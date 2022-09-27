Read full article on original website
NBC Bay Area
Hoping to Buy a Home in the Bay Area? Here's How Much You Need to Earn Annually to Afford a Starter House
Owning property in the Bay Area is a far-off dream for many residents. New data from realtor.com gives a glimpse into just how much cash it takes to land a starter home in the Bay Area's biggest cities. Researchers looked at the average cost of a two-bedroom home in the...
NBC Bay Area
Motorcyclist ‘Riding Recklessly' in San Jose Parking Lot Dies After Crash
A motorcyclist who was "riding recklessly" without a helmet in a San Jose parking lot Wednesday morning died after crashing into a wall, police said. The fatal crash happened in the 5900 block of Silver Creek Valley Road, police said. Police said the victim was a man, but his identity...
KTVU FOX 2
History and memorabilia burn over the weekend at storied San Francisco sports bar
A storied piece of San Francisco history burned over the weekend. The city lost a piece of its history, as well as baseball history. San Francisco fire crews worked Saturday to save what they could of Double Play Bar and Grill.
KTVU FOX 2
San Jose fire station celebrating lives of captain's 3 kids killed in car crash
SAN JOSE, Calif. - San Jose Fire Station 16 announced a celebration of life for the three kids of a fire captain who were killed in a car crash. Capt. Steve Biakanja lost his 14-year-old twin daughters Leigh and Lucy, and 12-year-old son Ben, last month in a deadly accident on Highway 156 in Hollister. The children's mother and captain's ex-wife Lisa, also died in the crash.
marinmagazine.com
The Presidio Tunnel Tops Opening: Celebrating a World-Class Park With Stunning Views in San Francisco
On July 17, thousands of visitors from all over the Bay Area trekked out to the Presidio to be the first to see the highly anticipated, years-in-the-making Tunnel Tops — a new, 14-acre stretch of public parkland built atop the two tunnels leading to and from the Golden Gate Bridge.
ksro.com
Two New Fault Lines Discovered in Bay Area
A new study is raising the risk of another earthquake in the San Francisco Bay Area. Researchers at Stanford University have found at least two new fault lines. They’re east of the San Andreas Fault and run from south of Gilroy through Silicon Valley, past Palo Alto. Experts say either are capable of producing a six-point-nine earthquake every 250 to 300 years, much like what hit near Loma Prieta Peak in 1989.
Celebrity chef Traci Des Jardins' new Bay Area restaurant El Alto suddenly closes after 6 months at Peninsula food hall
No explanation was offered for the closure.
The 5 Best Northern California Lodges for a Cozy Fall Weekend
Fall is officially here — so now’s the time for a weekend of hiking and board games with friends beside a toasty log fire. Five Northern California lodges from Mendocino and Siskiyou Counties to the Eastern Sierra each fit the bill for a cozy getaway. Highlights include vintage railroad cabooses comfortably renovated with ensuites and Scandi-chic cabins with perks like a wood-fired sauna to a historic retreat among the Redwoods.
Acclaimed chef Traci Des Jardins suddenly closes Bay Area restaurant
A new restaurant in Santa Clara County from renowned chef Traci Des Jardins has suddenly closed its doors only six months after opening. El Alto, a California-Mexican restaurant in Los Altos, first welcomed customers at State Street Market in March.
How a Bay Area man became 2nd ever to solo kayak from CA to Hawaii, after 91-day journey
HE MADE IT! ABC7 News caught up with Cyril Derreumaux after his historic 2,400-mile solo kayaking journey concluded in Hawaii last week. Here's how he's reflecting on the trip.
Eater
The Bay Area Is Getting Another Chick-Fil-A Whether You Like It or Not
In an area with so many new incredible fried chicken sandwich options, including newcomers Birdbox and Ok’s Deli, get ready for a shop that will probably never even come close. Chick-Fil-A, the fast food chain with a long history of donating to charities with anti-LGBTQ views, is opening a new location in San Jose at 5815 Silver Creek Valley Place by September 30. SFGATE reports this marks the fourth of the chicken sandwich restaurants in the city. The chain also announced an Emeryville location is in its sights, though details are sparse.
KTVU FOX 2
KTVU FOX 2
Gas prices spike again, as Hurricane Ian barrel towards Florida
OAKLAND, Calif. - After a period of gas prices trending lower, they’re swinging back up again, as concerns rise about Hurricane Ian’s effects on oil production in the Gulf of Mexico. Just in the past week, motorists have likely noticed the upward trend. In California, the average for...
Goodbye Karl: why SF’s fog is disappearing
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The morning fog will be chilling the morning air of San Francisco less and less over the next decades, as it is already disappearing, according to a UC Berkeley scientist and government records. Last week, KRON4 reported on why the City By The Bay’s fog is named Karl in the first […]
KTVU FOX 2
Stanford scientists warn of large earthquake possibility in Silicon Valley
Scientists at Stanford are warning about the possibility of an earthquake as big as Loma Prieta, on a fault under Silicon Valley. Two of the lesser known faults, known together as the Foothill Thrust Belt, could produce a 6.9 magnitude quake, according to the new report.
3.4 magnitude earthquake gives parts of SF Bay Area a gentle shake
The earthquake hit at 10:02 a.m.
KTVU FOX 2
Car fire spreads to brush in the Oakland hills
A car fire along Interstate 580 in Oakland spread to brush and the fire is now going up the Oakland Hills, officials said. The fire broke out around 6:18 p.m. on Monday.
berkeleyside.org
This inventive popcorn pop-up could be the East Bay’s biggest new snack sensation
Pop-ups announced via social media, order for shipping or delivery via 510-899-5151. My eyes, as they often do, hone in on “ranch cheddar.” Like the Predator’s thermal-vision scanning technology that allows it to pinpoint prey, my top gastronomic talent for better or worse — is a knack for rapidly finding ranch and its many glorious configurations on any given menu. So it was a thrill to spot the herbaceous, allium-tinged flavor on the list for Pop Wok N Drop, a small-batch, Oakland-based popcorn enterprise featuring an array of contemporary yet approachable flavors like sweet barbecue, caramel apple and cayenne lemon pepper.
