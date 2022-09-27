ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Amazon Maven

Should Amazon (AMZN) Investors Be Worried About FedEx's Warning?

On September 16, FedEx (FDX) - Get FedEx Corporation Report reported preliminary fiscal first-quarter earnings. The company disclosed that revenue would come in $500 million short of its previous projections for the quarter. According to FedEx CEO Raj Subramaniam, the company's slowdown is a harbinger of global recession. The performance...
Benzinga

Amazon, bluebird bio And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Monday

With US stock futures trading lower this morning on Friday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Hologic, Inc. HOLX authorized a stock buyback program of up to $1 billion. Hologic shares gained 0.4% to close at $62.98 on Friday. bluebird bio, Inc. BLUE...
Motley Fool

1 Stock-Split Stock Set to Soar 641% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Cathie Wood

Cathie Wood is well known for making big bets on some of the most popular tech stocks. Tesla's core electric vehicle business generates explosive growth, but the company has other opportunities ahead. If Cathie Wood's price target for Tesla stock becomes a reality, investors are set for significant gains. You’re...
Motley Fool

2 Best Software Stocks to Buy in 2022 and Beyond

Software stocks have plunged this year on a range of concerns. Okta is down 80%, but still has a huge growth opportunity in identity software. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool

Nasdaq Down Over 30%, Is Now the Time to Buy Growth Stocks?

Small and large companies have seen their stock prices tumble to multiyear lows. The current macroeconomic environment is particularly challenging for less established companies with fewer resources. While there are plenty of bargains out there, investors would do well to make sure they are buying a growth stock for the...
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Apple, Netflix, Biogen, Canopy Growth and more

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Apple — Apple shares fell 3.4% on Wednesday following a report that the company is ditching plans to boost new iPhone production. Instead of aiming to increase output by 6 million units in the second half of the year as it had planned, it will shoot for 90 million units, unchanged from the prior year, according to Bloomberg.
tipranks.com

Here’s Why Amazon (NYSE:AMZN) Is Expected to Outperform Its Peers

Amid growing fears of a worsening recession, let’s take a look at the future of the e-commerce and retail giant Amazon. The street is wondering what’s in store for Amazon (NYSE:AMZN) with the recent hike in shipping rates announced by FedEx (NYSE: FDX) and its disappointing results and profit warning last week. Bank of America Securities analyst Justin Post remains bullish on Amazon despite the recessionary fears and expects the company to outperform its peers.
Benzinga

What's Going On With AMD And Nvidia Shares

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD and NVIDIA Corporation NVDA shares are trading higher by 1.73% to $68.33 and 1.97% to $126.57, respectively, during Wednesday's trading session. Shares of several technology companies at large are trading higher as stocks rebound from recent weakness following last week's Fed decision to hike rates...
tipranks.com

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Stock: Buying Opportunity on Attractive Dividend Yield

Altria Group shares present a good buying opportunity based on an attractive dividend yield backed by stable and regular free cashflows. Amid persistent inflation, an uncertain macro backdrop, and volatility in shares, investors have lost confidence in the stock market. What they need now is to safeguard their returns. Hence, dividend stocks that give a regular return on their investments have become popular. Let’s take a closer look at tobacco giant Altria Group (NYSE:MO), which offers a huge dividend yield of 8.64%.
tipranks.com

Stock Market Today: Indices See Mixed Results as Investors Remain Uncertain

Stock indices saw mixed results on Tuesday after another volatile trading session. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) fell by 0.43%, while the S&P 500 (SPX) declined by 0.21%. Meanwhile, the NASDAQ 100 (NDX) saw a surprise gain of 0.16%. The 10-Year Treasury yield saw another increase today as the...
tipranks.com

C3.ai, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet, Comcast: Analysts have a 100% Track Record on These Stocks

Here are three US-based stocks recommended by analysts that have generated a 100% success rate on their calls. Three analysts boast a 100% track record of generating successful calls on these three companies: Enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software maker C3.ai (NYSE:AI), American discount retailer Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI), and broadcasting giant Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA).
