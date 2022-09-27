ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

86% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 10 Stocks

A lack of portfolio diversification is a key reason Warren Buffett has been such a successful investor. As of last weekend, more than 86% of Berkshire Hathaway's $356.7 billion of invested assets were tied up in just 10 stocks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
STOCKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
State
Arkansas State
Kiplinger

10 High-Paying Dividend Stocks Yielding 5% or More

The dividend yield on the S&P 500 has been hovering near its lowest level in roughly two decades for some time now, and while it's starting to move higher, it's still at a paltry 1.7%. So what are yield-hungry investors left to do?. Thankfully, there is no shortage of high-paying...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Kilroy Realty Corporation#Stock#Energy Company#Sustainable Energy#Linus Realestate#Linus Investment#Business Industry#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Krc#Greater Los Angeles
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Motley Fool

Warren Buffett's Secret Portfolio Owns These 3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Enbridge has increased its dividend for 27 consecutive years. Kinder Morgan is trouncing the S&P 500 with a stock that's still ridiculously cheap. Verizon Communications stock isn't performing well, but its dividend and valuation are attractive. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

2 Best Stocks of All Time!

This bear market has me thinking back to my 2 best trades of all time. That being when I bought Amazon (AMZN) and Booking (BKNG) back in 2001 as they...
STOCKS
tipranks.com

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Stock: Buying Opportunity on Attractive Dividend Yield

Altria Group shares present a good buying opportunity based on an attractive dividend yield backed by stable and regular free cashflows. Amid persistent inflation, an uncertain macro backdrop, and volatility in shares, investors have lost confidence in the stock market. What they need now is to safeguard their returns. Hence, dividend stocks that give a regular return on their investments have become popular. Let’s take a closer look at tobacco giant Altria Group (NYSE:MO), which offers a huge dividend yield of 8.64%.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Nasdaq Down Over 30%, Is Now the Time to Buy Growth Stocks?

Small and large companies have seen their stock prices tumble to multiyear lows. The current macroeconomic environment is particularly challenging for less established companies with fewer resources. While there are plenty of bargains out there, investors would do well to make sure they are buying a growth stock for the...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy