Read full article on original website
Rafael Yandell
1d ago
Biden is letting the flood gates open, and the pipeline is flowing in from south of the flood gates flowing from south of the border. Some snow flake will get offended by my factual statement.
Reply(1)
9
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
23 years ago, a 7-year-old failed to come home. Her parents went to bed and waited for her to return. She never did.Fatim HemrajLas Vegas, NV
Major off-price retail chain plans to open another location in NevadaKristen WaltersLas Vegas, NV
The NFL finally puts the Pro Bowl Game out of its miseryEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
UNLV Football: Rebels are halfway to bowl eligibility after a decisive win over Utah StateEugene AdamsParadise, NV
NFL eliminates Pro Bowl, replaced with skills challenges and flag football game.Tina HowellLas Vegas, NV
Related
Fox5 KVVU
Inmate serving life for fatal Las Vegas bombing escapes prison
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities were searching Tuesday for a 42-year-old convicted bombmaker who escaped from a Nevada prison where he was serving a life sentence for a deadly 2007 explosion outside a Las Vegas Strip resort. Gov. Steve Sisolak ordered an investigation into the incident after he said...
Fox5 KVVU
U.S. Marshals offering $5K reward for killer who escaped Nevada corrections facility
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The U.S. Marshals Service is now offering 5,000 dollars for an inmate who escaped the Nevada Department of Corrections facility near Indian Springs on Friday, September 23rd. Porfirio Duarte-Herrera is currently serving a life sentence for murder with the use of a deadly weapon. He...
Las Vegas police seek to identify hospitalized man found at park
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metropolitan police are asking for help in identifying an unknown man found at a local park. The man was found at the park on Aug. 10 and is now being treated at a local hospital. He was described as approximately 22 years old, 5 feet 5 inches, 149 pounds, […]
Fox5 KVVU
Lawyer: Phlebotomists on-scene with Las Vegas police will lead to more DUI convictions
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas police are making a big change to make sure DUI drivers don’t get away with it come trial time. One attorney telling FOX5 to expect more convictions. “I think the net result of this, quite frankly, is more convictions. It is not...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fox5 KVVU
North Las Vegas police officer arrested, accused of domestic battery
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - An officer with the North Las Vegas Police Department was arrested Sunday after he was accused of domestic battery, the department confirmed. North Las Vegas police Sgt. Jeff Wall confirmed to FOX5 that the officer, identified as Eric Halverson, was arrested by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department on Sunday, Sept. 25.
Las Vegas Resort Murder And Killer On The Loose After Escaping Prison
A convicted bomber is out of the loose after escaping from prison in Nevada, Radar has learned.According to Gov. Steve Sisolak, the prisoner who was housed in the Southern Desert Correctional Center near Indian Springs had been missing since early last weekend.The man was convicted of a bombing of the Luxor Resort & Casino in 2007. “This is unacceptable,” Sisolak said in the statement. Sisolak has told the Nevada Department of Corrections to investigate the incident "as quickly as possible."Porfirio Duarte-Herrera, 42, was being held on a life sentence after being convicted of building a putting a pipe bomb on...
news3lv.com
Four teens carrying several firearms, drugs inside backpack arrested at fall festival
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Several teenagers are now in juvenile detention after an incident involving drugs and firearms at a fall festival over the weekend. The incident happened on Friday, September 23, at the Pahrump Fall Festival, which takes place about 65 miles west of Las Vegas. The Nye...
Woman accused of murder told 911 operator she shot someone in the head, report says
ahela Kaiwi-Brewer, 27, is facing an open murder charge for allegedly shooting and killing 32-year-old Jamie Chase on Friday morning.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fox5 KVVU
Victim’s family speaks out after Las Vegas man faces charges in 2nd deadly DUI crash
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - For the second time in a decade, a Las Vegas man is facing charges in a deadly DUI crash. Police said 50-year-old Prentiss Bates hit and killed 40-year-old Demarr Sims last Thursday. “He’s loved by so many people. Princess Bates [doesn’t] know what he took...
