3 Stocks I'm Buying During a Tech Stock Correction
These three tech stocks have room to grow and continue to enjoy strong tailwinds.
3 Stocks I'm Buying During the NASDAQ Bear Market
Plenty of excellent companies are on sale; investors just have to know where to look.
Should Amazon (AMZN) Investors Be Worried About FedEx's Warning?
On September 16, FedEx (FDX) - Get FedEx Corporation Report reported preliminary fiscal first-quarter earnings. The company disclosed that revenue would come in $500 million short of its previous projections for the quarter. According to FedEx CEO Raj Subramaniam, the company's slowdown is a harbinger of global recession. The performance...
Amazon, bluebird bio And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Monday
With US stock futures trading lower this morning on Friday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Hologic, Inc. HOLX authorized a stock buyback program of up to $1 billion. Hologic shares gained 0.4% to close at $62.98 on Friday. bluebird bio, Inc. BLUE...
Want to Be a Millionaire? Invest $75,000 Into These 4 Phenomenal Growth Stocks and Wait 20 Years
A historically bad year for Wall Street is the perfect opportunity for long-term investors to pounce. These four fast-paced companies have sustained competitive advantages that set them apart from their peers. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a...
Cathie Wood Sells $41M In Tesla Shares And Loads Up On This Chip Stock Amid Thursday's Plunge
Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management bought 297,818 shares of Nvidia Corporation NVDA, via three of the firm’s exchange-traded funds, valued at over $41.5 million based on Thursday’s closing price. Nvidia is the 27th largest holding in the firm’s flagship ARK Innovation ETF ARKK with a weight of 0.94%,...
Motley Fool
1 Stock-Split Stock Set to Soar 641% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Cathie Wood
Cathie Wood is well known for making big bets on some of the most popular tech stocks. Tesla's core electric vehicle business generates explosive growth, but the company has other opportunities ahead. If Cathie Wood's price target for Tesla stock becomes a reality, investors are set for significant gains. You’re...
Where Will the Bear Market Bottom? 2 Valuation-Based Indicators Offer a Clear Range
Two valuation-based indicators have a successful track record of calling bear market bottoms.
Want to Get Richer? 2 Top Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever
It's not too late to invest in these well-established market beaters.
Motley Fool
2 Best Software Stocks to Buy in 2022 and Beyond
Software stocks have plunged this year on a range of concerns. Okta is down 80%, but still has a huge growth opportunity in identity software. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Microsoft, Google, Meta Have All Dropped Below June Lows But These 2 Big Tech Stocks Are Holding Up
Most big techs are now trading below their June lows, dragged by macro concerns, which have not spared the broader market either. Techs have led the market sell-off once again and this is evident from their relative underperformance versus the broader market. The Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund XLK is...
Motley Fool
Nasdaq Down Over 30%, Is Now the Time to Buy Growth Stocks?
Small and large companies have seen their stock prices tumble to multiyear lows. The current macroeconomic environment is particularly challenging for less established companies with fewer resources. While there are plenty of bargains out there, investors would do well to make sure they are buying a growth stock for the...
tipranks.com
Why Avenue Therapeutics Stock’s (NASDAQ:ATXI) 107% Moonshot is Probably an Illusion
It’s tempting to jump into the trade with Avenue Therapeutics stock as its shares fly and the company trends on social media. At the same time, cautious investors should consider whether this is a company worth wagering their hard-earned capital on – or whether it’s really just a high-risk meme-stock trade.
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Apple, Netflix, Biogen, Canopy Growth and more
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Apple — Apple shares fell 3.4% on Wednesday following a report that the company is ditching plans to boost new iPhone production. Instead of aiming to increase output by 6 million units in the second half of the year as it had planned, it will shoot for 90 million units, unchanged from the prior year, according to Bloomberg.
tipranks.com
Here’s Why Amazon (NYSE:AMZN) Is Expected to Outperform Its Peers
Amid growing fears of a worsening recession, let’s take a look at the future of the e-commerce and retail giant Amazon. The street is wondering what’s in store for Amazon (NYSE:AMZN) with the recent hike in shipping rates announced by FedEx (NYSE: FDX) and its disappointing results and profit warning last week. Bank of America Securities analyst Justin Post remains bullish on Amazon despite the recessionary fears and expects the company to outperform its peers.
What's Going On With AMD And Nvidia Shares
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD and NVIDIA Corporation NVDA shares are trading higher by 1.73% to $68.33 and 1.97% to $126.57, respectively, during Wednesday's trading session. Shares of several technology companies at large are trading higher as stocks rebound from recent weakness following last week's Fed decision to hike rates...
tipranks.com
Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Stock: Buying Opportunity on Attractive Dividend Yield
Altria Group shares present a good buying opportunity based on an attractive dividend yield backed by stable and regular free cashflows. Amid persistent inflation, an uncertain macro backdrop, and volatility in shares, investors have lost confidence in the stock market. What they need now is to safeguard their returns. Hence, dividend stocks that give a regular return on their investments have become popular. Let’s take a closer look at tobacco giant Altria Group (NYSE:MO), which offers a huge dividend yield of 8.64%.
Apple Stock Slides On Report of iPhone Production U-Turn Amid Waning Consumer Demand
Apple (AAPL) shares moved sharply lower Wednesday following a report that suggested the world's biggest tech company will scrap plans to boost iPhone production amid fading consumer demand. Bloomberg reported that Apple has instructed suppliers and assemblers to pare back plans to boost production of the newly-launched iPhone 14 by...
tipranks.com
Stock Market Today: Indices See Mixed Results as Investors Remain Uncertain
Stock indices saw mixed results on Tuesday after another volatile trading session. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) fell by 0.43%, while the S&P 500 (SPX) declined by 0.21%. Meanwhile, the NASDAQ 100 (NDX) saw a surprise gain of 0.16%. The 10-Year Treasury yield saw another increase today as the...
tipranks.com
C3.ai, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet, Comcast: Analysts have a 100% Track Record on These Stocks
Here are three US-based stocks recommended by analysts that have generated a 100% success rate on their calls. Three analysts boast a 100% track record of generating successful calls on these three companies: Enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software maker C3.ai (NYSE:AI), American discount retailer Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI), and broadcasting giant Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA).
