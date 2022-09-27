Read full article on original website
thevistapress.com
City Of Vista News
A County grant will help the City of Vista fund a Safe Parking program to provide parking spaces for community members experiencing homelessness as a place to safely park their vehicles or RV for the night. Vista Sheriff’s Tacos with the Community. Join the Vista Sheriff’s Station and Northgate...
kusi.com
San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria in Netherlands studying bike lanes as homeless crisis grows
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) -Mayor Todd Gloria is in the Netherlands with the World Trade Center San Diego as our local homeless crisis is getting national attention. The official press release says “during the September 26—29 trade mission, business and civic leaders will promote San Diego’s key industries, establish and strengthen business relationships, and explore best practices in urban mobility, climate action and sustainability, and technology and science innovation.”
sanelijolife.com
San Marcos | Fortune-25 Best Places to Live for Families
With a diverse, vibrant community of nearly 100,000 residents, San Marcos is quickly becoming one of the fastest growing cities in San Diego County. In addition to the top-ranked San Marcos Unified School District, residents can rely on an efficient public transportation system and access to quality medical care. The city’s West PACE aims to help older adults live safely and independently in their community for as long as possible, offering a full-service primary-care clinic, physical therapy, transportation to appointments, and more. Award-winning, master-planned communities, such as San Elijo HIlls—which features a plethora of shops, restaurants, and more than 18 miles of hiking trails—provides residents with conveniently located amenities. Additionally, San Marcos enjoys a mild, year-round climate, perfect for enjoying the city’s vast parks and trails program, as well as nearby lakes and beaches.
Exploring San Diego: Things to do Sept. 29 - Oct. 2
We welcome a new month this weekend! Check out our list of things to do this weekend across San Diego County.
Bill Walton weighs in on homelessness at Balboa Park
Mayor Todd Gloria issued a statement following Bill Walton's call for new leadership in America's Finest City.
Emotional controversy over dead candidate that could win election in Chula Vista
The mayor of Chula Vista, along with the city's Democratic party, are encouraging voters to select a deceased candidate for city attorney. At Tuesday's city council meeting, some voiced their concerns, calling it unfair.
kusi.com
Feeding San Diego hosts large-scale food distributions during “Together Tour”
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – As gas prices rise and inflation hurts the community, some families are being forced to chose between filling up the tank and putting food on the table. Feeding San Diego is putting on free food drives and drive-thru food pickups across San Diego on their tour titled “Together Tour”.
northcountydailystar.com
Home Share Program for Vista Seniors
HomeShare Resource is available for Vista residents through a partnership with Elderhelp. For over 25 years, ElderHelp has operated a HomeShare program in cities including San Diego, Poway, Carlsbad, Encinitas, and, as of this year, Vista. HomeShare matches people seeking affordable housing with home providers, primarily older adults, who wish to continue living in their homes and communities. The program offers low-cost housing options for people of all ages, along with mediation services and match agreement oversight. It is their mission to allow seniors to age in place and to offer a solution to homelessness in San Diego. HomeShare accomplishes both with an average match length of over four years.
New Carlsbad development forces Mas Fina Cantina to close
CARLSBAD, Calif. — This week the Carlsbad community is saying goodbyes to a popular bar in the area. "No one leaves, no one quits, it's just a magical place," said employee Richard VanDyke. Mas Fina Cantina has been open in Carlsbad Village for more than 20 years. This week...
San Diego County launches programs to prevent senior homelessness, help middle-income workforce
SAN DIEGO — San Diego County is launching new initiatives to address the housing and growing homeless crisis. On Tuesday, the county announced a program to prevent senior homelessness, and another to help middle-income workers become homeowners. The skyrocketing cost of gas and housing is impacting us all but...
‘The county is making El Cajon a homeless, crime-infested, lawless ghetto’ | El Cajon mayor frustrated with county over hotel vouchers for homeless
EL CAJON, Calif. — El Cajon Mayor Bill Wells voiced his frustration again over the county’s hotel voucher program for homeless individuals. He said San Diego County officials are using El Cajon as a dumping ground for the homeless. He says the burden of dealing with the issue is being solely left to El Cajon.
kusi.com
La Mesa Oktoberfest
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Bob Stall Chevrolet La Mesa Oktoberfest is taking place this weekend and they want you to join them for three free days of festive live music, tons of top-notch German food, and of course, steins filled with German & Craft beer. The Munich-inspired festivities...
kusi.com
Bill Walton speaks on San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria’s failed leadership
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – As we all know, San Diego’s homeless crisis is only getting worse under the leadership of Mayor Todd Gloria, who continues to pretend like he is working to fix the issue. But all his efforts have failed. In downtown San Diego alone, there is...
kusi.com
El Cajon Mayor Bill Wells responds to California AG Rob Bonta
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – El Cajon Mayor Bill Wells has been calling out San Diego County for their “inequitable” distribution of motel vouchers, as El Cajon is clearly taking in the large majority of the county’s homeless. Wells questioned why wealthier cities like Del Mar and...
coolsandiegosights.com
A legacy honored at Mission Bay.
A plaque by the Mission Bay boardwalk honors the legacy of a man who was an inspiration to many. Ken “SAWMAN” Sawyer III is remembered as one who lived life to the fullest and left us a legacy of laughter, love and compassion…. I noticed this memorial plaque...
whatnowsandiego.com
Pita Guys Expanding With Second North County Location
Pita Guys from San Marcos are working on their second North County restaurant location. According to a recent food permit filing, the new outpost of Pita Guys is expected to replace Mena’s Afghan Kabob Grill at Del Oro Marketplace in Oceanside. A reliable stop for fresh and authentic dishes,...
thevistapress.com
Vista Unified School District Has Two Board Seats Up For Re-election In November
The Vista Unified School District is one of north San Diego County’s largest educational agencies. It is comprised of 29 schools which serve over 20,000 students ranging from preschool to high school. The district spans 39 square miles including most of Vista, a large portion of eastern Oceanside, some unincorporated areas, and even areas of Carlsbad and San Marcos. Vista Unified also includes one of the county’s largest adult-education programs with approximately 3,000 students enrolled each year.
kusi.com
Kevin Faulconer: Homeless have an “obligation” to take up offered shelters
San Diego County leaders declaring homelessness a public health crisis
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — San Diego County leaders are calling on the county to formally declare homelessness a public health crisis. As part of their continued efforts to find new solutions for those experiencing homelessness, Vice Chair Nora Vargas and Chair Nathan Fletcher of San Diego County Board of Supervisors were joined by regional leaders and community partners to announce a board letter, that if approved, would formally declare homelessness a public health crisis in San Diego County.
wasteadvantagemag.com
San Diego, CA Is Staring at a Big Bill to Start Collecting Food Waste
In January, San Diego is supposed to start collecting food waste from residents to make good on a state mandate it’s already blown past. But unlike all the other cities in the state, San Diego can’t charge everyone who lives here the cost of doing so. That could change, though, if city voters in November approve Measure B, which would alter the century-old People’s Ordinance preventing San Diego from charging all single-family homeowners for any kind of waste pick up.