8newsnow.com
Henderson officer shot in face, returns fire, killing shooter
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– New details have been released regarding an officer-involved shooting that closed down Eastern Avenue from Ione Road to St. Rose Parkway. On Monday, Henderson officers responded to a call of a suspicious man seen carrying a gun. According to the Henderson Police Department, while officers were en route, they were told that the man matched the description of a suspect involved in a domestic incident that happened earlier that same day.
1 Person Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV)
According to the Las Vegas Metro Police, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Las Vegas on Tuesday. The crash happened at Pecos Road and Tropicana Avenue at around 3:40 a.m. The officials stated that a 1999 Honda ST1100 and a Mercury were involved in the collision. The driver of the Honda...
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas ask for help finding suspect accused in violent street robberies
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a man who they say is accused in a series of violent street robberies. According to police, the man, identified as 27-year-old Lamous Brown, and his co-conspirators, Rhonda Ramsey, 45,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Police Arrest Man They Say Was Planning A 'Las Vegas Style' Mass Shooting
A man in California planned a mass shooting that was similar to the worst in American history, but authorities say they thwarted his efforts, Radar has learned.On Sept. 25, police in Chico, California, said they arrested Dallas Marsh, 37, in connection to the case.They said he had made threats to kill specific people, specified law enforcement officers. He was also preparing to commit a “Las Vegas style” mass shooting, police said. Authorities did not say when and where the shooting was supposed to happen.Investigators determined Marsh was staying at a Super 8 Motel in Chico, according to police. An arrest...
‘I f—ed up again,’ Las Vegas man accused of 2nd fatal DUI had valid driver’s license, rented car, prosecutors say
The Las Vegas man accused of his second fatal DUI had a valid driver’s license, was able to rent a car, and was high on PCP and marijuana at the time of his most-recent crash, prosecutors said Tuesday.
Fox5 KVVU
Bail lowered for student accused in attack on Las Vegas teacher
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Bail was lowered on Monday for a student who is accused of attacking a teacher at a Las Vegas high school in April. Jonathan Eluterio Martinez Garcia is now being held on a $100,000 bond. He was previously being held on $500,000 bond. If he...
3 men arrested for death of 62-year-old man in Henderson
A third suspect has been arrested by Henderson Police in connection with the battery, and subsequent death, of a 62-year-old man on Sept. 23.
Court date set on new charges for Hells Angels members, prospects
Five of eight men affiliated with the Las Vegas chapter of the Hells Angels are due to appear in court on new charges including racketeering next week. The men are wanted in connection to the shooting of six people on a freeway during an alleged shootout with rival motorcycle gang members on Memorial Day weekend.
Las Vegas Man Accused Of Murdering Security Guard Has Been Arrested Nearly 50 Times: Report
A Las Vegas man who police say pushed a hotel security officer down, leading to his death, had been arrested 48 times previously, Radar has learned.Pedro Lizano, 35, is accused of murder in the death of Randall Lyons, 67, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan police.Lyons was was working as a security officer on Sept. 26, 2021, when he was called to a restaurant where a man was reportedly causing a disturbance, police say. Lizano, who was the man reportedly causing a disturbance, "forcefully and aggressively" shoved Lyons after he arrived to interject himself into the disturbance.Lyons fell backward and hit...
‘I can’t forgive him,’ Las Vegas man charged with security officer’s murder arrested 49 times
The Las Vegas man accused of pushing a downtown hotel security officer, leading to his death, was previously arrested nearly 50 times, records the 8 News Now Investigators obtained said.
Las Vegas police: Pedestrian dead after crash in southeast valley
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metropolitan police investigated a crash that killed a 65-year-old woman who was crossing a street in the southeast valley Tuesday afternoon. The crash was reported just before 1:30 p.m. at Burnham Avenue and Flamingo Road. In a news release, police said the driver of a 2012 Ford Fiesta was […]
Comments / 15