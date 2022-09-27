In an area with so many new incredible fried chicken sandwich options, including newcomers Birdbox and Ok’s Deli, get ready for a shop that will probably never even come close. Chick-Fil-A, the fast food chain with a long history of donating to charities with anti-LGBTQ views, is opening a new location in San Jose at 5815 Silver Creek Valley Place by September 30. SFGATE reports this marks the fourth of the chicken sandwich restaurants in the city. The chain also announced an Emeryville location is in its sights, though details are sparse.

SAN JOSE, CA ・ 12 HOURS AGO