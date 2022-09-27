Being a mother means being “on the clock” 24/7, 365 days per year. In many ways, being in a leadership role can sometimes feel the same way. Each day brings on a new set of challenges, and sometimes there is no telling what those challenges will be, when they will happen, or where they will appear. To all of the parents reading this article, I understand that you know how challenging it can be to have to show up to the rescue the moment that something spills, breaks, or your little one is upset.

FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS ・ 2 DAYS AGO