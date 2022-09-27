Read full article on original website
Tua Tagovailoa's 'Thursday Night Football' Injury Revealed
----- Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said that Tua Tagovailoa was "coherent" and "moving his extremities" before being stretchered off the field during the second quarter of Thursday's (September 29) game against the Cincinnati Bengals, according to Amazon Prime's Kaylee Hartung. ----- Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has been...
247Sports
Why Georgia Tech needs to show Deion Sanders to warrant interest
Deion Sanders is the home-run possibility for Georgia Tech in its coaching search following the firing of Geoff Collins this week, according to 247Sports national analyst Carl Reed. But is there mutual interest from Sanders and what do the Yellow Jackets need to do to persuade him the job is suitable for long-term success?
Former Dallas Cowboys Tight End Has Died At 31
Former Dallas Cowboys tight end Gavin Escobar has passed away in a tragic rock climbing accident, according to reports. Escobar was one of two climbers found dead on the rockface of a mountainside near Idyllwild in California on Wednesday. He was 31. According to KESQ, a report of "hikers down"...
What They're Saying: Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham on Oregon State
Coaches across the college football nation hold press conferences early in every game week to recap their previous contests, look ahead to their upcoming matchups, and provide various tidbits of news from within their programs. Oregon State will make its first road trip of the Pac-12 season on Saturday when...
Jack McCaffery, the youngest son of Fran McCaffery, ranked No. 51 in 247Sports initial 2025 rankings
Iowa City West 2025 forward Jack McCaffery is the youngest son of Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery and is entering his sophomore season at West High. McCaffery is also one of the top sophomores in the country and in 247Sports' initial rankings for the 2025 class, McCaffery is listed as the No. 51 overall prospect in the country and the No. 14 small forward. He is tabbed as the No. 1 prospect in the state of Iowa.
What Chris Klieman is saying ahead of Kansas State's game against Texas Tech
This is what Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman is saying ahead of Kansas State's game against Texas Tech on Saturday, October 1, 2022. “Good afternoon, everyone. Before we get started, I just wanted to recognize I lost my first college head football coach last week in Darrel Mudra. Mudra taught me so much as a player. I was only with Darrell for a couple of years, but he had a huge impact on my life. It was sad for me to lose Coach. (He was) 93 years old, unbelievable life, he lived in football. He started the national championship tradition at North Dakota State in the 60s, and I didn't know that when I played for him in the 80s at Northern Iowa until I went back to North Dakota State and the impact that he had on that football program in that community, as well as the Eastern Illinois, Western Illinois, Northern Iowa all these schools. I had a number of opportunities to visit with him over the last 10 years, probably not the last two or three though, because of some health issues that Darrel had. But Terry Allen, who I also played for, and I have communicated a lot about how Coach was doing and what a great life Darrel lived and thankful I had the opportunity to play for him and get to know him. Just want to rest in peace Coach, you meant the world to me.
Daily Delivery: An annoying PA announcer, strobe lights, and a feisty yell leader ... wow Oklahoma
GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. Now that Kansas State has won at Oklahoma, Fitz has some thoughts about how the game was managed by the University of Oklahoma. From an annoying public address announcer who was still talking with the quarterback under center to a strobe effect that was used too often and also when players were on the field to an OU yell leader stepping forward to talk trash to K-State quarterback Adrian Martinez after his 55-yard run, someone at OU needs to held accountable for the chaos of the game production.
247Sports
Georgia Tech coaching candidates: Two names 'make the most sense,' Bronco Mendenhall 'ready to get back in'
Georgia Tech might have numerous options to choose from when it comes to the football team’s next head coach. After Geoff Collins was fired, ESPN’s Pete Thamel named a couple of candidates that made the most sense for the Yellow Jackets while naming two others to keep a keen eye on. Coastal Carolina coach Jamey Chadwell and Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien currently make the most sense, according to Thamel.
Iowa commit, nation's No. 1 OT Kadyn Proctor announced as All-American
Kadyn Proctor, 247Sports' No. 1 offensive tackle in the 2023 class, was presented with his All-American Bowl jersey this week and officially announced as an All-American and part of the game during the Road to the Dome series. Proctor, a standout at Southeast Polk in Iowa, is one of the...
College football predictions for Week 5's biggest games: Alabama, Clemson on upset alert
College football predictions for Week 5's biggest games are here and the impact of Hurricane Ian has altered the way many games could be played this week in wet and soggy conditions. The unbeaten top 10 matchup featuring Clemson and NC State is one to keep an eye on Saturday night with the storm expected to pass over South Carolina during the contest. We're putting the Tigers on upset alert given last season's loss to the Wolfpack and the competitive battle expected at Memorial Stadium this weekend.
