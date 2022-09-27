Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Check Out All The Fun and Spooky Things To Do in Sleepy Hollow This October!Girl Eats WestchesterSleepy Hollow, NY
The 9 Best Places To Eat In Sleepy Hollow, NY This OctoberGirl Eats WestchesterSleepy Hollow, NY
Famous discount store opening another new location in New YorkKristen WaltersNewburgh, NY
Popular discount store opens new location in ConnecticutKristen WaltersRidgefield, CT
Major discount store chain opening new location in Connecticut this weekKristen WaltersRidgefield, CT
Related
The Biggest Night of the Year on the Walkway Over the Hudson
One of the best landmarks in the Hudson Valley, in my opinion, is the Walkway Over the Hudson. I’m lucky enough to live rather close to the Walkway, and I appreciate it on a few levels. First of all, it’s great to look up and see the Walkway, especially on a day when it’s full of people. And the neighborhoods around the Walkway benefit from the visitors. Not to mention the amazing views when you're on the Walkway Over the Hudson. So, when there’s a big fundraiser for the Walkway, I’m going to help spread the word.
Watch Pumpkins Get Chucked Out of Planes in Rhinebeck, NY
Look out below! The old Rhinebeck Aerodome will be hosting a fun fall event for the whole family. There's no argument here, the Hudson Valley is one of the top destinations for fall activities. Leaf peepers travel from near and far just to get a taste of the valley in the fall and take in the foliage and cool crisp air.
What Are These Mysterious Stone Chambers in Putnam County, NY?
When I was a kid, my friends and I would sneak off anywhere and everywhere. We would wander through nearby wooded areas and trails, we would look for small caves, hell, we even explored the old Hudson Valley Psychiatric Center a number of times! (What's the statute of limitations on trespassing? I hope I didn't just sign my ticket to jail!). If my friends and I ever discovered a small bunker that looked like something we would have found in one of our fantasy video games, you know for sure that it would be hard to ever drag us out of those.
Hudson Valley’s Newest Mega-Dunkin’ is Under Construction
The Hudson Valley's newest donut mecca is currently under construction and it's gonna be super-sized. It's safe to say that we don't have a shortage of Dunkin' Donuts shops in the region. You can't drive more than a few miles without seeing those orange and magenta double-Ds staring you in the face.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Incredible Double Rainbow Shines Over Hudson River For Second Time In Week
"What does this mean!!?" For the second time in a week, a breathtaking double rainbow shined over the Hudson Valley. Did you catch another double rainbow in the Hudson Valley? Late Monday afternoon a stunning double rainbow shined over the Hudson River in Newburgh, New York. Incredible Double Rainbow Appears...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Area haunted house celebrates magazine's top 10 honor
A retired law enforcement official created a 65-acre haunted house attraction decades ago in Ulster County, and it has since been voted by Hauntworld Magazine as one of the top 10 haunted houses in the United States. The man behind this attraction is retired Kingston detective Michael Jubie. This year,...
Hudson Valley Man Wins $1,000 A Week For Life
A Hudson Valley man gets to enjoy $1,000 a week for the rest of his life. Last week, the New York State Lottery announced a Westchester County man claimed his $1,000 a week prize. Westchester County, New York Man Wins $1,000 A Week CASH4LIFE Prize. Shawn Grey of Mount Vernon,...
Hudson Valley Family Loses Everything In Fire Above Grocery Store
A fire burning above a supermarket in the Hudson Valley has left a mother and her 2-year-old child without a home or belongings. Here's how the Hudson Valley can help. For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Creepy Parasite Found in Damp Areas in Hudson Valley, New York
This might be one of the creepiest creatures on the planet and it turns out there are plenty of them right here in the Hudson Valley and they can be found near your pool. This disgusting parasite doesn't make me think of just one horror film. It makes me think of two classics. This parasite looks like it is something straight from the Alien and The Thing.
