northcountydailystar.com
City of Vista to Open Safe Parking
A San Diego County $65,000 grant will help the City of Vista fund a Safe Parking program to provide parking spaces for community members experiencing homelessness as a place to safely park their vehicles or RV for the night. The City anticipates opening the 25-vehicle safe parking lot by spring, 2023.
Bill Walton weighs in on homelessness at Balboa Park
Mayor Todd Gloria issued a statement following Bill Walton's call for new leadership in America's Finest City.
New Carlsbad development forces Mas Fina Cantina to close
CARLSBAD, Calif. — This week the Carlsbad community is saying goodbyes to a popular bar in the area. "No one leaves, no one quits, it's just a magical place," said employee Richard VanDyke. Mas Fina Cantina has been open in Carlsbad Village for more than 20 years. This week...
kusi.com
Kevin Faulconer: Homeless have an “obligation” to take up offered shelters
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – El Cajon Mayor Bill Wells has been calling out San Diego County for their “inequitable” distribution of motel vouchers, as El Cajon is clearly taking in the large majority of the county’s homeless. Wells questioned why wealthier cities like Del Mar and...
El Cajon moves forward in next steps of homeless voucher fight
The City of El Cajon on Tuesday unanimously voted to create a sub-committee to assist in drafting regulatory policy for motels participating in the county’s homeless voucher program.
kusi.com
El Cajon Mayor Bill Wells responds to California AG Rob Bonta
kusi.com
San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria in Netherlands studying bike lanes as homeless crisis grows
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) -Mayor Todd Gloria is in the Netherlands with the World Trade Center San Diego as our local homeless crisis is getting national attention. The official press release says “during the September 26—29 trade mission, business and civic leaders will promote San Diego’s key industries, establish and strengthen business relationships, and explore best practices in urban mobility, climate action and sustainability, and technology and science innovation.”
‘The county is making El Cajon a homeless, crime-infested, lawless ghetto’ | El Cajon mayor frustrated with county over hotel vouchers for homeless
EL CAJON, Calif. — El Cajon Mayor Bill Wells voiced his frustration again over the county’s hotel voucher program for homeless individuals. He said San Diego County officials are using El Cajon as a dumping ground for the homeless. He says the burden of dealing with the issue is being solely left to El Cajon.
Exploring San Diego: Things to do Sept. 29 - Oct. 2
We welcome a new month this weekend! Check out our list of things to do this weekend across San Diego County.
San Diego Unified looks to offer affordable housing for educators
SAN DIEGO — Voters will see a $3.2 billion bond measure for San Diego Unified on this November's ballot. The district would dedicate more than $200 million of Measure U to build educator housing. San Diego Unified would become the first school district in the county to offer housing...
thevistapress.com
Rainwater Harvesting – Tips for Water Conservation
The rainy season is right in front of us. Are you ready?. Vista’s annual rainfall averages 12″ to 13″ inches. The rainy season lasts for about 6 months, from October to April. Historically, the month with the most rain in San Diego County is February, with the driest month normally being July. Over the next few months is a great opportunity for rainwater harvesting by installing a rain barrel or two.
sanelijolife.com
San Marcos | Fortune-25 Best Places to Live for Families
With a diverse, vibrant community of nearly 100,000 residents, San Marcos is quickly becoming one of the fastest growing cities in San Diego County. In addition to the top-ranked San Marcos Unified School District, residents can rely on an efficient public transportation system and access to quality medical care. The city’s West PACE aims to help older adults live safely and independently in their community for as long as possible, offering a full-service primary-care clinic, physical therapy, transportation to appointments, and more. Award-winning, master-planned communities, such as San Elijo HIlls—which features a plethora of shops, restaurants, and more than 18 miles of hiking trails—provides residents with conveniently located amenities. Additionally, San Marcos enjoys a mild, year-round climate, perfect for enjoying the city’s vast parks and trails program, as well as nearby lakes and beaches.
northcountydailystar.com
Community Schools Come to Vista Unified
Vista Unified School District (VUSD) is pleased to announce that Bobier, Foothill Oak, and Maryland elementary schools and Alta Vista and Major General Murray High Schools have all become community schools through the California Community Schools Partnership Program. This means that these schools will expand services for students and families through wrap-around mental and physical support, extended and enriched opportunities, active family and community engagement, and collaborative leadership.
San Diego County leaders declaring homelessness a public health crisis
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — San Diego County leaders are calling on the county to formally declare homelessness a public health crisis. As part of their continued efforts to find new solutions for those experiencing homelessness, Vice Chair Nora Vargas and Chair Nathan Fletcher of San Diego County Board of Supervisors were joined by regional leaders and community partners to announce a board letter, that if approved, would formally declare homelessness a public health crisis in San Diego County.
Calif. Attorney General calls out El Cajon over homeless shelter debate
The county's voucher program covers the cost for people experiencing homelessness to temporarily stay at participating hotels while they look for permanent housing.
thevistapress.com
Bonsall Woman’s Club Monthly Programs Will Have A Little Something For Everyone
Bonsall, CA – From dogs, flowers and home building to Christmas carols, trains and butterflies…. a variety of informational and entertaining programs are slated for the Bonsall Woman’s Club monthly meetings on the first Friday of each month, October through June, at the Bonsall Community Center. The exception to this is the Nov. 10 meeting that has been scheduled for the second Thursday of November due to preparation of the Community Center as a polling site.
San Diego County launches programs to prevent senior homelessness, help middle-income workforce
SAN DIEGO — San Diego County is launching new initiatives to address the housing and growing homeless crisis. On Tuesday, the county announced a program to prevent senior homelessness, and another to help middle-income workers become homeowners. The skyrocketing cost of gas and housing is impacting us all but...
Emotional controversy over dead candidate that could win election in Chula Vista
The mayor of Chula Vista, along with the city's Democratic party, are encouraging voters to select a deceased candidate for city attorney. At Tuesday's city council meeting, some voiced their concerns, calling it unfair.
Bed and breakfast, short-term residential occupancy licensing opens on Monday
Beginning Monday at noon, operators of short-term rental properties in the city of San Diego can apply for a license to offer stays of less than a month.
northcountydailystar.com
Vista Sheriff’s Tacos with the Community
Join the Vista Sheriff’s Station and Northgate Market at their first Tacos with the Community event on Wednesday, September 28, from 2 to 4 pm, 1150 E. Vista Way. Northgate will provide tacos and refreshments.
