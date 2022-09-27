ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FIFA

CBS Sports

Spain beat Portugal to top Nations League Group as Cristiano Ronaldo's struggles continue ahead of World Cup

Spain beat Portugal 1-0 in Braga on Tuesday to finish top of UEFA Nations League A Group 2 with Alvaro Morata's late goal the difference. Luis Enrique's men left it late as Nico Williams teed up the Atletico Madrid man to secure the win which moves La Roja above Fernando Santos' side and into the final phase. By no means a classic, it had looked as if the Portuguese had done enough to secure top spot with a goalless draw until the Spaniards nipped it at the death and now both will turn their attention to Qatar.
SOCCER
Daily Mail

'He's not afraid of anything': Lionel Messi heaps praise on Atlanta United's Thiago Almada after 21-year-old makes impact coming off bench in his debut for Argentina in 3-0 win over Honduras

Lionel Messi has praised fellow Argentinian midfielder Thiago Almada after the 21-year-old made his debut in Friday night's 3-0 win over Honduras in Miami, Florida. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner was impressed by the Atlanta United midfielder's 36-minute cameo after he came off the bench to replace Sevilla midfielder Papu Gomez in the 54th minute, with the Albiceleste already up 2-0.
ATLANTA, GA
ESPN

Neymar nears Pele's Brazil mark, Messi leads Argentina: South America's World Cup stars shine

South America's four World Cup-bound squads -- Brazil, Argentina, Uruguay and Ecuador -- all played friendlies on Monday as they prepare for Qatar. Brazil and Uruguay earned respective wins over teams that will also be at the World Cup (5-1 over Tunisia and 2-0 over Canada) while Ecuador played a scoreless draw with Qatar-bound Japan. Argentina, meanwhile, had a convincing 3-0 win over Jamaica.
WORLD
AFP

USA set basketball World Cup record as quarter-finals take shape

A rampant United States set a new all-time women's basketball World Cup scoring record Monday with a 145-69 demolition of South Korea, while Belgium, France and China all booked their place in the quarter-finals. Aiming to better their fourth place in 2018, they swept home 85-55 to join the United States and China in the last eight from Group A. Kyara Linskens and Julie Vanloo both chipped in with 13 points for their third straight win of the 10-day competition after an opening day loss to the United States.
BASKETBALL
CBS Sports

Brazil and Neymar show they're fully World Cup ready after thrashing Tunisia

PARIS -- Brazil and talisman Neymar appear ready for the FIFA World Cup in Qatar later this year after a 5-1 demolition of Tunisia at Parc des Princes on Tuesday. The Parisian crowd heavily favored the Eagles of Carthage, but it was the Selecao Brasileira who demonstrated their potential title credentials.
FIFA
The Associated Press

World Cup Watch: European giants showing flaws before Qatar

LONDON (AP) — All roads now lead to Qatar. With the conclusion of the group stage of the Nations League, Europe’s top soccer countries have played their final competitive games ahead of the World Cup. Here’s how things are shaping up for a continent that has provided the last four winners of the World Cup. Spoiler alert: it could be better.
SPORTS
hypebeast.com

Christian Pulisic Is Calm, Collected and Ready for His First FIFA World Cup

Do you remember the first time you had Gatorade? I do. How could I forget? It was at football practice during a hot summer day. My team was toiling away, and our coach busted out a massive orange jug filled with yellow liquid that wasn’t quite water … and certainly not urine. Little did we know that we would never have the same appreciation for hose water again, as that magical yellow-orange liquid, gave us a jolt of energy to power through that sweltering afternoon.
NFL
NBC Sports

USMNT draws Saudi Arabia 0-0 in final friendly before World Cup

The United States men’s national team is all out of rehearsal time for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The squad drew Saudi Arabia 0-0 in an international friendly at the Estadio Enrique Roca de Murcia in Spain on Tuesday. It was the second straight goal-less effort for the Americans, who lost a 2-0 friendly to Japan on Friday.
SOCCER
Yardbarker

Portugal manager Fernando Santos names Spain amongst World Cup favourites

It was a sweet night for Spain in Braga on Tuesday, as they overcame their neighbours Portugal to secure top spot with an Alvaro Morata goal. It sends La Roja through to the final four of the Nations League, where they will face one of Croatia, Italy or the Netherlands in the semi-finals.
SOCCER
BBC

Slaven Bilic: Watford appoint Croatian after sacking Rob Edwards

Championship club Watford have named Slaven Bilic as their new boss on an 18-month deal after sacking Rob Edwards just 11 games into his tenure. Edwards, 39, was appointed in May after leading Forest Green Rovers to promotion from League Two. He succeeded former England boss Roy Hodgson and became...
PREMIER LEAGUE

