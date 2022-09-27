ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Comments / 0

Related
activenorcal.com

Tahoe Bear Continues to Terrorize Local 7-Eleven on Viral TikTok Account

Bear sightings in the communities surrounding Lake Tahoe have grown at an astonishing rate in the past few years. Flocking to the area during the summer months in search of human food provided by tourists, bears have become accustomed to the Tahoe life and the benefits of living in the beautiful area. Sometimes, they can cause trouble.
KINGS BEACH, CA
CBS San Francisco

NorCal man who lived with dead roommate accused of stealing his retirement checks

CHICO, Calif. -- A Northern California man who lived with the body of his dead roommate for four years was charged with stealing his money by writing dozens of checks on his account, prosecutors said. Darren Pirtle, 57, of Chico, was charged Monday in Butte County Superior Court with identity theft and forgery. He was expected to enter a plea on Thursday. Pirtle is accused of forging checks to himself from the credit union account of Kevin Olson, 64, who hadn't been seen since October 2018, according to the Butte County district attorney's office.Olson's body was found last week on...
CHICO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bear#Suv#Open It#Gold Country#Altoids
KTVU FOX 2

Surveying damage from Hurricane Ian

Florida's southwest Gulf Coast is suffering damage from Hurricane Ian. President Biden on Wednesday said there are early reports of substantial loss of life. Others pointed out how many homes in Florida are now structurally sound enough to withstand hurricane-force winds.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Pets
eastidahonews.com

Investigators have determined what caused the Moose Fire. Now they need your help.

SALMON — Investigators with the U.S. Forest Service have determined the Moose Fire was caused by an unextinguished and unattended campfire, which spread to adjacent vegetation on the afternoon of July 17. A wildland fire investigation team comprised of U.S. Forest Service Special Agents and Law Enforcement Officers, aided...
KION News Channel 5/46

Police searching for missing Salinas woman

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Salinas Police are looking for a woman who went missing from her Salinas home Thursday morning. Areli Garcia, 25, is believed to be in the Big Sur area, according to police. The family adds that she was last seen in a hoodie and sweatpants at 6:30 a.m. She didn't report for work The post Police searching for missing Salinas woman appeared first on KION546.
AZFamily

Puppies ‘dumped’ in southern Arizona canyon up for adoption

SIERRA VISTA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Three puppies that were abandoned in a southern Arizona canyon are ready for their forever home as one person has been arrested for leaving them there. Somebody called the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday and told them about several dogs loose in Carr Canyon, which is in Sierra Vista. The caller found the three puppies but couldn’t catch the mother. Animal control officers showed up and found the puppies, who were about 12 weeks old. The mother was eventually corralled as well.
SIERRA VISTA, AZ
KTVU FOX 2

Gas prices are rising as crude oil prices fall

Californians are once again feeling pain at the pump. Gas prices are on the rise, even though crude oil prices have fallen to $85 a barrel. To bring the cost down for drivers, Governor Gavin Newsom announced a change Friday to immediately increase the state's gas supply. KTVU's Emma Goss reports.
CALIFORNIA STATE
sonomasun.com

Abduction Survivor Jaycee Dugard appears at Sonoma Speaker Series

Jaycee Dugard, an abduction survivor who endured 18 years of captivity in the Bay Area, will be the next featured speaker for the Sonoma Speaker Series on Monday, October 3. Dugard was just 11 years old when she was kidnapped in South Lake Tahoe while walking to her school bus-stop. For the next 18 years, she was held captive in a backyard shed by convicted sex offender, Phillip Garrido, and his wife, Nancy. During that time, she gave birth to two daughters, fathered by her captor.
SONOMA, CA
NBC News

California man who carried his toddler into elephant habitat at San Diego Zoo sentenced to probation

A California man who took his 2-year-old daughter into an elephant enclosure at the San Diego Zoo last year was sentenced Thursday to probation, prosecutors said. Jose Navarrete, 26, who was charged with felony child endangerment, was given credit for serving nine months in jail when he was sentenced to four years probation and 52 weeks of child abuse classes, according to a spokesperson with the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office. A protective order was also filed against him on behalf of Navarrete’s daughter and he was also ordered to stay away from the zoo, the spokesperson said.
SAN DIEGO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy