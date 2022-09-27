Read full article on original website
activenorcal.com
Tahoe Bear Continues to Terrorize Local 7-Eleven on Viral TikTok Account
Bear sightings in the communities surrounding Lake Tahoe have grown at an astonishing rate in the past few years. Flocking to the area during the summer months in search of human food provided by tourists, bears have become accustomed to the Tahoe life and the benefits of living in the beautiful area. Sometimes, they can cause trouble.
These California cities made the list for best places to live in the US
LOS ANGELES - Four cities in California made the list of best places to live in the United States. According to the website Money, they ranked the top 50 cities based on economic opportunities, quality of life, diversity, and where the best futures lie. In the number one ranking was...
NorCal man who lived with dead roommate accused of stealing his retirement checks
CHICO, Calif. -- A Northern California man who lived with the body of his dead roommate for four years was charged with stealing his money by writing dozens of checks on his account, prosecutors said. Darren Pirtle, 57, of Chico, was charged Monday in Butte County Superior Court with identity theft and forgery. He was expected to enter a plea on Thursday. Pirtle is accused of forging checks to himself from the credit union account of Kevin Olson, 64, who hadn't been seen since October 2018, according to the Butte County district attorney's office.Olson's body was found last week on...
Dozens of pugs rescued from puppy mill, looking for forever families in Utah
More than 40 dogs are looking for homes after being rescued from an alleged puppy mill in Nevada. The rescue was conducted by the Utah Animal Advocacy Foundation.
KTVU FOX 2
Newsom calls for early release of winter-blend amid soaring gas prices
LOS ANGELES - As gas prices continue to soar in California, Gov. Gavin Newsom called on the California Air Resource Board to ramp up production and release the winter-blend gasoline early. The governor sent a letter to the board Friday saying in part, "In light of the dramatic increase in...
2news.com
Man Accused Of Hitting, Killing Traffic Worker Near Lake Tahoe
A traffic worker is dead after am n accused of driver under the influence crashed into them near Lake Tahoe. CHP says a man was arrested in connection with hitting the worker with his car late Monday night.
KTVU FOX 2
Surveying damage from Hurricane Ian
Florida's southwest Gulf Coast is suffering damage from Hurricane Ian. President Biden on Wednesday said there are early reports of substantial loss of life. Others pointed out how many homes in Florida are now structurally sound enough to withstand hurricane-force winds.
KTVU FOX 2
Hurricane Ian death toll in Florida uncertain as South Carolina braces for 2nd landfall
FORT MYERS, Fla. - Hurricane Ian left a path of destruction in southwest Florida, knocking out power to 2.5 million people and causing at least one confirmed death — although authorities feared the toll could be far higher as rescue efforts continued. A 72-year-old man was found dead early...
eastidahonews.com
Investigators have determined what caused the Moose Fire. Now they need your help.
SALMON — Investigators with the U.S. Forest Service have determined the Moose Fire was caused by an unextinguished and unattended campfire, which spread to adjacent vegetation on the afternoon of July 17. A wildland fire investigation team comprised of U.S. Forest Service Special Agents and Law Enforcement Officers, aided...
Mary, the circus elephant that was executed for murder
On September 13, Mary, a five-ton Asian elephant, was publicly hanged for killing a human that hurt her. The mighty elephant, owned by the Sparks World Famous Shows (a popular circus show), claimed that she was 3 inches taller than Jumbo.
KTVU FOX 2
Newsom proposes "Windfall" tax on oil companies to bring gas prices back down
PALO ALTO, Calif. - Californians are once again feeling pain at the pump. Gas prices are on the rise, even though crude oil prices have fallen to $85 a barrel. In an effort to bring the cost down for drivers, Governor Gavin Newsom announced a change Friday to immediately increase the state's gas supply.
KTVU FOX 2
California first state to restrict use of rap lyrics as evidence in criminal cases
SACRAMENTO, Calif. - California on Friday became the first state in the country to limit prosecutors use of rap lyrics as evidence in criminal cases. Assembly Bill 2799 requires a pre-trial hearing to determine if the lyrics are relevant to the case. Assembly member Reginald Jones-Sawyer Sr. championed AB 2799...
Police searching for missing Salinas woman
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Salinas Police are looking for a woman who went missing from her Salinas home Thursday morning. Areli Garcia, 25, is believed to be in the Big Sur area, according to police. The family adds that she was last seen in a hoodie and sweatpants at 6:30 a.m. She didn't report for work The post Police searching for missing Salinas woman appeared first on KION546.
AZFamily
Puppies ‘dumped’ in southern Arizona canyon up for adoption
SIERRA VISTA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Three puppies that were abandoned in a southern Arizona canyon are ready for their forever home as one person has been arrested for leaving them there. Somebody called the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday and told them about several dogs loose in Carr Canyon, which is in Sierra Vista. The caller found the three puppies but couldn’t catch the mother. Animal control officers showed up and found the puppies, who were about 12 weeks old. The mother was eventually corralled as well.
KTVU FOX 2
Gas prices are rising as crude oil prices fall
Californians are once again feeling pain at the pump. Gas prices are on the rise, even though crude oil prices have fallen to $85 a barrel. To bring the cost down for drivers, Governor Gavin Newsom announced a change Friday to immediately increase the state's gas supply. KTVU's Emma Goss reports.
Video shows woman throwing 3-year-old nephew into Lake Michigan, police say
Navy Pier surveillance video appears to show a woman throwing her 3-year-old nephew into Lake Michigan, a police source told WGN.
sonomasun.com
Abduction Survivor Jaycee Dugard appears at Sonoma Speaker Series
Jaycee Dugard, an abduction survivor who endured 18 years of captivity in the Bay Area, will be the next featured speaker for the Sonoma Speaker Series on Monday, October 3. Dugard was just 11 years old when she was kidnapped in South Lake Tahoe while walking to her school bus-stop. For the next 18 years, she was held captive in a backyard shed by convicted sex offender, Phillip Garrido, and his wife, Nancy. During that time, she gave birth to two daughters, fathered by her captor.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Swarm of 25 earthquakes rattles California’s Salton Sea in 24 hours, geologists say
More than two dozen earthquakes have rattled California’s Salton Sea in 24 hours, geologists said. The earthquakes began with a 3.5-magnitude earthquake that struck near Bombay Beach at 11:34 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20, the U.S. Geological Survey reported. Several other earthquakes followed, ranging in magnitude from 1.2 to 2.7.
California man who carried his toddler into elephant habitat at San Diego Zoo sentenced to probation
A California man who took his 2-year-old daughter into an elephant enclosure at the San Diego Zoo last year was sentenced Thursday to probation, prosecutors said. Jose Navarrete, 26, who was charged with felony child endangerment, was given credit for serving nine months in jail when he was sentenced to four years probation and 52 weeks of child abuse classes, according to a spokesperson with the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office. A protective order was also filed against him on behalf of Navarrete’s daughter and he was also ordered to stay away from the zoo, the spokesperson said.
