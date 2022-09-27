ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vista, CA

Comments / 0

Related
thevistapress.com

North County League of Women Voters Set to Moderate Online Nonpartisan Candidate Forums for Local Elections

Open to the Public with Pre-Registration, North County Residents Are Invited to Submit Questions for Candidates. Carlsbad, CA -The League of Women Voters invites North County voters to attend online nonpartisan Candidate Forums, starting Sept. 27 and running through October, for local races including Oceanside City Council Districts 1 and 2, Encinitas Mayor, Del Mar City Council, and Encinitas City Council Districts 3 and 4 as well as an in-person Rancho Santa Fe School Board Forum. Information about these and additional candidate forums can be found at: https://bit.ly/LWVNCSD_Events.
ENCINITAS, CA
thevistapress.com

San Marcos Chamber News

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 6 – 6:00 PM-7:30 PM. As the voice of business in San Marcos, the San Marcos Chamber of Commerce is pleased to host a candidate forum for the 2022 Election for San Marcos Mayor and the San Marcos City Council. This forum will allow Chamber members, business organizations, and community members the opportunity to engage and hear from candidates in a moderated conversation regarding issues important to the San Marcos business community.
SAN MARCOS, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oceanside, CA
Vista, CA
Government
Vista, CA
Education
City
Vista, CA
Local
California Government
Oceanside, CA
Government
Oceanside, CA
Education
Local
California Education
City
San Marcos, CA
City
Carlsbad, CA
thevistapress.com

City Of Vista News

A County grant will help the City of Vista fund a Safe Parking program to provide parking spaces for community members experiencing homelessness as a place to safely park their vehicles or RV for the night. Vista Sheriff’s Tacos with the Community. Join the Vista Sheriff’s Station and Northgate...
VISTA, CA
thevistapress.com

Supervisor Jim Desmond -We Stopped The Per Mile Tax

On Friday, the SANDAG Board of Directors (after feeling pressure from the public) decided to remove the per-mile tax from the Regional Transportation Plan. You can read more about it here. I want to thank everyone who spoke out against SANDAG’s per-mile tax. I know many of you have helped...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
KPBS

El Cajon mayor fights back after AG's warning over homeless motel vouchers

The fight over a San Diego County program that gives motel vouchers to unhoused people seeking shelter in El Cajon is heating up Monday. El Cajon Mayor Bill Wells, responding to Attorney General Rob Bonta's warning that the city is violating state and federal housing laws by threatening fines to hotels and motels participating in the county's Bridge Motel Voucher Program, said Bonta's assessment is "egregiously false."
EL CAJON, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School District#Linus K12#High School#Elementary Schools#Financial Reports#Two Board Seats#The School Board
CBS 8

‘The county is making El Cajon a homeless, crime-infested, lawless ghetto’ | El Cajon mayor frustrated with county over hotel vouchers for homeless

EL CAJON, Calif. — El Cajon Mayor Bill Wells voiced his frustration again over the county’s hotel voucher program for homeless individuals. He said San Diego County officials are using El Cajon as a dumping ground for the homeless. He says the burden of dealing with the issue is being solely left to El Cajon.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
chulavistatoday.com

SANDAG drops controversial 'road usage charge' for drivers in the region

San Diego County’s transportation leaders removed a proposed mileage tax for drivers, which sparked much controversy throughout the region. If passed, the tax would have cost drivers four cents for every mile driven. The proposal is a part of the San Diego Association of Governments (SANDAG) $162.5 billion transportation blueprint approved late last year by elected officials to boost transit services while limiting car travel through 2050.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
CBS 8

San Diego County leaders declaring homelessness a public health crisis

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — San Diego County leaders are calling on the county to formally declare homelessness a public health crisis. As part of their continued efforts to find new solutions for those experiencing homelessness, Vice Chair Nora Vargas and Chair Nathan Fletcher of San Diego County Board of Supervisors were joined by regional leaders and community partners to announce a board letter, that if approved, would formally declare homelessness a public health crisis in San Diego County.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
kusi.com

San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria in Netherlands studying bike lanes as homeless crisis grows

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) -Mayor Todd Gloria is in the Netherlands with the World Trade Center San Diego as our local homeless crisis is getting national attention. The official press release says “during the September 26—29 trade mission, business and civic leaders will promote San Diego’s key industries, establish and strengthen business relationships, and explore best practices in urban mobility, climate action and sustainability, and technology and science innovation.”
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

SANDAG shoots down controversial Mileage Tax

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Friday, Sept. 23 SANDAG voted to eliminate the Mileage Tax from the 2021 Regional Transportation Plan. In the final months of 2021, SANDAG approved a transportation plan worth $162.5 billion with the aim of adding a 200 mile regional rail network and eliminating fares for public transit.
SAN DIEGO, CA
northcountydailystar.com

City of Vista to Open Safe Parking

A San Diego County $65,000 grant will help the City of Vista fund a Safe Parking program to provide parking spaces for community members experiencing homelessness as a place to safely park their vehicles or RV for the night. The City anticipates opening the 25-vehicle safe parking lot by spring, 2023.
VISTA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy