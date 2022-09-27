ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bonsall, CA

thevistapress.com

Pumpkin Festival Craft Fair Bates Nut Farm

Valley Center — CA -Pumpkin Festival Craft Fair, Hayrides & Pony Rides 2022: Bates Nut Farm, Valley Center. “Over 80 artisans selling American handmade crafts and fine art at the ‘Pumpkin Festival’ Arts ‘n Crafts Fair. “Admire and shop for beautiful jewelry, woodworking, candles, toys...
VALLEY CENTER, CA
northcountydailystar.com

Community Schools Come to Vista Unified

Vista Unified School District (VUSD) is pleased to announce that Bobier, Foothill Oak, and Maryland elementary schools and Alta Vista and Major General Murray High Schools have all become community schools through the California Community Schools Partnership Program. This means that these schools will expand services for students and families through wrap-around mental and physical support, extended and enriched opportunities, active family and community engagement, and collaborative leadership.
thevistapress.com

City Of Vista News

A County grant will help the City of Vista fund a Safe Parking program to provide parking spaces for community members experiencing homelessness as a place to safely park their vehicles or RV for the night. Vista Sheriff’s Tacos with the Community. Join the Vista Sheriff’s Station and Northgate...
VISTA, CA
sanelijolife.com

San Marcos | Fortune-25 Best Places to Live for Families

With a diverse, vibrant community of nearly 100,000 residents, San Marcos is quickly becoming one of the fastest growing cities in San Diego County. In addition to the top-ranked San Marcos Unified School District, residents can rely on an efficient public transportation system and access to quality medical care. The city’s West PACE aims to help older adults live safely and independently in their community for as long as possible, offering a full-service primary-care clinic, physical therapy, transportation to appointments, and more. Award-winning, master-planned communities, such as San Elijo HIlls—which features a plethora of shops, restaurants, and more than 18 miles of hiking trails—provides residents with conveniently located amenities. Additionally, San Marcos enjoys a mild, year-round climate, perfect for enjoying the city’s vast parks and trails program, as well as nearby lakes and beaches.
SAN MARCOS, CA
northcountydailystar.com

Vista Sheriff’s Tacos with the Community

Join the Vista Sheriff’s Station and Northgate Market at their first Tacos with the Community event on Wednesday, September 28, from 2 to 4 pm, 1150 E. Vista Way. Northgate will provide tacos and refreshments.
VISTA, CA
coolsandiegosights.com

A legacy honored at Mission Bay.

A plaque by the Mission Bay boardwalk honors the legacy of a man who was an inspiration to many. Ken “SAWMAN” Sawyer III is remembered as one who lived life to the fullest and left us a legacy of laughter, love and compassion…. I noticed this memorial plaque...
SAN DIEGO, CA
whatnowsandiego.com

Pita Guys Expanding With Second North County Location

Pita Guys from San Marcos are working on their second North County restaurant location. According to a recent food permit filing, the new outpost of Pita Guys is expected to replace Mena’s Afghan Kabob Grill at Del Oro Marketplace in Oceanside. A reliable stop for fresh and authentic dishes,...
SAN MARCOS, CA
sdvoice.info

Bethel Baptist Church Celebrates 100 Years

“A Faithful Past Embracing a Hopeful Future”. This was the theme of a multi-day celebration of 100 years of ministry by Bethel Baptist Church. The historical account is that in 1921, 7 members of the Baptist Mission met in each of their homes. Through 7 pastors and 7 church locations, the church as we know it today stands on the shoulders of the original 7 members. The church is said to have stood on the legacy of Dr. Charles H. Hampton. But the last 43 years of growth have been under the leadership of Rev. Dr. John W. Ringgold.
SAN DIEGO, CA
thevistapress.com

Rainwater Harvesting – Tips for Water Conservation

The rainy season is right in front of us. Are you ready?. Vista’s annual rainfall averages 12″ to 13″ inches. The rainy season lasts for about 6 months, from October to April. Historically, the month with the most rain in San Diego County is February, with the driest month normally being July. Over the next few months is a great opportunity for rainwater harvesting by installing a rain barrel or two.
VISTA, CA
northcoastcurrent.com

Oceanside receives $3.3M county grant for homeless center

San Diego County has awarded more than $3 million to Oceanside toward the city’s Navigation Center for homeless individuals and families. The grant was celebrated Wednesday, Sept. 21, at a gathering of city and county officials. The city of Vista received $65,000 from the county to help fund a safe-parking program for the homeless.
OCEANSIDE, CA
NBC San Diego

Adams Avenue Comes Alive For Street Fair That Almost Didn't Happen

Thousands of people flooded the Adams Avenue Street Fair in Normal Heights this weekend for its first post-pandemic return, but the popular two-day fest almost didn't happen again this year as a new obstacle stood in its path. The annual event is a scene in San Diego. Hundreds of arts...
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

New Carlsbad development forces Mas Fina Cantina to close

CARLSBAD, Calif. — This week the Carlsbad community is saying goodbyes to a popular bar in the area. "No one leaves, no one quits, it's just a magical place," said employee Richard VanDyke. Mas Fina Cantina has been open in Carlsbad Village for more than 20 years. This week...
CARLSBAD, CA
northcountydailystar.com

City of Vista to Open Safe Parking

A San Diego County $65,000 grant will help the City of Vista fund a Safe Parking program to provide parking spaces for community members experiencing homelessness as a place to safely park their vehicles or RV for the night. The City anticipates opening the 25-vehicle safe parking lot by spring, 2023.

