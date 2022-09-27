Read full article on original website
Stock Market Today: Stocks Turn Lower As Rebound Stalls, Treasury Yields Climb
U.S. stocks traded lower Tuesday, challenging what could be the first gains for Wall Street in five days, while the dollar retreated from its two-decade high amid a modest rebound in global stocks. The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of six global currencies, was marked...
tipranks.com
Stock Market Today: Stocks Finish Higher as Bond Yields Fall
Stocks rebounded in Wednesday’s trading session as U.S. treasury yields fell from multi-year highs and the British pound stabilized after a tailspin. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) finished up 1.88%, while the S&P 500 (SPX) and the Nasdaq 100 (NDX) both gained 1.97%. The technology sector (XLK) was the session laggard, as it gained 1.06%. Conversely, the energy sector (XLE) was the session’s leader, with an increase of 4.43%.
via.news
Palladium Futures Bullish By 2% In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – Palladium (PA) is currently on bullish momentum. At 11:57 EST on Wednesday, 28 September, Palladium (PA) is at $2,132.50 and 2.01% up since the last session’s close. Volume. Today’s last reported volume for Palladium is 1106, 99.99% below its average volume of 6318696490.78. Palladium Range.
via.news
Platinum Futures Is 1% Up In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – Platinum (PL) is currently on bullish momentum. At 11:55 EST on Wednesday, 28 September, Platinum (PL) is at $857.20 and 1.22% up since the last session’s close. Volume. Today’s last reported volume for Platinum is 5910, 99.99% below its average volume of 13638745938.76. Platinum Range.
FOXBusiness
STOCK MARKET NEWS: Dow falls 313 points, bond yields spike as rate hike looms
Mark Zuckerberg loses $71B as Meta Platforms' stock struggles. Beyond Meat suspends COO after alleged road rage attack. Ford shares plunge as automaker warns of $1B in additional costs, unfinished vehicles. Coverage for this event has ended. Home Depot workers in Philadelphia seek union. SymbolPriceChange%Change. HD$274.07-6.34-2.26. Home Depot workers in...
Stock Market Today: Stocks Tumble, Dow Ends Below 30,000, Bond Yields Extend Surge; U.K. Pound In Meltdown
Stocks extended declines into a fourth consecutive session Friday, while global stocks fell to the lowest levels in two years, as investors retreated from risk markets amid hawkish central bank rate signaling and slumping global growth. Stocks were also hit by the spillover impact of Britain's first budget under new...
CNBC
Dow drops nearly 500 points to close at new low for 2022 on rising recession fears
Stocks tumbled Friday to cap a brutal week for financial markets, as surging interest rates and foreign currency turmoil heightened fears of a global recession. The Dow Jones Industrial Average tumbled 486.27 points, or 1.62%, to 29,590.41. The S&P 500 slid 1.72% to 3,693.23, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.8% to 10,867.93.
US Stocks Look Set To Snap Out Of 5-Session Losing Streak Today As Fed Official Tempers Hawkish Tone — Twitter, Tesla In Spotlight
U.S. stocks look set to snap a five-session losing streak, as indicated by trading in the major index futures. Bargain hunting could generate some buying interest even as traders remain concerned about growth and interest rates. On Monday, the major U.S. averages opened slightly lower but turned modestly higher in...
Gold, Silver Plunge on a Soaring DXY, Rising Short-Term Yields
Gold futures cratered to close out the volatile trading week, driven by a skyrocketing US dollar and rising Treasury yields. The yellow metal has plunged amid the Federal Reserve’s tightening cycle and it has continued struggling on the expectation that the central bank will continue raising interest rates. October...
US stocks fall as the dollar continues to slam global currencies and sends the British pound to a record low
US stocks opened lower Monday as investors weighed recession odds. Turmoil in the UK spurred by a weakening British pound added to Wall Street's concerns. The pound hit an all-time low against the dollar Monday before recovering later. US stocks opened lower on Monday, as investors weighed mounting recession worries...
msn.com
Dow posts 600-point gain Wednesday, stocks jump from bear-market lows
The Dow and S&P 500 snapped a six-session skid on Wednesday as equities rallied sharply and bond yields retreated after the Bank of England took a surprising U-turn with a new plan to buy U.K. government debt. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose about 548 points, or 1.9%, ending near 29,683, ending a six-session decline, according to Dow Jones Market Data. The S&P 500 index advanced 2% and the Nasdaq Composite Index jumped 2.1%. A decision tobuy unlimited amounts of U.K. long-dated government debt came after the pound fell to a record low after last Friday's U.K. budget announcement which sent bond yields soaring. The Dow entered its first bear market this week since 2020 as investors worried about the Federal Reserve's aggressive tightening cycle and recession fears.
