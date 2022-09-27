CHICO, Calif. -- A Northern California man who lived with the body of his dead roommate for four years was charged with stealing his money by writing dozens of checks on his account, prosecutors said. Darren Pirtle, 57, of Chico, was charged Monday in Butte County Superior Court with identity theft and forgery. He was expected to enter a plea on Thursday. Pirtle is accused of forging checks to himself from the credit union account of Kevin Olson, 64, who hadn't been seen since October 2018, according to the Butte County district attorney's office.Olson's body was found last week on...

CHICO, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO