Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 8,855 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 8.6% during the second quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 70,351 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $11,943,000 after buying an additional 5,558 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Meta Platforms by 112.9% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 23,884 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,851,000 after acquiring an additional 12,667 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 15.5% in the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 9,233 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO