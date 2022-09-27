ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Fox5 KVVU

Inmate serving life for fatal Las Vegas bombing escapes prison

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities were searching Tuesday for a 42-year-old convicted bombmaker who escaped from a Nevada prison where he was serving a life sentence for a deadly 2007 explosion outside a Las Vegas Strip resort. Gov. Steve Sisolak ordered an investigation into the incident after he said...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Fox5 KVVU

North Las Vegas police officer arrested, accused of domestic battery

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - An officer with the North Las Vegas Police Department was arrested Sunday after he was accused of domestic battery, the department confirmed. North Las Vegas police Sgt. Jeff Wall confirmed to FOX5 that the officer, identified as Eric Halverson, was arrested by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department on Sunday, Sept. 25.
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
RadarOnline

Las Vegas Resort Murder And Killer On The Loose After Escaping Prison

A convicted bomber is out of the loose after escaping from prison in Nevada, Radar has learned.According to Gov. Steve Sisolak, the prisoner who was housed in the Southern Desert Correctional Center near Indian Springs had been missing since early last weekend.The man was convicted of a bombing of the Luxor Resort & Casino in 2007. “This is unacceptable,” Sisolak said in the statement. Sisolak has told the Nevada Department of Corrections to investigate the incident "as quickly as possible."Porfirio Duarte-Herrera, 42, was being held on a life sentence after being convicted of building a putting a pipe bomb on...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Henderson officer shot in face, returns fire, killing shooter

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– New details have been released regarding an officer-involved shooting that closed down Eastern Avenue from Ione Road to St. Rose Parkway. On Monday, Henderson officers responded to a call of a suspicious man seen carrying a gun. According to the Henderson Police Department, while officers were en route, they were told that the man matched the description of a suspect involved in a domestic incident that happened earlier that same day.
HENDERSON, NV
Public Safety
RadarOnline

Police Arrest Man They Say Was Planning A 'Las Vegas Style' Mass Shooting

A man in California planned a mass shooting that was similar to the worst in American history, but authorities say they thwarted his efforts, Radar has learned.On Sept. 25, police in Chico, California, said they arrested Dallas Marsh, 37, in connection to the case.They said he had made threats to kill specific people, specified law enforcement officers. He was also preparing to commit a “Las Vegas style” mass shooting, police said. Authorities did not say when and where the shooting was supposed to happen.Investigators determined Marsh was staying at a Super 8 Motel in Chico, according to police. An arrest...
CHICO, CA
RadarOnline

Las Vegas Man Accused Of Murdering Security Guard Has Been Arrested Nearly 50 Times: Report

A Las Vegas man who police say pushed a hotel security officer down, leading to his death, had been arrested 48 times previously, Radar has learned.Pedro Lizano, 35, is accused of murder in the death of Randall Lyons, 67, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan police.Lyons was was working as a security officer on Sept. 26, 2021, when he was called to a restaurant where a man was reportedly causing a disturbance, police say. Lizano, who was the man reportedly causing a disturbance, "forcefully and aggressively" shoved Lyons after he arrived to interject himself into the disturbance.Lyons fell backward and hit...
LAS VEGAS, NV

