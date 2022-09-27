Read full article on original website
SpaceNews.com
Shift to remote work draws mixed reactions
Evona has offered employees the flexibility to work remotely since the space recruitment startup was founded in Bristol, England, in 2018. The policy was a departure from strict management in the founders’ previous jobs. Plus, they thought it would give them a competitive advantage. “We were a startup, and...
26 Highest-Paying Jobs That Let You Work From Home
You no longer need to go to an office every day to earn a paycheck — and a fat paycheck, at that. These high-paying work-from-home jobs might be right for you.
Amazon’s CEO has no plans to order corporate staff back to the office—and he says paying $25 an hour to rank-and-file workers is too high
Andy Jassy, Amazon president and CEO, doesn't want to raise the minimum wage to $25 an hour. The pandemic has been marked by stark divisions in working conditions: white-collar workers Zooming each other from their living rooms while frontline workers in masks fight for (and largely gain) higher wages, then see them gobbled up by high inflation.
CNBC
The 10 most in-demand work-from-anywhere jobs companies are hiring for in 2022
Although remote work has become a standard option for most professionals since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, a different flexible work model is also gaining traction: work-from-anywhere jobs. Most remote work policies fall short of offering true flexibility: About 95% of remote jobs have geographic requirements, whether it's a...
A Russian billionaire who authorities say used estate management companies as a personal 'piggy bank' is fighting a sanctions evasion probe—without a bank account
British authorities say Russian billionaire Petr Aven doesn't have his own bank account and is allegedly supporting his lifestyle with funds from his wife and estate management companies.
‘Boomerang employees’ could be the untapped talent pool bosses have been looking for
Surveys regularly show a significant percentage of employees regret leaving their positions during the Great Resignation. Increasingly, they are returning to their old companies. The Great Resignation of 2022 may soon turn into the Great Return of 2023, as employees who confidently quit their jobs in search of a brighter...
ceoworld.biz
TALENT-fication™ – The Execution and ACHIEVEMENT™ of the Talent Management Model for a Healthy Sustained Engaged Organization…
Alignment of all capital assets drives organizational effectiveness and success. Human capital, at every level, is the critical asset from which everything else is derived. Finding great talent used to be like finding the proverbial needle in a haystack. The reality today in human capital endeavors is that the entire haystack must be seen as talent. It is the leadership’s responsibility to match the organization’s needs with the right talent. This is both an art and a science. TALENT-fication™ of human capital and its implications within the organization is critical – few understand, and even fewer will execute effectively to attain organizational greatness.
Essence
Black Woman-Owned Fintech Companies Poised To Narrow The Gender-Racial Wealth Gap
The financial tech industry is notoriously crowded with White founders. These Black women, however, are changing the face of the space one venture at a time. Conversations around fintech diversity usually focus on gender, which is important. But that type diversity of usually centers “white women.”. This can leave...
pymnts.com
Navigating The New eCommerce Landscape: Modernizing Payments For Marketplaces, Gaming, The Metaverse And Beyond
The Real-World Tech That Smooths Payments in the Metaverse. Managing cross-border payments is as critical for businesses in the metaverse as it is IRL. “Navigating The New eCommerce Landscape: Modernizing Payments For Marketplaces, Gaming, The Metaverse And Beyond,” a Citi collaboration, explores the challenges impacting companies’ global payments management when payments cross borders — and virtual worlds. And the tech that helps make those transitions seamless and secure.
ceoworld.biz
4 Advantages Automation Brings to Your Business, Employees, and Customers
Automation tools can propel new opportunities in your business by freeing up employees’ time to spend on higher-value tasks. As a result, those employees feel more empowered and engaged. Learn about these advantages and other ways automation can help you take care of employees and better serve customers. Leaders...
ceoworld.biz
3 Ways Motherhood Made Me More Empathetic Leader
Being a mother means being “on the clock” 24/7, 365 days per year. In many ways, being in a leadership role can sometimes feel the same way. Each day brings on a new set of challenges, and sometimes there is no telling what those challenges will be, when they will happen, or where they will appear. To all of the parents reading this article, I understand that you know how challenging it can be to have to show up to the rescue the moment that something spills, breaks, or your little one is upset.
ceoworld.biz
Leading the RevOps Revolution: How Catherine Mandungu is Transforming Go-to-Market Operations
“You don’t wake up one day and think, ‘Wow, I’d love to be doing an Ops job!'” says Catherine Mandungu; yet that’s exactly what she is doing with her life. In fact, Mandungu is not just “doing an Ops job”; she’s revolutionizing business operations through a revenue operations (revops) model and helping other tech companies streamline revenue and find success. So, how does a person become an expert in revops? For Mandungu, the transition has been a true evolution.
ceoworld.biz
What essential equipment do I need to hire for a successful corporate event?
There’s a whole world of corporate events that take place every year, with some taking place right now! Defined as being ‘any form of event, hospitality or social activity organised or funded by a business entity’, corporate events can take on many different forms, including conferences, seminars, trade shows, product launches, award ceremonies, team-building days and many more.
TechCrunch
Hey, look, some startups are still raising money
Hello and welcome back to Equity, a podcast about the business of startups, where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines. Don’t forget that the code “EQUITY” can save you money on Disrupt tickets and TechCrunch+ access. And it makes us here on the show look good!
Amazon Encourages Customer Service Staff to Work From Home
Amazon has been encouraging customer service employees to work from home to help save money on real estate, Bloomberg wrote. The shift is part of a larger plan to close some call centers around the country — including one in Kennewick, Washington that has operated since 2005, per data from unnamed sources speaking with Bloomberg.
ceoworld.biz
Wealthiest People in Brazil (September 25, 2022)
New York, September 25 (CEOWORLD magazine) – As of September 25, 2022, Jorge Paulo Lemann was the wealthiest man in Brazil, with an estimated net worth of 13.2 billion U.S. dollars, followed by Marcel Herrmann Telles (No. 2, $9.1 billion), Eduardo Saverin (No. 3, $8.1 billion); and Safra Siblings (No. 4, $7.6 billion).
UK's Truss defends economic plan that sent pound tumbling
LONDON (AP) -- British Prime Minister Liz Truss on Thursday defended her economic plan and shrugged off the negative reaction from financial markets, saying she's willing to make "difficult
Hybrid working may hold back women’s careers, say managers
Research suggests employers are overlooking people – particularly women – who work from home
geekwire.com
In the hybrid work era, tech companies experiment with new office layouts
Many tech companies are reducing their real estate footprints as they adopt permanent hybrid work policies spurred by the pandemic. They’re also rethinking how existing space is designed and used as the physical office becomes more about gathering and collaborating in this new era of work. Zillow Group was...
FPT Software named ‘Best Workplace’ in Asia, welcoming its 2000th employee in Japan
The “Best Workplaces in Asia”, ranked by Great Place To Work ® extended FPT Software’s long list of achievements in building a successful work environment. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220927006158/en/ The IT company was recognized for its positive corporate culture, based on authentic care and support for its people, from physical safety to psychological and emotional wellness. In particular, the company developed its strategy to put people at the heart of its operation, leveraging technology for better exchange across departments, updates on new policies and promoting two-way communication. Understanding people’s fundamental needs to balance between personal career and family responsibilities, FPT Software built its culture based on three pillars. Experiment - provide opportunities for staff to experiment innovative solutions, hone new skills, rotate new positions and challenge themselves with ambitious projects. Fun - enhance connection with various activities, boosting creativity and bonding among colleagues. Care - for both employees and their family, with policies regarding house or car loans, tuition fees, healthcare and parents’ day.
