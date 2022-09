The Colo-NESCO football team scored a big 8-player District 4 victory Friday with a 58-44 triumph over rival Collins-Maxwell at Colo. The Royals outscored the Spartans 16-0 in the fourth quarter to overcome a 44-42 deficit and improve to 2-3 overall and 1-2 in the district. Collins-Maxwell dropped to 3-2 and 2-2 respectively.

COLLINS, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO