Senior home residents experiencing ‘filthy’ living conditions at metro Atlanta complex

Residents inside Smyrna senior living center concerned about their living conditions Pictures inside of the Galleria Manor in Smyrna show dead roaches, among other things that have caused concerned among senior citizens who live there.

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Roaches, locked trash rooms and more — several residents who live at an apartment complex for senior citizens say they are concerned about their living conditions.

These pictures were taken inside the Galleria Manor — an apartment complex in Smyrna for senior citizens.

You can see roaches, some dirty floors and video of water inside a resident’s home from a leaking air conditioning unit.

“We don’t want them to come after us. We don’t want to be evicted,” a neighbor told Channel 2′s Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell.

That’s why we’ve distorted the voices of residents who are concerned about their living conditions.

“It’s filthy, the entire building is filthy. You have carpets that are torn,” one neighbor said.

“You have roaches crawling on your walls. You have roaches dead. Laying in the hallways for days for weeks,” another neighbor said.

The neighbors say trash rooms that are located on each floor have been locked for one month.

“The trash has been allowed to accumulate sometimes six days without being emptied,” the neighbor said.

They’ve had to take their trash to the outside dumpster, a job that they say a maintenance worker usually handles.

“We have to take our own trash out. We have people who are in wheelchairs and walkers,” the neighbor said.

They say they’ve voiced their concerns to management, but nothing has changed.

“We just want a clean place to live in. These are our final years. Our golden years are filthy?” the neighbor said.

Channel 2 went to the apartment complex and spoke with the property manager. We also received a statement from the company that owns the building.

The company says the trash rooms are temporarily locked because a maintenance supervisor quit without notice.

The dumpster that residents now have to walk to is ramped and is fully accessible under the Americans with Disabilities Act.

The statement goes on to say that pest control services are available weekly and that maintaining trash and cleanliness inside each resident’s apartment key to preventing unwanted pest issues.

As for building cleanliness, the company says it has team members who inspect the building daily and maintain cleanliness.

A new team member was just hired, and the company expects the building to be cleaned daily.

