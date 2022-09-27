Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Spain beat Portugal to top Nations League Group as Cristiano Ronaldo's struggles continue ahead of World Cup
Spain beat Portugal 1-0 in Braga on Tuesday to finish top of UEFA Nations League A Group 2 with Alvaro Morata's late goal the difference. Luis Enrique's men left it late as Nico Williams teed up the Atletico Madrid man to secure the win which moves La Roja above Fernando Santos' side and into the final phase. By no means a classic, it had looked as if the Portuguese had done enough to secure top spot with a goalless draw until the Spaniards nipped it at the death and now both will turn their attention to Qatar.
'He's not afraid of anything': Lionel Messi heaps praise on Atlanta United's Thiago Almada after 21-year-old makes impact coming off bench in his debut for Argentina in 3-0 win over Honduras
Lionel Messi has praised fellow Argentinian midfielder Thiago Almada after the 21-year-old made his debut in Friday night's 3-0 win over Honduras in Miami, Florida. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner was impressed by the Atlanta United midfielder's 36-minute cameo after he came off the bench to replace Sevilla midfielder Papu Gomez in the 54th minute, with the Albiceleste already up 2-0.
Cristiano Ronaldo international goals: How Portugal striker’s world record stacks up against Lionel Messi and Pele
CRISTIANO RONALDO is the clear leader in the all-time rankings for international goals. The Portugal captain, 37, is now up to it 117 strikes in internationals - a year after leapfrogging Iran legend Ali Daei on 109 goals. The Manchester United striker had been chasing the tally for his entire...
ESPN
Neymar nears Pele's Brazil mark, Messi leads Argentina: South America's World Cup stars shine
South America's four World Cup-bound squads -- Brazil, Argentina, Uruguay and Ecuador -- all played friendlies on Monday as they prepare for Qatar. Brazil and Uruguay earned respective wins over teams that will also be at the World Cup (5-1 over Tunisia and 2-0 over Canada) while Ecuador played a scoreless draw with Qatar-bound Japan. Argentina, meanwhile, had a convincing 3-0 win over Jamaica.
USA set basketball World Cup record as quarter-finals take shape
A rampant United States set a new all-time women's basketball World Cup scoring record Monday with a 145-69 demolition of South Korea, while Belgium, France and China all booked their place in the quarter-finals. Aiming to better their fourth place in 2018, they swept home 85-55 to join the United States and China in the last eight from Group A. Kyara Linskens and Julie Vanloo both chipped in with 13 points for their third straight win of the 10-day competition after an opening day loss to the United States.
CBS Sports
Brazil and Neymar show they're fully World Cup ready after thrashing Tunisia
PARIS -- Brazil and talisman Neymar appear ready for the FIFA World Cup in Qatar later this year after a 5-1 demolition of Tunisia at Parc des Princes on Tuesday. The Parisian crowd heavily favored the Eagles of Carthage, but it was the Selecao Brasileira who demonstrated their potential title credentials.
FIFA・
World Cup Watch: European giants showing flaws before Qatar
LONDON (AP) — All roads now lead to Qatar. With the conclusion of the group stage of the Nations League, Europe’s top soccer countries have played their final competitive games ahead of the World Cup. Here’s how things are shaping up for a continent that has provided the last four winners of the World Cup. Spoiler alert: it could be better.
Yardbarker
Watch: Manchester United keeper produces incredible save to help Czech Republic qualify for U21 Euros
Manchester United loanee Matej Kovar produced a fantastic save against Iceland to help the Czech Republic qualify for the U21 European Championships. The play-off took place last night and Czech Republic found themselves on the front foot ahead of the game having won the first leg 2-1. Last night’s game...
Yardbarker
Manchester United Defender Tyrell Malacia Impresses On International Duty For Netherlands
With the international break coming to a close and the return of club football on the horizon, one man who has enjoyed a fruitful start to life in England is Manchester United left-back Tyrell Malacia. After joining the club this summer from boyhood club Feyenoord, Malacia has dethroned first-choice left-back...
Yardbarker
Juventus fans question Allegri’s credentials as Vlahovic and Kostic shine for Serbia
Max Allegri is struggling to prove he can still be a successful manager on his return to the bench since last year. Having left Juve in 2019 after winning five consecutive league titles, we expected him to return with fresh ideas to make his next team even better. Last year,...
Australia dodge USA, will face Belgium in basketball World Cup quarter-finals
Australia’s Opals will face Belgium for their first knockout match at the women’s basketball World Cup in Sydney this Thursday after dodging an early meeting with tournament favourites USA. The structure of the World Cup draw is such that the top-two teams in one group are drawn randomly...
hypebeast.com
Christian Pulisic Is Calm, Collected and Ready for His First FIFA World Cup
Do you remember the first time you had Gatorade? I do. How could I forget? It was at football practice during a hot summer day. My team was toiling away, and our coach busted out a massive orange jug filled with yellow liquid that wasn’t quite water … and certainly not urine. Little did we know that we would never have the same appreciation for hose water again, as that magical yellow-orange liquid, gave us a jolt of energy to power through that sweltering afternoon.
NFL・
Almost a third of Indigenous AFL athletes and players of colour experienced racism, survey finds
Almost a third of 92 AFL players who identified as Aboriginal, Torres Strait Islander or a person of colour experienced racism while listed as a player, according to a new survey from the players’ union. The survey also found less than one-fifth of AFL players who have experienced racism...
Sporting News
USMNT fans raining pressure on young USA squad ever aren't helping World Cup preparations
Those who follow the United States men’s national team had hoped to discover more about their favorite international soccer squad’s degree of readiness for the 2022 FIFA World Cup through two games scheduled this month in Europe against opponents that likewise had qualified for Qatar. Despite the 180...
MLS・
NBC Sports
USMNT draws Saudi Arabia 0-0 in final friendly before World Cup
The United States men’s national team is all out of rehearsal time for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The squad drew Saudi Arabia 0-0 in an international friendly at the Estadio Enrique Roca de Murcia in Spain on Tuesday. It was the second straight goal-less effort for the Americans, who lost a 2-0 friendly to Japan on Friday.
Yardbarker
Portugal manager Fernando Santos names Spain amongst World Cup favourites
It was a sweet night for Spain in Braga on Tuesday, as they overcame their neighbours Portugal to secure top spot with an Alvaro Morata goal. It sends La Roja through to the final four of the Nations League, where they will face one of Croatia, Italy or the Netherlands in the semi-finals.
BBC
Slaven Bilic: Watford appoint Croatian after sacking Rob Edwards
Championship club Watford have named Slaven Bilic as their new boss on an 18-month deal after sacking Rob Edwards just 11 games into his tenure. Edwards, 39, was appointed in May after leading Forest Green Rovers to promotion from League Two. He succeeded former England boss Roy Hodgson and became...
