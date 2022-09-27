ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

KTVU FOX 2

San Jose fire station celebrating lives of captain's 3 kids killed in car crash

SAN JOSE, Calif. - San Jose Fire Station 16 announced a celebration of life for the three kids of a fire captain who were killed in a car crash. Capt. Steve Biakanja lost his 14-year-old twin daughters Leigh and Lucy, and 12-year-old son Ben, last month in a deadly accident on Highway 156 in Hollister. The children's mother and captain's ex-wife Lisa, also died in the crash.
ksro.com

Two New Fault Lines Discovered in Bay Area

A new study is raising the risk of another earthquake in the San Francisco Bay Area. Researchers at Stanford University have found at least two new fault lines. They’re east of the San Andreas Fault and run from south of Gilroy through Silicon Valley, past Palo Alto. Experts say either are capable of producing a six-point-nine earthquake every 250 to 300 years, much like what hit near Loma Prieta Peak in 1989.
InsideHook

The 5 Best Northern California Lodges for a Cozy Fall Weekend

Fall is officially here — so now’s the time for a weekend of hiking and board games with friends beside a toasty log fire. Five Northern California lodges from Mendocino and Siskiyou Counties to the Eastern Sierra each fit the bill for a cozy getaway. Highlights include vintage railroad cabooses comfortably renovated with ensuites and Scandi-chic cabins with perks like a wood-fired sauna to a historic retreat among the Redwoods.
Eater

The Bay Area Is Getting Another Chick-Fil-A Whether You Like It or Not

In an area with so many new incredible fried chicken sandwich options, including newcomers Birdbox and Ok’s Deli, get ready for a shop that will probably never even come close. Chick-Fil-A, the fast food chain with a long history of donating to charities with anti-LGBTQ views, is opening a new location in San Jose at 5815 Silver Creek Valley Place by September 30. SFGATE reports this marks the fourth of the chicken sandwich restaurants in the city. The chain also announced an Emeryville location is in its sights, though details are sparse.
KTVU FOX 2

Large earthquake the size of Loma Prieta possible in Silicon Valley

STANFORD, Calif. - Scientists at Stanford warned of a large earthquake possibly brewing in Silicon Valley. The new study found that two faults, known together as Foothill Thrust Belt, could produce a quake as big as the Loma Prieta that rattled the Bay Area in 1989. They said the 6.9...
KTVU FOX 2

Gas prices spike again, as Hurricane Ian barrel towards Florida

OAKLAND, Calif. - After a period of gas prices trending lower, they’re swinging back up again, as concerns rise about Hurricane Ian’s effects on oil production in the Gulf of Mexico. Just in the past week, motorists have likely noticed the upward trend. In California, the average for...
KRON4 News

Goodbye Karl: why SF’s fog is disappearing

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The morning fog will be chilling the morning air of San Francisco less and less over the next decades, as it is already disappearing, according to a UC Berkeley scientist and government records. Last week, KRON4 reported on why the City By The Bay’s fog is named Karl in the first […]
KRON4 News

Motorcyclist who was not wearing helmet killed in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – Police are at the site of a fatal traffic collision at the 5900 block of Silver Creek Valley Road in San Jose, where a motorcyclist collided with a wall, the department stated in a press release. The crash was reported at 9:21 a.m. The motorcyclist was in a parking lot […]
berkeleyside.org

This inventive popcorn pop-up could be the East Bay’s biggest new snack sensation

Pop-ups announced via social media, order for shipping or delivery via 510-899-5151. My eyes, as they often do, hone in on “ranch cheddar.” Like the Predator’s thermal-vision scanning technology that allows it to pinpoint prey, my top gastronomic talent for better or worse — is a knack for rapidly finding ranch and its many glorious configurations on any given menu. So it was a thrill to spot the herbaceous, allium-tinged flavor on the list for Pop Wok N Drop, a small-batch, Oakland-based popcorn enterprise featuring an array of contemporary yet approachable flavors like sweet barbecue, caramel apple and cayenne lemon pepper.
