Check Out This Insane Web Gem From Red Sox’s Kiké Hernández
In a hectic game highlighted by offense, the Red Sox provided an impressive defensive play to hang on to their lead. In the top of the fifth inning, Baltimore Orioles infielder Gunnar Henderson hit a ball that appeared to sneak through Boston’s shift. But Kiké Hernández slid to collect the ball and showed off his arm strength with a toss while on the ground to first base to get the out.
Orioles bash Red Sox 14-8, slice AL wild-card deficit
BOSTON (AP) — Cedric Mullins homered on the second pitch of the game, Anthony Santander went deep twice and the Baltimore Orioles outslugged the Boston Red Sox 14-8 on Monday night to gain a little ground in the playoff race. Gunnar Henderson hit a two-run homer and Mullins tripled in two runs for the Orioles (80-73), who moved within 3 1/2 games of idle Seattle for the final AL wild card. Austin Hays added a solo shot for Baltimore in a game delayed by rain for 1 hour, 40 minutes. “We’re confident,” Orioles starter Jordan Lyles said. “We didn’t love the way the Houston series finished up, the second half of those four games, but we know how talented we are and how good we are. We can get on a run.”
Barry Bonds-Yankees marriage would’ve altered the best of Red Sox history
The New York Yankees of the 1990s were a force to be reckoned with. Between 1990-99, they clinched two Wild Card berths and won the World Series in each of the three years that they won the division. Now, imagine if the 90s Yankees had Barry Bonds. According to Bonds...
numberfire.com
Bobby Dalbec sitting for Red Sox Monday
Bobby Dalbec will not start in the Boston Red Sox' Monday night game against the Baltimore Orioles. Dalbec will sit out Monday's game while Rafael Devers takes over at the hot corner and bats second. Dalbec is projected for 23 more plate appearances this season, with 1 homer, 3 runs,...
Michael Kay trolls Red Sox during Yankees broadcast after Blue Jays walk Aaron Judge
Aaron Judge is getting the Barry Bonds treatment from the Toronto Blue Jays. And that’s OK with Michael Kay. On Monday, the Blue Jays intentionally walked the New York Yankees’ MVP candidate in the top of the 10th inning with runners on first and second. It was Judge’s second walk of the night as the slugger went 1-for-3 in the 3-2 loss to remain stuck on 60 home runs.
Central Illinois Proud
Phillies ask Aaron Nola to top Cubs, stop road skid
Bucking his own personal history, Aaron Nola has enjoyed September success this season, helping the Philadelphia Phillies remain in position to claim the National League’s final wild-card spot. Looking to build on another stellar outing, Nola will attempt to end Philadelphia’s five-game road losing streak on Wednesday when the...
Central Illinois Proud
Mariners’ late slide continues with 5-0 loss to Rangers
SEATTLE (AP)Robbie Ray has an idea for how to get the Seattle Mariners refocused and hopefully out of their late-season slide. Stop worrying about what is happening elsewhere. ”For me, we’ve just got to stop looking at the scoreboard. If it was my choice, we turn that thing off. Because we need to play our brand of baseball, we need to go out every day and try to win that day,” Ray said after the Mariners lost 5-0 to the Texas Rangers on Tuesday night.
Central Illinois Proud
Carrasco struggles again, Mets fall into 1st-place tie
NEW YORK (AP)Carlos Carrasco had another short start Tuesday night, lasting just three innings as the New York Mets fell into a first-place tie in the NL East with a 6-4 loss to the Miami Marlins. The Marlins closed out New York not long after Atlanta completed an 8-2 victory...
Central Illinois Proud
With division clinched, Yankees look to finish off Jays
The New York Yankees are the American League East champions, but Aaron Judge has some unfinished business to tend to Wednesday night against the host Toronto Blue Jays. The Yankees clinched the AL East and a first-round playoff bye on Tuesday night with a 5-2 victory over the Blue Jays while Judge went 0-for-1 with four walks and two runs.
Central Illinois Proud
Tyler Glasnow set to return as Rays visit Guardians
Tyler Glasnow set to return as Rays visit Guardians. The Tampa Bay Rays have been anticipating the return of Tyler Glasnow for quite some time, and the wait is about to come to an end in Cleveland. The former Rays ace will make his first major league start in over...
Central Illinois Proud
Padres aim for first series win vs. Dodgers this season
Being competitive with the Los Angeles Dodgers has been a season-long goal of the San Diego Padres. San Diego succeeded Tuesday night with a 4-3, 10-inning, walk-off win. Now the Padres have a chance to win their first series against the Dodgers on their sixth — and maybe not final — attempt this season.
Central Illinois Proud
Following clincher, Cardinals finish set with Brewers
The Milwaukee Brewers will turn to right-hander Brandon Woodruff as they continue their wild-card chase while closing out a two-game series against the visiting St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday. The Cardinals might be in a relaxed mood after clinching the National League Central title with a 6-2 victory over the...
Central Illinois Proud
Giants go for series win against Rockies
San Francisco’s John Brebbia has a chance to make history on Wednesday night if the right-hander is selected by manager Gabe Kapler to start against the visiting Colorado Rockies. The Giants (76-78), who have yet to name a starter for the second game of the three-game series, recorded their...
Central Illinois Proud
Mariners continue playoff push against Rangers
The Seattle Mariners welcomed back power hitter Eugenio Suarez on Tuesday night, but the club still is looking for a spark. The Mariners (83-70) will look to rebound on Wednesday night after falling 5-0 to the Texas Rangers (66-87) in Seattle. Suarez (fractured index finger) was reinstated from the injured...
TVGuide.com
How to Watch Baltimore Orioles vs. Boston Red Sox Live on September 26
On September 26 at 7:10 PM ET, the Boston Red Sox will play the Baltimore Orioles. The game is airing exclusively on NESN and MASN. In Boston, the game is streaming on NESN, which is available on DIRECTV STREAM or fuboTV. In Baltimore, the game is streaming on MASN, which...
Escobar rallies Mets past Marlins in 10, back into 1st alone
NEW YORK (AP) — With the Mets needing a comeback in the pressure of a tight pennant race, Eduardo Escobar was a one-man show. Escobar homered and drove in five late runs — including the game-winning single in the 10th inning — to rally New York past the Miami Marlins 5-4 on Wednesday night and back into sole possession of first place in the NL East. “It was an incredible moment,” Escobar said through a translator. “What a game that was and how it just turned out.” By overcoming a four-run deficit, the Mets moved a game ahead of the Braves heading into a three-game showdown between the teams in Atlanta this weekend. The defending World Series champions lost 3-2 in 10 innings at last-place Washington, one night after pulling even with New York.
Christian Walker's clutch hit secures Arizona Diamondbacks' 10-inning win over Houston Astros
HOUSTON – The Houston Astros lost out on an opportunity to clinch the top seed in the AL when Christian Walker capped Arizona’s three-run 10th inning with a two-run single, sending the Diamondbacks to a 5-2 victory Wednesday night. With the loss and the New York Yankees’ 8-3...
Orioles shut down by Rich Hill in 3-1 loss to Red Sox
BOSTON - Anthony Santander and the Baltimore Orioles were shut down by Rich Hill and three relievers in a 3-1 loss to the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday night, hurting their chances of rallying in the AL wild-card race.Robinson Chirinos accounted for Baltimore's only run with his fourth homer in the eighth inning. The Orioles (80-75) lost for the fourth time in five games. They were 3½ back of Seattle for the third AL wild card heading into the day.Santander went 0 for 4 with two strikeouts one night after he homered from both sides of the plate in Baltimore's...
foxsportsradionewjersey.com
Yankees Capture AL East Crown with Win over Jays
The inevitable is now a reality: the New York Yankees are AL East Champions!. A season that started off with the Yankees winning at a historic pace that had many believe they would challenge the 1998 New York Yankees, soon saw its fair share of struggles as the Yankees spent a better part of the second half battling tough losses and injuries. New York watched its seemingly insurmountable 15 game lead over Toronto and Tampa Bay shrunk to as few as five games. Then on August 20, a disgusted manager Aaron Boone came to the podium after his Yankees got swept by the Toronto Blue Jays, slammed the podium and promised better results. He got it.
Central Illinois Proud
Orioles, Red Sox desperate for improved pitching
Through two of the four games in the series between the Baltimore Orioles and the host Boston Red Sox, the scoring swings already have been off the charts. It’s difficult to know what might come Wednesday night when the teams meet again in Boston. Baltimore won 14-8 on Monday....
