ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Chloe Grace Moretz reflects on her body being used as a meme on Family Guy

By Annabel Nugent
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IMt4n_0iBepN7K00

Chloe Grace Moretz has reflected on how a meme about her body in Family Guy negatively impacted her life.

The 25-year-old actor – who has starred in films including 500 Days of Summer and Kick-Ass – opened up about how seeing memes of herself online affected her body image.

Moretz spoke to Hunger about one particular picture that had been taken of her, in which she is entering a hotel after having gotten pizza.

The photo was turned into a scene in the hit Fox sitcom Family Guy .

In a season 10 episode titled “Amish Guy”, a character (based on the photo of Moretz) is introduced.

It is a fictional character named Legs Go All The Way Up Griffin, who is the great aunt of the main character Peter Griffin. The character, voiced by Seth McFarlane, has exaggerated proportions, such as very long legs and a short torso.

The scene quickly made its way onto the internet, where it spread as a meme.

Moretz told the publication that she was uncomfortable with her body becoming the subject of a joke.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sLeM8_0iBepN7K00

“I just remember sitting there and thinking, my body is being used as a joke and it’s something that I can’t change about who I am, and it is being posted all over Instagram,” she said, “It was something so benign as walking into a hotel with leftovers.”

The actor said that many people dismissed her concerns about the meme, defending the joke as “funny”.

She said: “I brought it up with someone and they were like, ‘Oh, shut the f** up, it’s funny.’”

Moretz is due to star in the thriller series The Peripheral , which is due for release on 21 October on Amazon Prime.

Comments / 1

C.E. Prosser
15h ago

Comedy will be dead before we know it bc every little damn thing is offensive and/or triggering to someone!

Reply
4
Related
The Independent

Hayden Panettiere recalls ‘horrifying’ moment her daughter asked to call other women ‘Mommy’

Hayden Panettiere has opened up about the “horrifying” moment when her only daughter asked other women if she could call them “Mommy”.The Nashville actress spoke about the moment to Jada Pinkett Smith, Adrienne Banfield Norris, and guest host Kelly Osbourne during the latest episode of the Facebook Watch series Red Table Talk.Panettiere, 33, discussed an alleged phone call she had with ex Wladimir Klitschko, 46, about their seven-year-old daughter Kaya. “I also remember her dad calling me and he said, ‘Kaya is going around and asking other women if she can call them Mommy,’” she explained. “And my breath...
CELEBRITIES
Cinemablend

Courteney Cox Responds With A Video After Kanye West Confirms He Thought Friends 'Wasn't Funny'

Even people who have never watched much TV know at least one thing about the medium in the modern day, and that is that Friends was a massive hit that’s still a majorly quotable pop culture touchstone for people now, a whopping 18 years after it aired its finale. There are millions of fans who still have the NBC mega-hit on their list of shows to comfort watch when they need a pick-me-up, but we can now confirm that one of those comedy-loving folks is not Kanye West. And after the hit-making rapper let everyone know he thought Friends “wasn’t funny,” Courteney Cox has responded with a perfect video.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chloe Grace Moretz
Black Enterprise

Michael Jackson’s Family ‘Dumbfounded’ By Debbie Rowe’s Shocking Confession In New Documentary

Michael Jackson’s family is “dumbfounded” and “bewildered” by his ex-wife’s recent confession that she “participated” in the King of Pop’s drug addiction. Jackson’s ex-wife Debbie Rowe appears in the new documentary, TMZ Investigates: Who Really Killed Michael Jackson, where she details her past work for Hollywood dermatologist Dr. Arnold Klein, who gave Jackson the powerful opioid Demerol in the months leading up to his 2009 death, The New York Post reported.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Jeff Bezos’ ex-wife, MacKenzie Scott, divorcing husband Dan Jewett

Second time was not the charm. MacKenzie Scott filed for divorce from her second husband, Dan Jewett, on Monday after less than two years of marriage. According to documents obtained by the New York Times, Jewett did not contest the divorce and the division of property has already been determined in a prenuptial agreement. The former couple — who quietly got married in March 2021 — first hinted at marital problems when the science teacher’s name suddenly disappeared from Scott’s philanthropic pledges. On the site for the Giving Pledge, where billionaires promise to give away half of their fortune before they die,...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Amish Guy#Fox
ETOnline.com

Kim Kardashian Wears Jockstrap, 'Bares All' for 'Interview' Magazine

Kim Kardashian sets out to prove that any accessory can be stylish! The 41-year-old reality star poses wearing a jockstrap for the American Dream issue of Interview magazine. Standing in front of an American flag, Kim, who sports blonde hair and bleached eyebrows for the photo shoot, pairs the protective undergarment with a Bottega Veneta Trompe l’oeil denim jacket and baggy jeans that are pulled down, baring her bum. The cover story is appropriately titled, "Kim Kardashian Bares All."
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Meme
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Aniston, 53, Wears Nothing But Her LolaVie Shampoo As She Poses In The Shower

It’s easy for Jennifer Aniston to get our attention, especially when she’s sharing a revealing snap of herself! The Friends alum, 53, proved such is the case when she took to her Instagram on Sunday (September 4) to tease a new product from her hair care brand LolaVie. Posting a sassy snap of herself showering (in the nude, of course), Jennifer captioned it, “something’s coming 9.8.22”
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Independent

The Independent

862K+
Followers
276K+
Post
418M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy