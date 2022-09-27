ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Late Fall, Early Winter Could Be Warmer Than Average For Much Of The U.S.

October-December is forecast to be warmer than average in much of the western and central U.S. The East will see temperatures that are close to what's typical for the three-month period. F​all officially begins Thursday, but for many in the U.S., this transition season into the start of winter could...
Well+Good

10 Most-Scenic Train Trips Through the U.S. (With Views That’ll Instantly Make You More Relaxed)

Train travel has long held a romantic place in many adventurers’ hearts. Maybe it’s the fantasy of climbing aboard with a pillbox hat on your head and a vintage vanity case in your hand, like something out of an Agatha Christie novel (minus all the murder-y parts, of course). Or maybe it’s the slow and steady pace of riding the rails, turning a trip into a true voyage. For many Europeans, it’s all about the environmental impact, as scenic train trips have lower carbon emissions compared to flying. In Sweden, flygskam (flight shame) and tagskryt (train bragging) have become big buzzwords.
Natasha Lovato

Plan for year-round skiing at standstill in Castle Rock

The proposed rendering of Snowsports 365.P3 Advisors. (Castle Rock, Colo.) Plans to open a year-round snowsports center three years ago show no signs of progress. In 2019, developers announced plans to open Snowsports 365 just off the I-25 corridor near downtown Castle Rock. The proposal would let guests practice skiing or snowboarding year-round and without the typical high-priced cost of a lift ticket.
outsidemagazine

Time to Go Big

It’s been a while since I’ve been up this early. 3:32 a.m. As I get out of bed I glance at my watch, its glow-in-the-dark hands showing me the ungodly hour and reminding me that, quite literally, the clock is ticking. I need an early start to have any chance of getting from my house to the top of Mount Sneffels and back before today’s summer monsoon. There’s not really any time to take it slow.
Watch Jonathan Siegrist Cruise Rifle’s Hardest Route

Get full access to Outside Learn, our online education hub featuring in-depth fitness, nutrition, and adventure courses and more than 2,000 instructional videos when you sign up for Outside+ Sign up for Outside+ today. Jonathan Siegrist has had a dang fine 2022. In February, he FA’d a 5.15a, a 5.14c/d,...
The Independent

9 best walking poles for all of your hiking adventures

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts. Walking poles can transform your hiking experience on steep and uneven terrain. They’ll power you uphill, aid your balance on the downhill and take the strain off your joints. Carbon or aluminium?...
