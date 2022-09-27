It’s been a while since I’ve been up this early. 3:32 a.m. As I get out of bed I glance at my watch, its glow-in-the-dark hands showing me the ungodly hour and reminding me that, quite literally, the clock is ticking. I need an early start to have any chance of getting from my house to the top of Mount Sneffels and back before today’s summer monsoon. There’s not really any time to take it slow.