These Famous People Haunt the Sleepy Hollow Cemetery, in Tarrytown NY
Fall is upon us, and so is Spooky Season. Frankly, if you asked the candy company, Spooky Season started early August. But the weather is getting cooler, the trees are starting to change, night creeps upon us a little earlier. We've talked a lot about haunted attractions in the Hudson Valley, but how would it feel to truly walk among some of history's finest figures of the last several centuries?
Artist’s Historic House at Stunning Ulster Landmark for Sale
What if you had the chance to live on one of the most beautiful sites in the Hudson Valley? In an historically significant and lovely house? You’d probably jump at the chance, right? Well, it’s a dream that can come true if you’ve got 1.5 million dollars. It sounds pretty steep, but well worth it if you’ve got the money.
Fire Destroys Popular Hudson Valley Restaurant, New York Owner Convicted
The owner of a popular Hudson Valley restaurant and his niece were convicted after a fire destroyed the eatery. For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Noteworthy Memorial Garden Spotted Near Popular Newburgh Spot
It seems very sweet, but what's the story behind it?. I always enjoy spending time on the Newburgh waterfront, it's so beautiful and there are a ton of cool restaurants to enjoy. I was recently grabbing lunch down there and when I was trying to find a place to park I noticed something very interesting on the side. There was some kind of garden, it had older furniture and interesting lawn pieces in it.
Enjoy Haunted History With The Maritime Museum In Kingston, New York
Ok so you might not see any skeletons on board but that doesn't mean that the Hudson River Maritime Museums Lantern tours during the month of October are a bit eerie, Some might even say downright scary. Haunted stories of the Hudson River and more are the themes of these...
What the Woolly Bears are Predicting for Winter in New York
It's my favorite time of the year... the oppressive heat is fading, apple cider donuts are on store shelves, and the black and brown Woolly Bear caterpillars are back with their winter weather predictions. Woolly Bear Caterpillars in New York. Much like Punxsutawney Phil predicts how soon we'll escape winter...
hudsonvalleyone.com
Block party in Kingston’s Stockade District this Saturday
Kingston’s Stockade District will be transformed into a festive autumnal block party called StockadeFaire 22 on Saturday, October 1. Vendors and entertainment will be curated by organizers Sean B. Nutley of bluecashew, KH and Zev Eisenberg of Hudson Modern in addition to a dedicated group of Uptown businesses. StockadeFaire...
Ulster County Animal Hospital Offers Dogs a Sweet Goodbye with Sweet Treat
In one of the worst possible situations, one Hudson Valley animal hospital offers dogs one of the sweetest gestures I've ever seen. Let me start by saying that I hope that nobody reading this has to deal with this for a really long time! If and when the time comes for your dog to cross over the rainbow bridge, one employee at the Marbletown Animal Hospital posted on Facebook that they have started to offer dogs something most have never had before.
'Time To Bow Out Gracefully': Family Restaurant In Poughkeepsie To Permanently Close
A Hudson Valley restaurant known for its comfort food and craft beer will close for good in the coming weeks. Laura's Family Restaurant, located in Poughkeepsie, will permanently close on Saturday, Oct. 29, the eatery announced in a Facebook post. "A little under four years ago, with a lot of...
New York Man Brutally Beats Asian Hudson Valley Woman
A Hudson Valley man confessed to punching a 67-year-old woman 125 times. The woman was nearly killed. On Tuesday, Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah announced that 42-year-old Tammel Esco of Westchester County confessed to brutally beating a 67-year-old Asian woman who was entering her apartment building. Westchester County,...
New York State Police Arrest Over 110 In Hudson Valley
It was a busy week for New York State Police in the Hudson Valley. New York State Police from the Hudson Valley recently changed things up and began reporting a "week in review." This weekly press release highlights arrests, investigations, and more that police stationed in the Hudson Valley completed in the past week.
94.3 Lite FM
Poughkeepsie, NY
27K+
Followers
14K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
94.3 Lite FM Hudson Valley plays relaxing favorites while you work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://943litefm.com
Comments / 0