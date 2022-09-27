Read full article on original website
Related
Hackers ROAST 'Optusdata' fiend for their 'unprofessional, amateur hour and stupid' hack of the telco: 'In over their head'
Hackers have mocked the 'Optusdata' hacker who stole the personal information of more than 10million Australians after they demanded a $1.5million ransom - and then apologised. The hackers published one batch of data, containing 10,000 Optus customers' details, before backing down from the ultimatum in a series of posts to...
Australia flags privacy overhaul after huge cyber attack on Optus
SYDNEY, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Australia plans to toughen privacy rules to force companies to notify banks faster when they experience cyber attacks, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Monday, after hackers targeted the country's second-largest telecoms firm.
Australia demands Optus pay for new customer ID documents
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia’s federal and state governments on Wednesday called for Optus to pay for replacing identification documents including passports and driver’s licenses to avoid identity fraud after 9.8 million of the telecommunications company’s customers had personal data stolen by computer hackers. The Australian government has blamed lax cybersecurity at Optus for last week’s unprecedented breach of current and former customers’ personal information. Most at risk of identity theft are the 2.8 million customers who had driver’s license and passport numbers stolen. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese rejected opposition lawmakers’ calls for the government to waive the costs of replacing compromised Optus customers’ passports.
Optus data breach: everything we know so far about what happened
Who is the attacker? How was the data accessed? What was taken? Digital security experts explain
RELATED PEOPLE
The 'Optus hacker' claims they've deleted the data. Here's what experts want you to know
Shortly after Australian telecommunications company Optus announced the identity data of millions of customers had been stolen, a person claiming to be the hacker announced they would delete the data for US$1 million. When Optus didn’t pay, the purported hacker published 10,000 stolen records and threatened to release ten thousand more every day until the ransom deadline. These leaked records contained identity information such as driver’s license, passport and Medicare numbers, as well as parliamentary and defense contact information. A few hours after the data drop, the purported hacker unexpectedly apologised and claimed to have deleted the data due to “too many...
Warning for Samsung owners as ‘data breach’ leaks customers’ personal info online
SAMSUNG has admitted that it suffered a cyber security breach in July that compromised the data of some users in the U.S. The hack revealed customers’ names, birthdays, contact information and more, the South Korean tech titan said Friday. Samsung, one of the world's biggest smartphone manufacturers, said it...
8 best VPN services for browsing securely in 2022
A VPN, or virtual private network, is a tool that masks your internet identity inside a virtual tunnel, hiding your IP address from your internet service provider, websites and other prying eyes. When you use one, an encrypted connection is established between your device and a server at an undisclosed location, leading everyone to think you’re browsing from somewhere else.The use of VPNs has grown astronomically in recent years. People in China and Russia have been relying on them to help skirt state censorship, while the rise of home working has seen a surge in usage among employees. ...
Warning for ALL Facebook and Gmail users – 25 passwords you MUST change
DO YOU think you've got an uncrackable password? It might not be as safe as you reckon. Common passwords used by lots of people are easy to guess, making them a liability when it comes to staying safe from hackers. If a hacker were to guess your logins, you could...
IN THIS ARTICLE
IGN
Hackers Are Releasing Fake Game Cracks and Pirated Software Laced With Password-Stealing Erbium Malware; All You Need to Know
There’s a new malware in town, and it can steal the victims’ credit card details and cryptocurrency wallets. The information-stealing malware called “Erbium” is injected in fake cracks and cheats for popular games as well as pirated software. What’s worse is that since Erbium is a...
A New Report Shows the Price and Use of Australia’s Favourite Drugs
A new report looking at the usage, pricing and perceived purity of illegal substances, namely cocaine, ketamine, cannabis, LSD, methamphetamine, ecstasy, nitrous oxide and amyl, reveals just how Australians have been handling 2022. Released annually since 2003, the Australian Drug Trends 2022 report, from The University of New South Wales’...
Australia Is In a Housing Crisis. Is It Time For A National Rent Freeze?
In the thick of a housing crisis, Australians are reckoning with record-high rent increases, which on average saw renters pay $3,000 more for shelter last year than they did the year before. Now, the Greens say the government should freeze rents nationwide. According to new analysis commissioned by the party...
TechRadar
Malware threats may be falling - but don't relax just yet
The number of detected malware is on the decline, experts have said, but it’s still too early to celebrate. WatchGuard Technologies' Internet Security Report states there has been a reduction in overall malware detections from the peaks seen in the first half of 2021. According to the report, endpoint...
Vice
Brooklyn, NY
103K+
Followers
21K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT
VICE is the definitive guide to an uncertain world.https://www.vice.com/
Comments / 0