a...
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, MI
abc57.com

Elkhart Police investigating threat to Elkhart technology school

ELKHART, Ind. - The Elkhart Police Department is investigating a threat reported at the Elkhart School of Engineering, Technology and Innovation on Thursday. At 12:30 p.m., police were notified of a shooting threat that was airdropped around the school. The school, located in the 2600 block of California Road, then...
ELKHART, IN
WNDU

Mishawaka resident hurt in St. Joseph County, Mich., crash

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - A Mishawaka resident was hurt in a crash in St. Joseph County, Mich., Tuesday afternoon. Deputies responded just after 12:30 p.m. to the intersection of U.S. 131 and Garber Road in Constantine Township. Police say a 26-year-old from Mishawaka was driving north on U.S....
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, MI
hometownnewsnow.com

Identity Theft in Car Purchase Triggers Chase

(La Porte, IN) - It appears identity theft was involved in a high-speed chase ending with a crash in La Porte over the weekend. Charged with fraud and other counts like resisting law enforcement is 29-year-old Anteis Robinson. According to court documents, Robinson came to the area on Saturday from Indianapolis.
LA PORTE, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Charges in Scrap Burglary Case

(La Porte County, IN) - Charges have been filed in La Porte County for stealing over a thousand pounds of metal and selling it as scrap. 40-year-old Donald Helms allegedly broke into TT Machining and Fabricating in Michigan City in December last year. Authorities say he took over four thousand...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
Forest Park Review

Two drivers in rowdy funeral procession charged with reckless driving

Two Chicago women taking part in a funeral procession were cited for negligent driving after they blocked traffic near the intersection of Jackson Boulevard and Des Plaines Avenue. The incident took place Sept. 24 at around 1:20 p.m. Forest Park police were alerted that a rowdy funeral procession was heading...
FOREST PARK, IL
WNDU

Victim identified in deadly South Bend shooting

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The victim of a deadly shooting Wednesday night in South Bend has been identified. South Bend Police were called around 9 p.m. to the 2100 block of S. Michigan Street on a report of shots fired. When officers arrived, they found a man, identified as 37-year-old Christopher Yakim, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
SOUTH BEND, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy