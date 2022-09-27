ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
tipranks.com

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Unveils Crypto Wallet with Zero Fees for Select Users

Robinhood Markets shares jumped 4% yesterday after the company rolled out the latest zero transaction fee, non-custodial crypto wallet to 10,000 customers. Shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) gained 4% on September 27 after the company announced the roll-out of the latest non-custodial crypto wallet to selected 10,000 customers. With the...
tipranks.com

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Stock: Buying Opportunity on Attractive Dividend Yield

Altria Group shares present a good buying opportunity based on an attractive dividend yield backed by stable and regular free cashflows. Amid persistent inflation, an uncertain macro backdrop, and volatility in shares, investors have lost confidence in the stock market. What they need now is to safeguard their returns. Hence, dividend stocks that give a regular return on their investments have become popular. Let’s take a closer look at tobacco giant Altria Group (NYSE:MO), which offers a huge dividend yield of 8.64%.
tipranks.com

Nano Labs (NASDAQ:NA) Slides on $5M Public Offering

Shares of fabless integrated circuit design company Nano Labs (NASDAQ:NA) have continued yesterday’s nosedive in today’s pre-market session after its registered public offering of American Depository shares for gross proceeds of about $5 million. Under the offering, Nano Labs will sell about 2.08 million shares and underwriters have...
tipranks.com

TFI International (TSE:TFII): What is Attractive About This Canadian Stock?

TFI International (TSE:TFII) (NYSE:TFII) shares have leaped 3x in the past three years. TFI has an excellent track record of outpacing street EPS expectations. In addition, the company has been regularly returning value to shareholders in the form of dividends. Headquartered in Quebec, Canada, TFI International provides freight transportation and...
Motley Fool

1 Stock-Split Stock Set to Soar 112% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Wall Street

Forward stock splits can be viewed as bullish signals, as they tend to occur after significant share price appreciation. Amazon benefits from a strong market position in three high-growth industries. Amazon stock currently trades at an inexpensive 2.6 times sales. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
Motley Fool

Warren Buffett's Secret Portfolio Owns These 3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Enbridge has increased its dividend for 27 consecutive years. Kinder Morgan is trouncing the S&P 500 with a stock that's still ridiculously cheap. Verizon Communications stock isn't performing well, but its dividend and valuation are attractive. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
Motley Fool

2 Growth Stocks That Could Help You Retire a Millionaire

The solar power business is benefiting from two tailwinds, putting SolarEdge Technologies at center stage. Consumers have come to appreciate the ease and convenience of telehealth consultations. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today...
Motley Fool

2 High-Yielding Dividend Stocks That Could Raise Their Payouts in October

AbbVie and Exxon Mobil both yield around 4% annually, making them some of the better dividend stocks you can buy right now. These companies also have impressive track records for increasing their dividend payments. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
US News and World Report

Harley-Davidson Spins off LiveWire in $1.8 Billion SPAC Merger

(Reuters) -Harley-Davidson Inc on Tuesday spun off its electric motorcycle division LiveWire in a SPAC deal creating the first publicly traded electric motorcycle company in the United States. New shares of LiveWire Group Inc, Harley-Davidson's former electric motorcycle subsidiary, were down 6.2% in afternoon trading after surging 24% in early...
tipranks.com

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Drops on Lowered Q3 Outlook

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) shares are trending lower in the pre-market session today after the company said it now expects to deliver only 25.500 vehicles in the third quarter versus the earlier guidance of 27,000 to 29,000 deliveries. The development comes owing to supply chain challenges for the company even as...