WTI Crude Oil Price Analysis for Sept. 27, 2022
WTI crude oil is trending lower inside a falling channel and appears to be finding support at the bottom. The commodity price could pull up to the nearby resistance levels marked by the Fibonacci retracement tool. The 38.% level is near the mid-channel area of interest at the $80 per...
US Stocks Open Higher; Dow Surges 300 Points
U.S. stocks traded higher this morning, with the Dow Jones gaining around 300 points on Tuesday. Following the market opening Tuesday, the Dow traded up 1.03% to 29,563.11 while the NASDAQ rose 1.67% to 10,983.20. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 1.19% to 3,698.48. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares...
via.news
QuantumScape Stock Bearish Momentum With A 21% Fall In The Last 14 Days
(VIANEWS) – Shares of QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) fell by a staggering 21.97% in 14 days from $11.93 to $9.31 at 16:05 EST on Wednesday, after two sequential sessions in a row of gains. NYSE is rising 1.97% to $13,808.65, after five sequential sessions in a row of losses. QuantumScape’s...
via.news
S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 Rises By 6% In The Last 7 Days
(VIANEWS) – S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) is currently on bullish momentum. At 21:08 EST on Wednesday, 28 September, S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) is at 6,988.30, 6.58% up since the last session’s close. S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 Range. Concerning S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200’s daily highs and lows,...
CNBC
European markets close lower; sterling slumps to historic low against the dollar
European stocks ended a choppy day lower on Monday as investors continued to weigh the deteriorating economic outlook in the region. Concern for the global growth outlook has been increasing as inflation remains high and central banks resort to aggressive interest rate hikes to try to tame rising prices. Investors...
via.news
StoneCo Stock Bullish Momentum With A 8% Jump As Session Comes To An End Today
(VIANEWS) – Shares of StoneCo (NASDAQ: STNE) rose 8.68% to $9.89 at 15:25 EST on Wednesday, after two successive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is jumping 1.45% to $10,986.16, following the last session’s upward trend. This seems, up until now, an all-around bullish trend exchanging session today.
Dow futures slump 260 points and the 10-year Treasury yield breaks above 4% as interest rate fears niggle at investors
US stock futures slumped Wednesday as investors braced for further interest-rate hikes. The 10-year Treasury yield broke past 4% for the first time in 12 years for the same reason. Investors are worried stubborn inflation will mean rates stay higher for longer. US stock futures dropped Wednesday and 10-year Treasury...
msn.com
U.S. stocks close lower, as S&P 500 carves out new 2022 low and Dow ends in bear market
U.S. stocks closed lower Monday amid elevated market volatility, extending last week's losses as the S&P 500 sank to a new 2022 low. The S&P 500 dropped 1% to end around 3,655.52, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.1% and the Nasdaq Composite slid 0.6%, according to preliminary FactSet data. The S&P 500 ended below its previous closing low this year of 3666.77 on June 16. Wall Street's fear gauge has climbed amid fears over the Federal Reserve aggressively raising interest rates to fight inflation, with investors worried its hawkish stance will lead to a U.S. recession. The CBOE Volatility Index climbed to more than 31 Monday, above its 50-day moving average of 23.86, FactSet data show, at last check. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note surged 18.3 basis points Monday to 3.878%, the highest rate since April 2010 based on 3 p.m. Eastern time levels, according to Dow Jones Market Data. The Dow ended in bear market territory, finishing around 29,260.81 Monday.
U.S. consumer inflation expectations fall in September; sentiment rises
WASHINGTON, Sept 16 (Reuters) - U.S. consumers' near-term inflation expectations fell to a one-year low in September and the outlook over the next five years also improved, easing fears that the Federal Reserve could raise interest rates by a full percentage point next week.
