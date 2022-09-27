ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BBC

Bank will 'not hesitate' to raise interest rates after pound's fall

The Bank of England has said it will "not hesitate" to hike interest rates to curb inflation after the pound fell to a record low against the US dollar. The Bank said it was "monitoring developments closely" and would make a decision on any action in November. Its statement came...
Reuters

Fed's Evans sees interest rates peaking at 4.50-4.75%

Sept 27 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve will need to raise interest rates to a range between 4.50% and 4.75%, Chicago Fed President Charles Evans said on Tuesday, a more aggressive stance than he has previously embraced that underscores the central bank's hardening resolve to quash excessively high inflation.
FOXBusiness

Fed unlikely to cut interest rates until 2024, Goldman Sachs says

The Federal Reserve is unlikely to pivot and cut its benchmark interest rate until 2024 at the soonest as it tries to crush the hottest inflation in four decades, according to Goldman Sachs strategists. The bank's economists — led by Jan Hatzius — predicted in an analyst note on Monday...
The New York Times

New Inflation Developments Are Rattling Markets and Economists. Here’s Why.

Jerome Powell, the Federal Reserve chair, testifies before a Senate committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, June 22, 2022. (Haiyun Jiang/The New York Times) When inflation began to accelerate in 2021, price pressures were clearly tied to the pandemic: Companies couldn’t produce cars, couches and computer games fast enough to keep up with demand from homebound consumers amid supply chain disruptions.