All in the Family: Beau Maye Joins Carolina Basketball Team
Another member of the Maye family is going to wear a North Carolina uniform. Beau Maye will be a walk-on for the 2022-23 UNC Basketball team, Inside Carolina has confirmed. Beau is the tallest of Mark and Aimee Maye's four sons, standing 6-foot-9. He's now the third of the Maye brothers to be a Tar Heel athlete, and the fourth to play college sports. His father, Mark, played for Carolina football from 1983-88. His oldest brother, Luke, earned First Team All-ACC and Third-Team All America honors playing for Carolina Basketball from 2015-18, hitting one of the biggest shots in program history en route to the 2017 national championship. His youngest brother, Drake, is the redshirt-freshman starting quarterback for the football team and the highest-rated quarterback in the ACC through the football season's first four weeks.
How to Watch: No. 20 Arkansas vs. No. 2 Alabama channel, stream, game time
The No. 20 Arkansas Razorbacks are back home this weekend as they take on the No. 2 Alabama Crimson Tide inside Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville (Ark.). This will be the 33rd meeting between the two programs, and the Crimson Tide currently own a 24-8 lead in the all-time series, though two of the wins were vacated due to NCAA sanctions. Alabama has won each of the last 15 matchups, dating back to head coach Nick Saban’s first season with the program in 2007.
247Sports
Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz says Michigan 'looks like an NFL defense'
Below are notable quotes from Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz when he previewed the Michigan game on Tuesday afternoon:. With Michigan coming to town, we have a tough challenge here. Traditionally they’ve been one of the best teams in the conference and might as well say best teams in the country, as well. Had a really good year last year, and they’ve continued that play moving forward into this season, so they’re off to a really good start.
Boise State undergoes transformation after UTEP loss
Heading into week five, Bronco nation still has the questions that faced them since week one. After one of the worst losses to in University history, which saw them get beat 27-10, in a game they were favored by 16 points, the program decided to make some immediate changes and fired offensive coordinator Tim Plough. The offense has yet to get started and has been one of the most inefficient in the nation. After hearing this news, four-year starting quarterback Hank Bachmeier, who grew close to Plough, decided to enter the transfer portal one day later. With Dirk Koetter being named the new offensive coordinator and Taylen Green named the starting quarterback, this Boise State team has entered a new era.
247Sports
College football recruiting: Top 30 prospects in Georgia for 2023 class
The 2023 recruiting cycle is in full swing as players around the country have been announcing their college decisions. With that in mind, we have decided to check in on the top recruits in the state of Georgia. The Peach State is home to 24 Top247 prospects for the 2023...
247Sports
2024 four-star PG Juni Mobley cuts list to six
Juni Mobley, the No. 37 overall prospect in the 2024 class, has cut his list down to six schools, he tells 247Sports. His finalists include: Arizona State, Creighton, LSU, Ohio State, USC and Xavier. The six-foot, 150-pound point guard out of Las Vegas (Nev.) Bishop Gorman is coming off official...
Mickey Joseph after Thursday's practice: 'I think they're going to fly around'
As Mark Whipple said the other day, there's a bad taste in your mouth when you take a rough loss before a bye, which was useful extra time but also a long wait when you are eager to put a better performance on film. On Thursday, two days before the...
247Sports
Scouting take: What 5-star David Hicks brings to Texas A&M's class
Five-star defensive lineman David Hicks gave Texas A&M's 2023 recruiting class a massive boost Wednesday afternoon, when the Katy (Texas) Paetow standout announced his commitment to the Aggies. Ranked as the nation's No. 1 defensive lineman in the Top247, Hicks represents the 12th commitment for Texas A&M and the highest-ranked in a class already inside the top 20 of the industry-generated 247Sports Composite Team Recruiting Rankings with the stretch run still ahead.
Adrian Martinez's 55-yard run: The All-22 View Tells the Story
Editor's Note: OUInsider, 247Sports' Oklahoma site, offered this breakdown of the key play from Saturday's Kansas State vs. Oklahoma game, a 41-34 K-State victory. With less than three minutes remaining, Oklahoma trailed Kansas State 34-27, but the Sooner defense had the opportunity to get off the field and force a Wildcat punt. All they had to do was prevent a conversion on third-and-16, but K-State quarterback Adrian Martinez scrambled for 52 yards to ice the game. Parker Thune takes you up top at Owen Field and points out why Kansas State's play call worked to perfection.
Chip Kelly on Washington's Offense v. UCLA's Defense (TRANSCRIPT ADDED)
UCLA coach Chip Kelly talked Tuesday before practice about the specific match-up between Washington's offense and UCLA's defense, former walk-on and now-scholarship DL Dovid Magna and more. A BIG CHALLENGE FOR THE WHOLE TEAM BUT THE DEFENSE IS GOING TO HAVE A BIG CHALLENGE, WHAT’S YOUR LEVEL OF CONFIDENCE THAT...
