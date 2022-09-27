ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dow posts 600-point gain Wednesday, stocks jump from bear-market lows

The Dow and S&P 500 snapped a six-session skid on Wednesday as equities rallied sharply and bond yields retreated after the Bank of England took a surprising U-turn with a new plan to buy U.K. government debt. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose about 548 points, or 1.9%, ending near 29,683, ending a six-session decline, according to Dow Jones Market Data. The S&P 500 index advanced 2% and the Nasdaq Composite Index jumped 2.1%. A decision tobuy unlimited amounts of U.K. long-dated government debt came after the pound fell to a record low after last Friday's U.K. budget announcement which sent bond yields soaring. The Dow entered its first bear market this week since 2020 as investors worried about the Federal Reserve's aggressive tightening cycle and recession fears.
USD/EUR Bearish Momentum: 0.989% Down In The Last 24 Hours

(VIANEWS) – USD/EUR (USDEUR) is currently on bearish momentum. At 12:12 EST on Wednesday, 28 September, USD/EUR (USDEUR) is at 1.0316, 0.9886% down since the last session’s close. USD/EUR (USDEUR) Range. Regarding USD/EUR’s daily highs and lows, it’s 0.922% down from its trailing 24 hours low of $1.04...
Palladium Futures Bullish By 2% In The Last 24 Hours

(VIANEWS) – Palladium (PA) is currently on bullish momentum. At 11:57 EST on Wednesday, 28 September, Palladium (PA) is at $2,132.50 and 2.01% up since the last session’s close. Volume. Today’s last reported volume for Palladium is 1106, 99.99% below its average volume of 6318696490.78. Palladium Range.
STOCK MARKET NEWS: Dow falls 313 points, bond yields spike as rate hike looms

Mark Zuckerberg loses $71B as Meta Platforms' stock struggles. Beyond Meat suspends COO after alleged road rage attack. Ford shares plunge as automaker warns of $1B in additional costs, unfinished vehicles. Coverage for this event has ended. Home Depot workers in Philadelphia seek union. SymbolPriceChange%Change. HD$274.07-6.34-2.26. Home Depot workers in...
Dow drops nearly 500 points to close at new low for 2022 on rising recession fears

Stocks tumbled Friday to cap a brutal week for financial markets, as surging interest rates and foreign currency turmoil heightened fears of a global recession. The Dow Jones Industrial Average tumbled 486.27 points, or 1.62%, to 29,590.41. The S&P 500 slid 1.72% to 3,693.23, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.8% to 10,867.93.
Platinum Futures Is 1% Up In The Last 24 Hours

(VIANEWS) – Platinum (PL) is currently on bullish momentum. At 11:55 EST on Wednesday, 28 September, Platinum (PL) is at $857.20 and 1.22% up since the last session’s close. Volume. Today’s last reported volume for Platinum is 5910, 99.99% below its average volume of 13638745938.76. Platinum Range.
Dow Jones Industrial Average Went Down By Over 9% In The Last 30 Days

(VIANEWS) – Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) is currently on bearish momentum. At 12:09 EST on Tuesday, 27 September, Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) is at 29,174.58, 9.11% down since the last session’s close. Volume. Today’s last reported volume for Dow Jones Industrial Average is 139612448, 63.52% below...
StoneCo Stock Bullish Momentum With A 8% Jump As Session Comes To An End Today

(VIANEWS) – Shares of StoneCo (NASDAQ: STNE) rose 8.68% to $9.89 at 15:25 EST on Wednesday, after two successive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is jumping 1.45% to $10,986.16, following the last session’s upward trend. This seems, up until now, an all-around bullish trend exchanging session today.
QuantumScape Stock Bearish Momentum With A 21% Fall In The Last 14 Days

(VIANEWS) – Shares of QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) fell by a staggering 21.97% in 14 days from $11.93 to $9.31 at 16:05 EST on Wednesday, after two sequential sessions in a row of gains. NYSE is rising 1.97% to $13,808.65, after five sequential sessions in a row of losses. QuantumScape’s...
Globalstar Stock Bullish Momentum With A 8% Jump So Far On Wednesday

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Globalstar (NYSE: GSAT) jumped 8.1% to $1.70 at 14:59 EST on Wednesday, after five sequential sessions in a row of losses. NYSE is rising 1.75% to $13,779.13, after five sequential sessions in a row of losses. This seems, as yet, an all-around positive trend exchanging session today.
U.S. stocks close lower, as S&P 500 carves out new 2022 low and Dow ends in bear market

U.S. stocks closed lower Monday amid elevated market volatility, extending last week's losses as the S&P 500 sank to a new 2022 low. The S&P 500 dropped 1% to end around 3,655.52, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.1% and the Nasdaq Composite slid 0.6%, according to preliminary FactSet data. The S&P 500 ended below its previous closing low this year of 3666.77 on June 16. Wall Street's fear gauge has climbed amid fears over the Federal Reserve aggressively raising interest rates to fight inflation, with investors worried its hawkish stance will lead to a U.S. recession. The CBOE Volatility Index climbed to more than 31 Monday, above its 50-day moving average of 23.86, FactSet data show, at last check. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note surged 18.3 basis points Monday to 3.878%, the highest rate since April 2010 based on 3 p.m. Eastern time levels, according to Dow Jones Market Data. The Dow ended in bear market territory, finishing around 29,260.81 Monday.
