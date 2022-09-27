ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Living room fall decor ideas – 12 ways designers channel a snug vibe at home

Fall has arrived, and it's time to tune into our living room fall decor ideas. This is the season of yellow leaves, harvest, and palettes of gold, orange, red, and brown. The warmer weather is bidding us goodbye and the chillier times are setting in. If you are looking to inject some warmth into your home, we bring you inspiration, from fall flora, colors, accents, and, more to keep you snug for the rest of the year.
Architects are loving a new design trend which makes your home desk space more beautiful and creative

Once a luxury, now very much a staple, at-home workspaces are increasingly integral to modern family living thanks to the rise of remote working. But for the design-forward among us, this new way of working presents an exciting opportunity: a chance to create a productive and, of course, beautiful home office that’s in equal parts inspiring and conducive to work. And while there’s still a place for a weighty antique desk in a home office, designers are looking to a more permanent solution to create playful, interesting work zones: the built-in desk.
