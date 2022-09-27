ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming Daily Gas Map: Wednesday, September 28, 2022

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming’s average price per gallon of $3.86 is down 1 cent from our last report of $3.87 on Tuesday. The website GasBuddy.com, which tracks national gas prices, reported Wyoming’s average gas price is up 1 cent from a week ago and is up 36 cents per gallon from one year ago.
Wyoming Land & Housing Prices Are Exploding

So you have the romantic idea of buying some land in Wyoming. Sounds wonderful. Well, you might want to get a move on because Wyoming land real estate is being snatched up and the prices are soaring. If the video below the gentleman explains that there are so many people...
Feds approve Wyoming’s National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Plan

STATEWIDE — The Federal Highway Administration announced Tuesday that Wyoming’s National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure plan has been approved and Fiscal Year 2022 funding has been released. The state will now begin the process as outlined in the plan for year one of the program, which will involve a...
Snow expected in Wyoming; rain possible in Casper on Thursday, likely by Friday

CASPER, Wyo. — Rain and snow showers are expected in areas of Wyoming starting on Thursday, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. Showers are possible in western and central Wyoming on Thursday, with thunderstorms possible in the afternoon. The Wind River Range has a 70% chance of rain during the day Thursday and a 60% chance of rain and snow on Thursday night, according to the NWS in Riverton.
Wyoming Lawmakers Draft Bill Would Strip Parties Of Appointment Powers

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The Wyoming Legislature’s Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions Committee has drafted a bill that would dramatically alter the way some lawmakers and officials are appointed in Wyoming. The bill, titled “Vacancies in Elected Office,” would initiate special elections to fill...
Cat Urbigkit: Governor Gordon, Please Don’t Leave Wyoming

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The Wyoming GOP has done it again. After considering 10 candidates to fill the three months remaining on the Secretary of State’s term, the party has selected its top three finalists for Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon to consider. Did the...
See the former jobs of the governor of Wyoming

Stacker investigated the former jobs of the governor in Wyoming using information from a variety of news and other sources. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
39% Of Fatal Crashes In Wyoming Involve Alcohol

There has been quite a number of DUI cases happening around Wyoming as of late and according to QuoteWizard, 39% of Wyoming's fatal crashes involve alcohol. The study reports that traffic fatalities are up by 20% in Wyoming, and many of those crashes involve alcohol. Driving impaired can cost you...
Goldbacks: New Wyoming Currency Released Printed With Actual Gold

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A private currency company is hoping its new Wyoming currency has the Midas touch for users. Utah-based Goldback Inc. has released a Wyoming Series of its Goldback bills printed with physical gold in the currency, which the company says makes its value more stable than the U.S. dollar.
Wyoming Rare Earth Refinery Demonstration Pushes Ahead

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Rare Element Resources has announced it’s making progress on a rare earth refining demonstration project that will be built near Upton. The company has completed 60% of the plant design and is expecting to complete final detailed engineering later this year.
