City of Vista to Open Safe Parking

A San Diego County $65,000 grant will help the City of Vista fund a Safe Parking program to provide parking spaces for community members experiencing homelessness as a place to safely park their vehicles or RV for the night. The City anticipates opening the 25-vehicle safe parking lot by spring, 2023.
New Carlsbad development forces Mas Fina Cantina to close

CARLSBAD, Calif. — This week the Carlsbad community is saying goodbyes to a popular bar in the area. "No one leaves, no one quits, it's just a magical place," said employee Richard VanDyke. Mas Fina Cantina has been open in Carlsbad Village for more than 20 years. This week...
San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria in Netherlands studying bike lanes as homeless crisis grows

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) -Mayor Todd Gloria is in the Netherlands with the World Trade Center San Diego as our local homeless crisis is getting national attention. The official press release says “during the September 26—29 trade mission, business and civic leaders will promote San Diego’s key industries, establish and strengthen business relationships, and explore best practices in urban mobility, climate action and sustainability, and technology and science innovation.”
‘The county is making El Cajon a homeless, crime-infested, lawless ghetto’ | El Cajon mayor frustrated with county over hotel vouchers for homeless

EL CAJON, Calif. — El Cajon Mayor Bill Wells voiced his frustration again over the county’s hotel voucher program for homeless individuals. He said San Diego County officials are using El Cajon as a dumping ground for the homeless. He says the burden of dealing with the issue is being solely left to El Cajon.
Rainwater Harvesting – Tips for Water Conservation

The rainy season is right in front of us. Are you ready?. Vista’s annual rainfall averages 12″ to 13″ inches. The rainy season lasts for about 6 months, from October to April. Historically, the month with the most rain in San Diego County is February, with the driest month normally being July. Over the next few months is a great opportunity for rainwater harvesting by installing a rain barrel or two.
San Marcos | Fortune-25 Best Places to Live for Families

With a diverse, vibrant community of nearly 100,000 residents, San Marcos is quickly becoming one of the fastest growing cities in San Diego County. In addition to the top-ranked San Marcos Unified School District, residents can rely on an efficient public transportation system and access to quality medical care. The city’s West PACE aims to help older adults live safely and independently in their community for as long as possible, offering a full-service primary-care clinic, physical therapy, transportation to appointments, and more. Award-winning, master-planned communities, such as San Elijo HIlls—which features a plethora of shops, restaurants, and more than 18 miles of hiking trails—provides residents with conveniently located amenities. Additionally, San Marcos enjoys a mild, year-round climate, perfect for enjoying the city’s vast parks and trails program, as well as nearby lakes and beaches.
Community Schools Come to Vista Unified

Vista Unified School District (VUSD) is pleased to announce that Bobier, Foothill Oak, and Maryland elementary schools and Alta Vista and Major General Murray High Schools have all become community schools through the California Community Schools Partnership Program. This means that these schools will expand services for students and families through wrap-around mental and physical support, extended and enriched opportunities, active family and community engagement, and collaborative leadership.
San Diego County leaders declaring homelessness a public health crisis

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — San Diego County leaders are calling on the county to formally declare homelessness a public health crisis. As part of their continued efforts to find new solutions for those experiencing homelessness, Vice Chair Nora Vargas and Chair Nathan Fletcher of San Diego County Board of Supervisors were joined by regional leaders and community partners to announce a board letter, that if approved, would formally declare homelessness a public health crisis in San Diego County.
Bonsall Woman’s Club Monthly Programs Will Have A Little Something For Everyone

Bonsall, CA – From dogs, flowers and home building to Christmas carols, trains and butterflies…. a variety of informational and entertaining programs are slated for the Bonsall Woman’s Club monthly meetings on the first Friday of each month, October through June, at the Bonsall Community Center. The exception to this is the Nov. 10 meeting that has been scheduled for the second Thursday of November due to preparation of the Community Center as a polling site.
Vista Sheriff’s Tacos with the Community

Join the Vista Sheriff’s Station and Northgate Market at their first Tacos with the Community event on Wednesday, September 28, from 2 to 4 pm, 1150 E. Vista Way. Northgate will provide tacos and refreshments.
