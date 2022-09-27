Read full article on original website
Community Calendar — Sept. 28, 2022
Fall farewell at farmer’s marketThe Tremonton Farmer’s Market will hold its last gathering of the year from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1 at Midland Square downtown. Vendors will be offering produce, handmade goods, baked goods, jewelry, face painting, leather goods and more.
Herald-Journal
Corinne Comments: Concert to raise money for church restoration
There is going to be a concert in Corinne and we are all invited on Saturday, October 8 in Flack Park. Featured musicians will be Saddle Strings Band. This event is a fundraiser for the Historical Church Restoration Project and all proceeds will go toward that goal. Gates will open...
Herald-Journal
Local veterans to embark on Utah Honor Flight trip
Seventy-five veterans, most of them from Box Elder County, will be taking an all-expenses-paid trip to Washington D.C. next week to visit war memorials and other monuments to military service. Nucor Steel is sponsoring the Utah Honor Flight trip on Oct. 4-5. The company sponsored similar events in 2017, 2018...
Herald-Journal
Debate surrounding pride flags continues at Logan school board meeting
Earlier this month, the Logan City School District Board of Education heard from parents, teachers and students on whether LGBTQ pride flags should be displayed in the classroom. The public comment portion for this week's meeting was no different. And one parent, Katie Lee-Koven, came prepared with a petition signed...
Herald-Journal
Craner Field playground project back on track
The Preston City Council met on Sep. 12 and approved the consent calendar which included a swale bond refund for Karen Higley, 1114 North 3rd East, in the amount of $1,375 and Nicholas Golightly, 251 E Eagle Way, in the amount of $1,800. The council also approved the transfer of...
Herald-Journal
New book chronicles century of DUP history
Celebrating 100 years of the organization of the Franklin Company Daughters of Utah Pioneers (DUP) at their annual convention in May 2022 as well as at their DUP Jubliee and Officer Training Seminar, Saturday, August 27, at the Preston South Stake Center, Alexis Champneys Beckstead, Franklin County President, noted that since its beginning in 1922, the Franklin Company now has 11 camps, 158 members, 113 Active Members and 8 Associates.
Herald-Journal
Black Rifle Coffee sets sights on 4th North and Main, pending approval
One of Logan’s busiest intersections could become home to one of Utah’s most successful coffee companies if the company’s site plan is adapted to conform with the city’s zoning for the property. The proposed site is on the southeast corner on 400 North and Main Street,...
Herald-Journal
Family Dollar/ Dollar Tree grand opening
On Sep. 2 Preston Mayor Dan Keller was invited to the grand opening of the rebranded Family Dollar Store which is now Family Dollar/Dollar Tree. Family Dollar was acquired by Dollar Tree in 2015 and Dollar Tree has been combining 100s of stores to offer the best of both to customers.
utahstories.com
The Legacy of The Man Who Photographed Women Wearing Body Paint in the Utah Desert
The human body has always been the most popular subject in contemporary art, and Utah artist, architect and photographer, Paul Butler, became famous for his remarkable nude figure drawings and photos of women wearing body paint. During photography and painting sessions, his female models often shared with him their insecurities...
Herald-Journal
Arline (Findlay) Taylor
Arline (Findlay) Taylor 5/26/1936 - 9/22/2022 Arline Findlay Taylor passed away September 22, 2022 at the Bear Lake Memorial Skilled Nursing Facility in Montpelier, Idaho. There was a joyous heavenly reunion with family and friends, lighting up the sky with beautiful sunsets!. Arline Findlay Taylor was born May 26, 1936...
kvnutalk
Persephone Chanel Nolazco – Cache Valley Daily
Our dear sweet baby girl, Persephone Chanel Nolazco, was lifted into the arms of Jesus on Thursday, September 22, 2022. She was born on April 12, 2021, to Juan Nolazco Jr. and Elisa Nolazco in Ogden, UT. Persephone was baptized on September 17, 2022, at St. Henry’s Catholic Church.
Herald-Journal
Ethel (Hill) Nessen
Ethel (Hill) Nessen 11/30/1941 - 9/20/2022 Ethel Hill Nessen passed away peacefully in her home on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, after a brave fight with cancer. She was with her sweet heart of 57 years by her side. She was born in Malad, Idaho on November 30th, 1941, to John Hill & Grace Colton Hill. And spent her youth helping her Dad on the farm, riding horses and loving her family. She was the 3rd of 5 children.
nomadlawyer.org
Top Rated 7 Adventures Places To Visit In Ogden, Utah
Ogden has an abundance of attractions and activities for the whole family. The city is rich with history, local spas, gourmet restaurants, and downtown shopping. It also has a vibrant nightlife and plenty of outdoor recreation opportunities in the foothills. Ogden is located near several world-class outdoor recreation trails, so you are sure to find something to enjoy.
Herald-Journal
SCHNARE, BONNIE JOY (HUGIE)
Bonnie Joy Hugie Schnare, age 79 of Logan, Utah passed away on Monday, September 26, 2022 at the McKay Dee Hospital in Ogden, Utah. A graveside service will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Monday, October 3rd at the Logan City Cemetery, 1000 N. 1200 E., in Logan. A viewing will be held from 9:30-11:30 a.m. at the Nelson Funeral Home, 162 E. 400 N., in Logan prior to the graveside service. Arrangements are under the direction of Allen-Hall Mortuary.
