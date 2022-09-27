Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nia Long Finally Speaks Out About Ime Udoka’s Affair
Nia Long has released a statement regarding her fiancé Ime Udoka being exposed for having an affair with a co-worker.
ESPN’s Malika Andrews Reveals Interim Boston Celtics Head Coach’s Past and Goes After Stephen A. Smith
ESPN’s Malika Andrews stirred up more controversy for the NBA’s Boston Celtics when she brought up the history of the team’s interim head coach from more than 13 years ago. During an on-air NBA Today broadcast last week, the sports world was upended when it was reported...
TMZ.com
Celtics Star Jaylen Brown 'Shocked,' 'Confused' By Ime Udoka Scandal
Celtics star Jaylen Brown admits he was blindsided by the allegations against Boston head coach Ime Udoka ... saying he was both "shocked" and "confused" over it all. Brown made the revelation after he was asked by reporters at the team's media day on Monday what his reaction was when he found out Udoka had been accused of having a consensual relationship with a female Celtics staffer -- all allegedly while he was still dating Nia Long.
Celtics Reportedly Showing Interest in Bringing Back Former Coach
With Ime Udoka suspended for the 2022-23 season for violations of team policies and former top assistant Will Hardy now the head coach of the Utah Jazz, the Celtics' coaching staff isn't just short-handed, but they're reshuffling without their two highest-ranked coaches from last season's Finals ...
Marcus Smart Defends Ime Udoka
Marcus Smart defended Ime Udoka when discussing the Celtics coach's suspension.
Jaylen Brown Discusses Ime Udoka’s Suspension From Celtics
The Boston star discussed his coach’s suspension at media day heading into training camp.
Jayson Tatum shares why he believes Joe Mazzulla is ready to lead the Boston Celtics
When the Boston Celtics officially suspended head coach Ime Udoka, the club simultaneously named assistant Joe Mazzulla the interim head coach. The 34-year old has been with the team since 2019, and has known president of basketball operations for even longer. This will be Mazzulla’s first stint as an NBA head coach.
Alex Cora has surprising take on Xander Bogaerts’ future with Red Sox
Which lucky team will have Xander Bogaerts in uniform in 2023 and beyond?. It must continue to be the Boston Red Sox. The beloved shortstop, who’s spent the season tying and breaking franchise records, is likely going to opt out of his current deal. The Sox need to do everything they can to prevent him from leaving.
Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla addresses controversial past after taking over for Ime Udoka
The head coach position for the Boston Celtics has been fraught with controversy after the recent suspension of Ime Udoka. However, the interim coach filling in, 34-year-old Joe Mazzulla, has also had his fair share of trouble away from the court. In 2009, Mazzulla was arrested for domestic violence while...
Celtics seek to re-hire Clippers' Jay Larranaga to help Joe Mazzulla
The Celtics are apparently looking to hire another veteran coach to assist interim head coach Joe Mazzulla. They are seeking permission to talk to Clippers assistant Jay Larranaga about joining Mazzulla’s staff this season, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN tweets. He’s a familiar face in Boston. Larranaga joined Tyronn Lue’s...
NBC Sports
Report: Celtics reach out to former assistant Larranaga about joining Mazzulla’s staff
The Boston Celtics are reportedly looking for a veteran assistant to put on the bench next to 34-year-old Joe Mazzulla, the man thrust into the head coach’s chair for a title contender in the wake of Ime Udoka’s suspension. Who better than a guy who spent nine years...
Report: Clippers, Ex-Cs assistant Jay Larranaga granted permission to speak to Celtics
The Boston Celtics have reportedly been granted permission to speak to their assistant coach Jay Larranaga, a nine-season veteran of the Celtics bench who Boston reportedly sought permission to speak with about assisting interim Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla in the wake of head coach Ime Udoka’s season-long suspension.
Yardbarker
LeBron James vs. Celtics rivalry stays burning hot with his latest Boston take
The fierce NBA rivalry between the Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Lakers will never die out , and LeBron James is here to make sure of it. During NBA Media Day 2022, James was asked if he had a favorite opposing city to play in. Rather than saying Cleveland, Miami, or another city he has direct ties to, he put Boston at the top of his list.
Yardbarker
Kyrie Irving Opens Up On Being Swept By The Boston Celtics In 2022 Playoffs: "It Was One Of The First Times I've Been Embarrassed Leaving The Court"
Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets have had a very interesting summer together. Irving was the first player to want out of the Nets after the team didn't give him the max contract extension Irving thought he deserves. The Nets reservations over Kyrie's availability through the season were valid ones and Kyrie is coming into this season playing to re-establish his value in the league.
NBC Sports
Report: Celtics are a potential suitor for Jae Crowder
The Boston Celtics could use another viable option off the bench as they prepare for the 2022-23 NBA season. Perhaps they'll bring a familiar face back in the mix. The Phoenix Suns reportedly are looking to find a trade forward Jae Crowder, who spent three seasons (2014-17) with the Celtics. Crowder requested to not report to training camp as he enters the final year of his contract facing a lesser role with the team.
Boston Celtics star wing Jaylen Brown was better in college than you think
The lack of spacing in the NCAA ranks often makes NBA-ready athletes look like worse prospects than they are, the lineups and plays run even today by many college programs not doing such players any favors — and often, as was the case of star Boston Celtics forward Jaylen Brown, quite the opposite.
How Joe Mazzulla Explained Celtics’ Interest In Former Assistant Coach
On Tuesday, it was reported the Boston Celtics expressed interest in the possible return of one familiar face — former assistant coach Jay Larranaga — which prompted the organization to request permission to speak with the current Los Angeles Clippers coach, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Following...
Yardbarker
Celtics making moves on Clippers coach to fill void amid Ime Udoka suspension
The Boston Celtics have some work to do in order to fill out their coaching staff after suspending Ime Udoka for the season last week. The Celtics named former top assistant Joe Mazzulla as the interim head coach. That leaves a vacancy with the assistant coach. According to ESPN NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski, Boston is going after a familiar face.
Popculture
Boston Red Sox Pitcher and Wife Welcome First Child
A Boston Red Sox pitcher just became a new father. On Instagram, Josh Taylor and his wife, Emily, announced the birth of their son, Jackson Thomas Taylor. The couple shared a series of photos of them at the hospital holding their son and revealing he was born last Friday. "Our...
Celtics could hire assistant coach away from top Western Conference team?
As the Boston Celtics scramble to deal with the fallout of the Ime Udoka scandal, they could be bringing back a familiar face to help steady the ship. Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported this week that the Celtics are seeking permission from the LA Clippers to interview assistant coach Jay Larranaga. Boston still has an opening to fill on the staff of interim coach Joe Mazzulla, who was promoted after the Celtics head coach Udoka was suspended by the team for the entire 2022-23 season due to an inappropriate relationship.
