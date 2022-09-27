Read full article on original website
Related
ZDNet
Break up with LastPass: How to use iCloud as a password manager on Windows
An Apple ID gives you access to many perks within the Apple software ecosystem, and one of them is Keychain: iCloud's password manager. Everyone needs a password manager. If you're willing to pay a monthly or annual fee, these options are worth it. Whether you use Keychain already or are...
Digital Trends
How to use Google Spaces
If you’re looking for a free, convenient spot to chat with your team, family, or coworkers, check out Google Spaces. You can access Google Spaces from Google Chat and Gmail, create spaces that are like rooms to communicate, share files and images, and more. We’ll show you how to...
The Best Security Cameras That Don’t Require a Subscription in 2022
Home security systems deter intruders, plain and simple. It’s been reported that 60% percent of burglars will avoid houses with home security cameras. Thankfully, putting together a home security system is more affordable than ever. Many home security cameras and video doorbells cost under $100 but can significantly upgrade your home’s security and protect you and your valuables. So, how come everybody doesn’t have a security camera at home? Well, one pesky inconvenience often deters people from getting or using a home security system: subscriptions. Many home security cameras and video doorbells keep features within their subscription. Even though subscriptions are...
8 best VPN services for browsing securely in 2022
A VPN, or virtual private network, is a tool that masks your internet identity inside a virtual tunnel, hiding your IP address from your internet service provider, websites and other prying eyes. When you use one, an encrypted connection is established between your device and a server at an undisclosed location, leading everyone to think you’re browsing from somewhere else.The use of VPNs has grown astronomically in recent years. People in China and Russia have been relying on them to help skirt state censorship, while the rise of home working has seen a surge in usage among employees. ...
IN THIS ARTICLE
CNET
Don't Let Your Home Wi-Fi Get Hacked. Here's What to Do
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Your home network might not be as safe as you think. In 2021, internet crime cost people in the US more than $6.9 billion. While phishing and scams contributed to the losses, personal data breaches were also significant. In many cases, those personal data breaches could have been prevented by just a little home network security.
technewstoday.com
3 Ways to Edit Video on iPhone (Step-By-Step Guide)
While iPhone is known for its exquisite video capturing and shooting features, most of us are unknown of the video editing side of the device. If you are a beginner and want to edit videos for simple social media posts, iPhone has all the features to help you do just that.
itsecuritywire.com
Latest Delinea Product Update Releases DevOps Security
Delinea, a leading provider of Privileged Access Management (PAM) solutions for seamless security, today announced the latest release of DevOps Secrets Vault, its high-speed vault for DevOps and DevSecOps teams. New enhancements include development support on the most recent Mac computers, and improved secrets management usability through automation, intended to reduce development time and increase visibility.
Digital Trends
How to fix the Google Drive refused to connect message
Google Drive is one of the best cloud storage providers, offering its users the flexibility to access data from almost any device, anywhere in the world. However, there are certain cases where it fails to load with the error message "Google Drive refused to connect" or "drive.google.com refused to connect."
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
PC Magazine
Organize Your Life: How to Plan Your Week With Google Calendar
Most people could stand to be more organized, especially those of us working from home and/or running a business. Luckily, we all have access to Google Calendar. It’s free, can sync with other calendars and productivity apps like Trello or Notion, and is relatively easy to use. Go beyond handwritten to-do lists; here's how to use Google Calendar to plan your week.
ZDNet
Windows 11 22H2 warns when you're doing dumb things with passwords
Microsoft has rolled out 'Enhanced Phishing Protection' in Windows 11, version 22H2, which automatically detects when you type a password into an unsafe app or site and then reports it to admins via Microsoft Defender for Endpoint. The feature is based on Microsoft's SmartScreen technology and caters to both consumers...
TechCrunch
Regie secures $10M to generate marketing copy using AI
Regie was founded in 2020 by Matt Millen and Srinath Sridhar. Previously a software engineer at Google and Meta, Sridhar is a data scientist by trade, having developed enterprise-scale AI systems that detect duplicate images and rank search results. Millen was formerly a VP at T-Mobile, leading the national sales teams (e.g., strategic accounts and public sector).
thefastmode.com
Jamf to Acquire ZecOps to Offer Security Solution for Mobile Devices
Jamf, the standard in Apple Enterprise Management, announced it signed an agreement to acquire ZecOps, a leader in mobile detection and response. This acquisition uniquely positions Jamf to help IT and security teams strengthen their organization’s mobile security posture, accelerating mobile security investigations from weeks to minutes, leverage known indicators of compromise (IOC) at-scale, and identify sophisticated 0 or 1 click attacks on a much deeper scale.
komando.com
These are the mistakes you’re making with your home security system
Three things matter most regarding property value: Location, location and location. This applies to more than just real estate, however. A home security system is only as good as what your cameras can catch. Careful placement can mean the difference between capturing footage of a thief’s face or your dog relieving himself. Tap or click here for the best place to put your home security cameras.
TechCrunch
Google updates the Play Store to make it easier to find non-phone apps
Among the new features now coming to the Google Play Store phone app is the addition of homepages dedicated to non-phone devices. Google notes that Android users today are in search of apps that can run on their watches, tablets, TVs and even in their cars, which is why it wanted to make those different types of apps more easily found.
technewstoday.com
How to Subtract in Google Sheets
Subtraction is one of the many helpful features in Google Sheets that makes your workflow more efficient. You can perform many types of subtractions, from simple to complex ones involving currency, time, percentages, or just random numbers. In Google Sheets, you can easily perform subtractions calculations by using the in-cell...
Mozilla blames Google's lock-in practices for Firefox's demise
There used to be a time when Google's Chrome browser had tough competition from Mozilla's Firefox and, to some degree, Microsoft's Internet Explorer. Those two, however, have fizzled out over time as Chrome became the undisputed king of the web space. Now, Mozilla is calling out Google and other companies for anticompetitive practices that have led not only to Firefox's downfall but for limiting user choice as well.
Android Authority
How to wipe an iPhone - a step-by-step guide
There will come a time when this process will need to be done. No matter how well you look after your iPhone, there will eventually come a time when you need to factory reset it. Whether it’s a case of the phone not working optimally or you plan to sell it, good security and privacy dictate that you must erase the iPhone first to permanently destroy your personal data. It’s important that you know how to do this properly, so here is a detailed run-down on how to wipe your iPhone.
technewstoday.com
How to Get Internet Where There is No Service
The internet is an indispensable part of our lives. Even if we are not at our home, we can easily get access to the internet through cellular data. However, there are some cases when you have to go to a remote area without cell service. You may be going there for a few days or even staying there for a longer period of time. Or you may even have to travel through such locations on a journey.
Comments / 0