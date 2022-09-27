Read full article on original website
tipranks.com
Why Avenue Therapeutics Stock’s (NASDAQ:ATXI) 107% Moonshot is Probably an Illusion
It’s tempting to jump into the trade with Avenue Therapeutics stock as its shares fly and the company trends on social media. At the same time, cautious investors should consider whether this is a company worth wagering their hard-earned capital on – or whether it’s really just a high-risk meme-stock trade.
kalkinemedia.com
Why are Bubs Australia (ASX:BUB) shares put on trading halt?
Australian infant milk formula manufacturing company intends to make announcement regarding new joint venture. Bubs shares are expected to commence normal trading on or before 30 September 2022. Infant milk formula manufacturer, Bubs Australia Limited (ASX:BUB) on Wednesday (28 September 2022) requested a trading halt amid a pending announcement. Bubs...
tipranks.com
5 Stocks to Watch as Lumber Prices Fall
Lumber prices are falling to their pre-pandemic lows. Let us look at five lumber stocks with reasonable upside potential and healthy dividend payments. Now that lumber prices are showing signs of easing, let us look at five lumber stocks that could prove to be beneficial to your portfolio. UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFP), West Fraser Timber Co. (NYSE:WFG) (TSE:WFG), Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX), Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP), and Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) are five companies that have reasonable upside potential and pay regular dividends.
tipranks.com
Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Unveils Crypto Wallet with Zero Fees for Select Users
Robinhood Markets shares jumped 4% yesterday after the company rolled out the latest zero transaction fee, non-custodial crypto wallet to 10,000 customers. Shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) gained 4% on September 27 after the company announced the roll-out of the latest non-custodial crypto wallet to selected 10,000 customers. With the...
tipranks.com
Nano Labs (NASDAQ:NA) Slides on $5M Public Offering
Shares of fabless integrated circuit design company Nano Labs (NASDAQ:NA) have continued yesterday’s nosedive in today’s pre-market session after its registered public offering of American Depository shares for gross proceeds of about $5 million. Under the offering, Nano Labs will sell about 2.08 million shares and underwriters have...
The Only Stock Warren Buffett Has Bought in Each of the Last 2 Bear Markets
The Oracle of Omaha has been a money machine for his shareholders for nearly six decades. When bear markets strike, Warren Buffett knows to go on the offensive. However, there's only one stock Buffett purchased in both the coronavirus-induced bear market in March 2020 and current bear market. You’re reading...
Cathie Wood Sells $41M In Tesla Shares And Loads Up On This Chip Stock Amid Thursday's Plunge
Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management bought 297,818 shares of Nvidia Corporation NVDA, via three of the firm’s exchange-traded funds, valued at over $41.5 million based on Thursday’s closing price. Nvidia is the 27th largest holding in the firm’s flagship ARK Innovation ETF ARKK with a weight of 0.94%,...
The stock market is in a bottoming process that will lead to 17% upside by early 2023 as the Fed gears up for a data-dependent pause, Stifel says
US stocks are in the middle of a bottoming process that will ultimately lead to more gains ahead, according to Stifel. Stifel highlighted several positive upcoming catalysts, including the Fed pausing future rate hikes. The investment firm expects the S&P 500 to surge 17% to 4,400 by the first quarter...
Where Will the Bear Market Bottom? 2 Valuation-Based Indicators Offer a Clear Range
Two valuation-based indicators have a successful track record of calling bear market bottoms.
Motley Fool
S&P 500 Bear Market: Where to Invest $10,000 Right Now
Series I savings bonds provide a risk-free way to make solid returns over the next 12 months. The Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund could be a big winner when the economy rebounds. Vertex Pharmaceuticals is arguably the best individual stock to buy with recession fears increasing. You’re reading a free...
Motley Fool
1 Stock-Split Stock Set to Soar 112% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Wall Street
Forward stock splits can be viewed as bullish signals, as they tend to occur after significant share price appreciation. Amazon benefits from a strong market position in three high-growth industries. Amazon stock currently trades at an inexpensive 2.6 times sales. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
1 Popular Nasdaq Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist, and 1 to Avoid
One of these stocks has a durable business and a cheap valuation; the other is trading at a highly expensive earnings multiple.
US News and World Report
Harley-Davidson Spins off LiveWire in $1.8 Billion SPAC Merger
(Reuters) -Harley-Davidson Inc on Tuesday spun off its electric motorcycle division LiveWire in a SPAC deal creating the first publicly traded electric motorcycle company in the United States. New shares of LiveWire Group Inc, Harley-Davidson's former electric motorcycle subsidiary, were down 6.2% in afternoon trading after surging 24% in early...
Motley Fool
Down Almost 78%, Is This Stock a Screaming Buy?
WeWork has been a troubled stock, and the pandemic didn’t make generating earnings any easier. Since going public in 2021, WeWork has made a significant effort to dig out of its financial hole. With its stock price at an all-time low and its business model put in order, now...
tipranks.com
Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Drops on Lowered Q3 Outlook
Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) shares are trending lower in the pre-market session today after the company said it now expects to deliver only 25.500 vehicles in the third quarter versus the earlier guidance of 27,000 to 29,000 deliveries. The development comes owing to supply chain challenges for the company even as...
Better Buy: Tesla Stock or the Entire Nasdaq?
In a battle between one of America's favorite stocks and a currently out-of-favor index, which will wind up on top?
tipranks.com
TFI International (TSE:TFII): What is Attractive About This Canadian Stock?
TFI International (TSE:TFII) (NYSE:TFII) shares have leaped 3x in the past three years. TFI has an excellent track record of outpacing street EPS expectations. In addition, the company has been regularly returning value to shareholders in the form of dividends. Headquartered in Quebec, Canada, TFI International provides freight transportation and...
tipranks.com
Tesla’s (NASDAQ:TSLA) Q3 Deliveries on the Way Up; Could Stock Surge?
Tesla’s Q3 deliveries could increase significantly. However, cost headwinds could restrict the upside in TSLA stock. EV giant Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) will soon announce its Q3 deliveries, and the company expects solid volumes for the quarter, Electrek reported. Citing an internal email, the Electrek report highlighted that Tesla expects high delivery volumes at the end of the third quarter and is asking all its staff to help meet target numbers. While a surge in deliveries will act as a positive catalyst, cost headwinds could ruin the show and may restrict the upside in Tesla stock.
tickerreport.com
Jacobs & Co. CA Sells 2,596 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 8,855 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 8.6% during the second quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 70,351 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $11,943,000 after buying an additional 5,558 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Meta Platforms by 112.9% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 23,884 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,851,000 after acquiring an additional 12,667 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 15.5% in the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 9,233 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.
tipranks.com
Here’s Why BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Stock Slipped Post Q2 Numbers
BlackBerry’s bottom line came in ahead of analysts’ estimates. However, the slowdown in the Cybersecurity business and macroeconomic weakness weighed on BlackBerry stock. Software company BlackBerry (NYSE:BB)(TSE:BB) announced Q2 financials wherein its bottom line came in ahead of analysts’ consensus. However, the slowdown in its cybersecurity business, supply constraints in North America and Europe, and overall macro weakness weighed on BlackBerry stock.
