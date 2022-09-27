Read full article on original website
BBC
Twelve charged with smuggling millions of pounds in cash to Dubai
Twelve people have appeared in court charged with smuggling millions of pounds in cash from the UK to Dubai. They are accused of transporting the money in suitcases on planes, the National Crime Agency said. They are charged with removing cash from England and Wales which they knew or suspected...
BBC
Moors Murders: Search for Keith Bennett's body restarts
The search for the body of one of the Moors murderers' victims has restarted after "potential human remains" were found on moorland, police have said. Keith Bennett, 12, was one of five children tortured and killed by Ian Brady and Myra Hindley in the 1960s, but his body has never been recovered.
BBC
Indonesia: At least 174 dead in football stampede
At least 174 people have died in a stampede at an Indonesian football match, in one of the world's worst stadium disasters. It happened after police tear-gassed supporters who invaded the pitch late on Saturday. About 180 were hurt in the crush after local team Arema FC lost 2-3 to...
FIFA・
BBC
Shakira Spencer: Three charged with murder over Ealing death
Three people have been charged with murder after a 35-year-old woman was found dead at her home in west London. Police were called to the property in Holbeck Road, Hanwell, Ealing, on Sunday over concerns for a woman's welfare and found Shakira Spencer dead. Shaun Pendlebury, 25, Ashana Studholme, 37,...
BBC
Arrest after popular musician Bill Witham dies
A man has been arrested after a musician died in hospital two weeks after being assaulted. Essex Police said officers were called over concerns about the welfare of man on Lower Lane, Hullbridge, at about 05:30 BST on 12 September. Bill Witham, 68, was taken to hospital in a life-threatening...
BBC
Doorstep murder: Police have new man in sights over banker shooting
The murder of banker Alistair Wilson has baffled detectives for almost 20 years - but police now believe the key to solving the case could lie just yards from the doorstep where he was gunned down. They think the most likely motive centres on Alistair's objections to a decking area...
BBC
Bishop's suspension stands after failed Church appeal
Scotland's first female bishop has failed in a bid to have her suspension over bullying allegations over-turned. The Scottish Episcopal Church's bishops voted by three to two that Anne Dyer should stand back from the Aberdeen and Orkney diocese while complaints are investigated. The Church said the suspension did not...
BBC
William Glendinning dies in off-road buggy collision in Bishop's Stortford
A teenager has died in a collision that is thought to have involved an off-road buggy. William Glendinning, 18, from Cheshire, sustained serious injuries on farmland off St James Way, Bishop's Stortford at about 17:15 BST on 23 September. Hertfordshire Police said it was reported that a buggy had overturned...
Liz Truss admits she should have ‘laid ground better’ before mini-budget and says cabinet not consulted about 45% top rate tax cut - live
Latest updates: PM vows to press ahead with mini-budget plans and dismisses objections to top rate of tax being axed
U.K.・
BBC
Prince William makes online safety plea after Molly Russell verdict
Prince William says online safety for young people should be "a prerequisite, not an afterthought" after an inquest into 14-year-old Molly Russell's death. A coroner concluded that the teenager from London died from an act of self-harm while suffering depression and the negative effects of online content. Molly's father Ian...
BBC
Owami Davies: Review finds 'no racial bias' in investigation
A joint Met and Essex Police review into how the case of a black student nurse was handled has concluded there was "no evidence" of racial bias. Owami Davies, 24, went missing from Grays, Essex in July and was found safe in Hampshire seven weeks later. Several appeals were made...
BBC
Woman on mobility scooter dies in Chelmsley Wood crash with car
A woman on a mobility scooter has died in a crash with a car in the West Midlands. The victim, aged in her 50s, was on Bosworth Drive, Chelmsley Wood, when the collision took place at about 13:00 BST on Saturday, police said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
BBC
Bishop of Plymouth 'overwhelmed' after consecration at Westminster Abbey
The new Bishop of Plymouth has said he feels "overwhelmed" after being consecrated in a ceremony at Westminster Abbey. The Bishop of Plymouth, the Right Reverend James Grier, became the first new bishop to swear an oath of allegiance to King Charles III. He described the consecration as "an incredible...
BBC
Man in Iron Maiden T-shirt sought over 1983 Aberdeen murder
Detectives investigating the murder of a taxi driver 39 years ago are keen to trace a man in an Iron Maiden T-shirt who they believe may be able to help with the inquiry. George "Dod" Murdoch, 58, was found dead beside his taxi in Pitfodels Station Road in Aberdeen in 1983.
