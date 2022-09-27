Read full article on original website
Wausau City Council Passes Development Agreement for Mall Site
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — After more than an hour of public input the Wausau City Council has approved a developer’s agreement for the former Wausau Center Mall site on a 6-3 vote. The decision clears the way for T Wall Enterprises to begin work on the multi-story structure.
Man Accused of Credit Card Fraud in Marshfield Arrested
GREENFIELD, WI (WSAU) — A man accused of lifting nearly $30,000 worth of goods from a Marshfield furniture store was arrested last week. Police say Timothy Lavelle Litt was in the Milwaukee area on September 20th following another attempt to commit fraud at an unspecified business. The 28-year-old is...
Merrill Announces Plans for New Pickleball Courts
MERRILL, WI (WSAU) — The city of Merrill has received grant funding for six lighted pickleball courts at Ott’s Park. The courts will be the first dedicated pickleball facilities in the city and will allow Merrill to host leagues and tournaments involving both residents and regional players. The courts will also be open for recreational use.
One Dead in Two-Semi Crash on US 10 in Portage County
TOWN OF STOCKTON, WI (WSAU) — Two semis collided in Portage County on Tuesday, resulting in one death and shutting down eastbound lanes of US Highway 10 for nearly six hours. According to the State Patrol, it happened near County Road LN in the Town of Stockton at around...
Wausau School District to Conduct Safety and Security Audit
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — A Cleveland, Ohio-based company has been selected to help the Wausau School District conduct a safety and security audit of all buildings. National School Safety and Security submitted the winning bid out of a group of seven agencies. Wausau School District Director of Pupil Services Cale Bushman says the group specializes in school safety.
Lincoln County Woman Accused of Strangling Boyfriend During Argument
TOWN OF BRADLEY, WI (WSAU) — A 20-year-old Lincoln County woman was jailed last week, accused of attacking her boyfriend during an argument. The couple had been fighting after the 22-year-old man confronted her for not picking the phone up when he called for a ride home after he had been drinking. Investigators say during the course of the argument the woman lunged at him, and allegedly tried to choke him.
