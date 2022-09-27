Read full article on original website
North County League of Women Voters Set to Moderate Online Nonpartisan Candidate Forums for Local Elections
Open to the Public with Pre-Registration, North County Residents Are Invited to Submit Questions for Candidates. Carlsbad, CA -The League of Women Voters invites North County voters to attend online nonpartisan Candidate Forums, starting Sept. 27 and running through October, for local races including Oceanside City Council Districts 1 and 2, Encinitas Mayor, Del Mar City Council, and Encinitas City Council Districts 3 and 4 as well as an in-person Rancho Santa Fe School Board Forum. Information about these and additional candidate forums can be found at: https://bit.ly/LWVNCSD_Events.
San Diego Unified looks to offer affordable housing for educators
SAN DIEGO — Voters will see a $3.2 billion bond measure for San Diego Unified on this November's ballot. The district would dedicate more than $200 million of Measure U to build educator housing. San Diego Unified would become the first school district in the county to offer housing...
Emotional controversy over dead candidate that could win election in Chula Vista
The mayor of Chula Vista, along with the city's Democratic party, are encouraging voters to select a deceased candidate for city attorney. At Tuesday's city council meeting, some voiced their concerns, calling it unfair.
San Marcos Chamber News
THURSDAY, OCTOBER 6 – 6:00 PM-7:30 PM. As the voice of business in San Marcos, the San Marcos Chamber of Commerce is pleased to host a candidate forum for the 2022 Election for San Marcos Mayor and the San Marcos City Council. This forum will allow Chamber members, business organizations, and community members the opportunity to engage and hear from candidates in a moderated conversation regarding issues important to the San Marcos business community.
City Of Vista News
A County grant will help the City of Vista fund a Safe Parking program to provide parking spaces for community members experiencing homelessness as a place to safely park their vehicles or RV for the night. Vista Sheriff’s Tacos with the Community. Join the Vista Sheriff’s Station and Northgate...
San Diego County launches programs to prevent senior homelessness, help middle-income workforce
SAN DIEGO — San Diego County is launching new initiatives to address the housing and growing homeless crisis. On Tuesday, the county announced a program to prevent senior homelessness, and another to help middle-income workers become homeowners. The skyrocketing cost of gas and housing is impacting us all but...
Supervisor Jim Desmond -We Stopped The Per Mile Tax
On Friday, the SANDAG Board of Directors (after feeling pressure from the public) decided to remove the per-mile tax from the Regional Transportation Plan. You can read more about it here. I want to thank everyone who spoke out against SANDAG’s per-mile tax. I know many of you have helped...
El Cajon mayor fights back after AG's warning over homeless motel vouchers
The fight over a San Diego County program that gives motel vouchers to unhoused people seeking shelter in El Cajon is heating up Monday. El Cajon Mayor Bill Wells, responding to Attorney General Rob Bonta's warning that the city is violating state and federal housing laws by threatening fines to hotels and motels participating in the county's Bridge Motel Voucher Program, said Bonta's assessment is "egregiously false."
‘The county is making El Cajon a homeless, crime-infested, lawless ghetto’ | El Cajon mayor frustrated with county over hotel vouchers for homeless
EL CAJON, Calif. — El Cajon Mayor Bill Wells voiced his frustration again over the county’s hotel voucher program for homeless individuals. He said San Diego County officials are using El Cajon as a dumping ground for the homeless. He says the burden of dealing with the issue is being solely left to El Cajon.
SANDAG drops controversial 'road usage charge' for drivers in the region
San Diego County’s transportation leaders removed a proposed mileage tax for drivers, which sparked much controversy throughout the region. If passed, the tax would have cost drivers four cents for every mile driven. The proposal is a part of the San Diego Association of Governments (SANDAG) $162.5 billion transportation blueprint approved late last year by elected officials to boost transit services while limiting car travel through 2050.
El Cajon Mayor Bill Wells responds to California AG Rob Bonta
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – El Cajon Mayor Bill Wells has been calling out San Diego County for their “inequitable” distribution of motel vouchers, as El Cajon is clearly taking in the large majority of the county’s homeless. Wells questioned why wealthier cities like Del Mar and...
San Diego County leaders declaring homelessness a public health crisis
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — San Diego County leaders are calling on the county to formally declare homelessness a public health crisis. As part of their continued efforts to find new solutions for those experiencing homelessness, Vice Chair Nora Vargas and Chair Nathan Fletcher of San Diego County Board of Supervisors were joined by regional leaders and community partners to announce a board letter, that if approved, would formally declare homelessness a public health crisis in San Diego County.
San Diego to Open Application Process for Short-term Rental Licenses on Oct. 3
Starting Monday, Oct. 3, hosts can apply for a short-term residential occupancy license to operate a dwelling unit in the city of San Diego for short-term rentals like Airbnb and Vbro. An STRO license will be required in the city starting on May 1, 2023. The STRO Ordinance, approved by...
Dan Shae: Why are Todd Gloria’s homeless reports are so hard to verify??
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego’s homeless crisis continues to get worse as mayor Todd Gloria continues to claim San Diego has the situation handled. Dan Shea, CEO of the Lucky Duck Foundation, joined KUSI’s Jason Austell to talk about Todd Gloria’s claims and what makes the Mayor’s words so unreliable.
San Diego Is Staring at a Big Bill to Start Collecting Food Waste. A Measure on November’s Ballot Could Help it Pick Up the Tab.
Come January, San Diego is supposed to start collecting food waste from residents to make good on a state mandate it’s already blown past. But unlike all the other cities in the state, San Diego can’t charge everyone who lives here the cost of doing so. That could...
San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria in Netherlands studying bike lanes as homeless crisis grows
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) -Mayor Todd Gloria is in the Netherlands with the World Trade Center San Diego as our local homeless crisis is getting national attention. The official press release says “during the September 26—29 trade mission, business and civic leaders will promote San Diego’s key industries, establish and strengthen business relationships, and explore best practices in urban mobility, climate action and sustainability, and technology and science innovation.”
Assemblyman Kevin Kiley: CA Democrats can’t be bothered to suspend the state gas tax
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County recorded its largest increase since March 9 Tuesday, rising 11.6 cents to $5.90, its highest amount since July 16. The average price has risen 11 consecutive days and 24 of the...
SANDAG shoots down controversial Mileage Tax
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Friday, Sept. 23 SANDAG voted to eliminate the Mileage Tax from the 2021 Regional Transportation Plan. In the final months of 2021, SANDAG approved a transportation plan worth $162.5 billion with the aim of adding a 200 mile regional rail network and eliminating fares for public transit.
City of Vista to Open Safe Parking
A San Diego County $65,000 grant will help the City of Vista fund a Safe Parking program to provide parking spaces for community members experiencing homelessness as a place to safely park their vehicles or RV for the night. The City anticipates opening the 25-vehicle safe parking lot by spring, 2023.
Bill Walton speaks on San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria’s failed leadership
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – As we all know, San Diego’s homeless crisis is only getting worse under the leadership of Mayor Todd Gloria, who continues to pretend like he is working to fix the issue. But all his efforts have failed. In downtown San Diego alone, there is...
