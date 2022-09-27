ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celtics Star Jaylen Brown 'Shocked,' 'Confused' By Ime Udoka Scandal

Celtics star Jaylen Brown admits he was blindsided by the allegations against Boston head coach Ime Udoka ... saying he was both "shocked" and "confused" over it all. Brown made the revelation after he was asked by reporters at the team's media day on Monday what his reaction was when he found out Udoka had been accused of having a consensual relationship with a female Celtics staffer -- all allegedly while he was still dating Nia Long.
LeBron James vs. Celtics rivalry stays burning hot with his latest Boston take

The fierce NBA rivalry between the Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Lakers will never die out , and LeBron James is here to make sure of it. During NBA Media Day 2022, James was asked if he had a favorite opposing city to play in. Rather than saying Cleveland, Miami, or another city he has direct ties to, he put Boston at the top of his list.
Yardbarker

Kyrie Irving Opens Up On Being Swept By The Boston Celtics In 2022 Playoffs: "It Was One Of The First Times I've Been Embarrassed Leaving The Court"

Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets have had a very interesting summer together. Irving was the first player to want out of the Nets after the team didn't give him the max contract extension Irving thought he deserves. The Nets reservations over Kyrie's availability through the season were valid ones and Kyrie is coming into this season playing to re-establish his value in the league.
NBC Sports

Report: Celtics are a potential suitor for Jae Crowder

The Boston Celtics could use another viable option off the bench as they prepare for the 2022-23 NBA season. Perhaps they'll bring a familiar face back in the mix. The Phoenix Suns reportedly are looking to find a trade forward Jae Crowder, who spent three seasons (2014-17) with the Celtics. Crowder requested to not report to training camp as he enters the final year of his contract facing a lesser role with the team.
NESN

How Joe Mazzulla Explained Celtics’ Interest In Former Assistant Coach

On Tuesday, it was reported the Boston Celtics expressed interest in the possible return of one familiar face — former assistant coach Jay Larranaga — which prompted the organization to request permission to speak with the current Los Angeles Clippers coach, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Following...
Yardbarker

Celtics making moves on Clippers coach to fill void amid Ime Udoka suspension

The Boston Celtics have some work to do in order to fill out their coaching staff after suspending Ime Udoka for the season last week. The Celtics named former top assistant Joe Mazzulla as the interim head coach. That leaves a vacancy with the assistant coach. According to ESPN NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski, Boston is going after a familiar face.
Popculture

Boston Red Sox Pitcher and Wife Welcome First Child

A Boston Red Sox pitcher just became a new father. On Instagram, Josh Taylor and his wife, Emily, announced the birth of their son, Jackson Thomas Taylor. The couple shared a series of photos of them at the hospital holding their son and revealing he was born last Friday. "Our...
Larry Brown Sports

Celtics could hire assistant coach away from top Western Conference team?

As the Boston Celtics scramble to deal with the fallout of the Ime Udoka scandal, they could be bringing back a familiar face to help steady the ship. Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported this week that the Celtics are seeking permission from the LA Clippers to interview assistant coach Jay Larranaga. Boston still has an opening to fill on the staff of interim coach Joe Mazzulla, who was promoted after the Celtics head coach Udoka was suspended by the team for the entire 2022-23 season due to an inappropriate relationship.
