Local Company Turns 100
(La Porte County, IN) - A Michigan City-based company is celebrating its 100th birthday. Tonn and Blank Construction hit the century mark last week. La Porte County Commission President Sheila Matias recognized the firm under the La Porte County Works program that she started to help people find employment and illustrate there are good-paying manufacturing jobs available locally.
Door Opens for Car Battery Maker
(South Bend, IN) - The door is wide open now for the maker of electric car batteries to locate outside New Carlisle. Last night, the St. Joseph County Council approved a tax abatement for the company Ultium Cells, LLC. After that, officials say it’s up to the company to decide if they want to come.
La Porte Native Stays Home for Hurricane
(Orlando, FL) - A former La Porte man is hunkered down for the hurricane approaching Florida. Greg Schultz lives near Orlando, about 60 miles from the Gulf Coast, where Hurricane Ian is approaching. With current wind speeds topping 150 miles per hour, the hurricane is expected to be strong once...
First Ever Perfect Score for Indiana Student
(Mishawaka, IN) - A northern Indiana high school student is celebrating rare perfection. Felix Zhang was one of hundreds of thousands of kids who took the AP calculus exam each year. But, the Penn High School junior is believed to be the only student in the world to achieve perfection on the test.
Multiple deaths reported after Hurricane Ian slams into Florida
(NEW YORK) -- At least 21 people in Florida may have died due to Hurricane Ian, officials said during a press conference Friday morning. The Category 4 storm slammed into Florida's southwest coast Wednesday afternoon, causing catastrophic damage, fierce winds and dangerous, record-breaking storm surges. Kevin Guthrie, director of the...
Second Person Tied to Sports Car Pursuit
(La Porte, IN) - Another person was charged with the high-speed chase of a sports car in La Porte last week. Patricia Hollowell is charged in La Porte Circuit Court with Level 5 Felony Fraud and Level 6 Felony Forgery. According to court documents, the 52-year-old Indianapolis woman showed up...
Online Survey to Help with School Planning
(La Porte, IN) - The public can now make suggestions online about their vision for the La Porte Community School Corporation. The La Porte Community School Corporation Strategic Action Planning Initiative is underway. This week, an online survey was launched for people to share their thoughts on areas like curriculum...
Charges in Scrap Burglary Case
(La Porte County, IN) - Charges have been filed in La Porte County for stealing over a thousand pounds of metal and selling it as scrap. 40-year-old Donald Helms allegedly broke into TT Machining and Fabricating in Michigan City in December last year. Authorities say he took over four thousand...
Homeless Man Like a Mobile Pharmacy
(La Porte, IN) - A homeless man in La Porte was like a walking pharmacy. 46-year-old Joseph France is charged with having controlled substances without a prescription. He was also allegedly carrying methamphetamine. Police say an officer recognized France last week outside a hardware store on East Lincolnway and knew...
Identity Theft in Car Purchase Triggers Chase
(La Porte, IN) - It appears identity theft was involved in a high-speed chase ending with a crash in La Porte over the weekend. Charged with fraud and other counts like resisting law enforcement is 29-year-old Anteis Robinson. According to court documents, Robinson came to the area on Saturday from Indianapolis.
Arrested Driver Impaired from Vaping
(La Porte, IN) - Alleged vaping of marijuana led to a driver being arrested for being impaired in downtown La Porte. Joshua Dejaegher, 37, is charged in La Porte Circuit Court with operating while intoxicated, driving on a suspended license, and possession of marijuana. According to court documents, an officer...
Charges in Dirt Bike Pursuit
(La Porte, IN) - A La Porte man was arrested after he allegedly fled from police on a dirt bike. Chase Moss, 22, is charged in La Porte Circuit Court with Resisting Law Enforcement and other counts. According to court documents, Moss fled at high speeds Tuesday afternoon from an...