Herald-Journal
Thomas, Larren Quell
Larren Quell Thomas, 77, passed away at his home in Preston, Idaho on Sept. 23, 2022. At the close of WW II, he was born in Great Falls, Montana on July 16, 1945, to Maye Howell and Quentin Hendricks Thomas. Larren graduated from Logan High School and spent two years in college. On February 12, 1966, Larren and Beverly Kofoed married and had five children. They later divorced after 32 years together. He worked at Moore Business Forms until he retired after 35 years. During retirement, Larren very much enjoyed being a Cruise Ship Dance Host for multiple cruise lines. He spent many years traveling the world sharing his love of music, dancing and his open personality. When he returned home from traveling the globe, he found a very important companion- a Red Healer puppy he named, Kazangl. When he brought Kazangl home thirteen years ago, she rarely left his side until the day of her passing in August of 2022. Larren is survived by his children, Chezlyn (Shelly) Thomas, Lanell (Jamie) Thomas, Cheryce Thomas (Carlos Perez), Lazett Nye, Dechalene (David) Kirkman; by 15 grandchildren, Megan, Marc, Taylor, Tristin, Kyle, Casey, Trip, Ethan, Coral, Layla, Brendan, Shayla, Kyndra, Zoie and William. He is also survived by 13 great-grandchildren; by a brother, F Brent (Sherry) Thomas; by a niece, Kimberley (Dean) Henwood and by their sons, Hayden and Mason. He is preceded in death by his parents, Maye and Quentin, and by his beloved Kazangl. Funeral services will be held on Monday, October 3, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. in the Preston Fifth Ward Chapel, 213 S. 2nd E., Preston, Idaho. Viewings will be held Sunday from 6-8 p.m. at Webb Funeral Home, 1005 S. 800 E., Preston and Monday from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the church. Interment will be in the Logan City Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com.
Farmington teacher, father in coma after falling from highway overpass
FARMINGTON, Utah (ABC4) – A Utah seminary teacher and father is reportedly in a coma after falling from a highway overpass in Farmington on Saturday. Hayden Gurman was out running when at approximately 10:30 a.m., he was going over an I-15 overpass while heading east on Glovers Lane, according to the Farmington Police Department. According […]
Missing in Utah: The search for Shane Strong takes to the water
OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – The search for Shane Strong intensified when a national dive team joined the hunt this week. It was nearly a year ago that Strong disappeared in Ogden. To date, publicity about his disappearance has gone nowhere. However, it has received the attention of Adventures with Purpose, an Oregon based diving team. “We’ve […]
Herald-Journal
Soulier, J. Steve
J. Steven Soulier, 78, passed away on September 24, 2022. He was born May 29, 1944, to Wesley D. and Lucille Skinner Soulier in Provo, Utah and grew up on the east bench of Salt Lake. At the early age of 8 he began babysitting many of the neighborhood youngest children, including newborns. At 11, he took on a paper route delivering 140 evening newspapers on weekdays and 100+ Sundays, either walking or riding his bike. Money saved from the paper route paid the down payment on he and Janet's first home. At 16 he gave up his paper route to work summers at the Zion National Park Lodge - first as a dishwasher and 12 summers later as the manager. He had numerous extracurricular activities in high school. From being a stage technician for school plays to working for traveling Broadway shows and international performers like Liberaci, the Limelighters, Roger Williams, and a very young Donny Osmond. After high school he attended Utah State University, majoring in History. At the end of his freshman year, he served a 2-year LDS mission to the British Mission. Finishing his History degree at the UofU he returned to USU to complete his Master's Degree in Instructional Media and Library Science. His degree provided him a unique opportunity while serving in the Army to be selected as the Program Officer for a long range research project to develop new training options for military-wide implementation. The GI bill helped him complete his Doctorate at Indiana University in Instructional Technology. From there he had a 30-year career at Utah State University as a professor of Instructional Technology, faculty consultant for Instructional Development, and Associate Dean in the College of Education. His research took him to Thailand for a time to help upgrade a major segment of their vocational educational program to introduce the use of computers and other advanced technology. He was a lifelong member of the LDS Church, serving in several bishoprics and as Stake Executive Secretary. Steve is survived by his wife Janet (Bateman); their children Ryan (Cheri), Aimee (Paul) Brunson, and Megan (Ethan) Lindstrom; 10 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild as well as his brother Michael W. (Barbara) Soulier. He was preceded in death by his parents, son, Jared, and sister Shelley Forman. A memorial service will be held Thursday, September, 29 at 11 a.m. at Allen Mortuary of North Logan (420 E 1800 N, North Logan, UT). A viewing will be held prior to the service from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Burial at the Logan cemetery will follow the service with Military Honors. www.allenmortuaries.com.
Herald-Journal
Prep boys cross country: Logan ends long drought at Cache-Box
WELLSVILLE — None of the current runners on the Logan boys cross country team were alive the last time the Grizzlies won the Cache-Box meet. They certainly are alive now and running strong.
Comments / 0