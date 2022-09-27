ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beacon, NY

Hudson Valley Post

The Biggest Night of the Year on the Walkway Over the Hudson

One of the best landmarks in the Hudson Valley, in my opinion, is the Walkway Over the Hudson. I’m lucky enough to live rather close to the Walkway, and I appreciate it on a few levels. First of all, it’s great to look up and see the Walkway, especially on a day when it’s full of people. And the neighborhoods around the Walkway benefit from the visitors. Not to mention the amazing views when you're on the Walkway Over the Hudson. So, when there’s a big fundraiser for the Walkway, I’m going to help spread the word.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Watch Pumpkins Get Chucked Out of Planes in Rhinebeck, NY

Look out below! The old Rhinebeck Aerodome will be hosting a fun fall event for the whole family. There's no argument here, the Hudson Valley is one of the top destinations for fall activities. Leaf peepers travel from near and far just to get a taste of the valley in the fall and take in the foliage and cool crisp air.
RHINEBECK, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

What Are These Mysterious Stone Chambers in Putnam County, NY?

When I was a kid, my friends and I would sneak off anywhere and everywhere. We would wander through nearby wooded areas and trails, we would look for small caves, hell, we even explored the old Hudson Valley Psychiatric Center a number of times! (What's the statute of limitations on trespassing? I hope I didn't just sign my ticket to jail!). If my friends and I ever discovered a small bunker that looked like something we would have found in one of our fantasy video games, you know for sure that it would be hard to ever drag us out of those.
PUTNAM COUNTY, NY
City
Newburgh, NY
Newburgh, NY
Lifestyle
Beacon, NY
Lifestyle
City
Beacon, NY
Newburgh, NY
Food & Drinks
Beacon, NY
Food & Drinks
spectrumlocalnews.com

Area haunted house celebrates magazine's top 10 honor

A retired law enforcement official created a 65-acre haunted house attraction decades ago in Ulster County, and it has since been voted by Hauntworld Magazine as one of the top 10 haunted houses in the United States. The man behind this attraction is retired Kingston detective Michael Jubie. This year,...
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Hudson Valley Family Loses Everything In Fire Above Grocery Store

A fire burning above a supermarket in the Hudson Valley has left a mother and her 2-year-old child without a home or belongings. Here's how the Hudson Valley can help. For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.
PHOENICIA, NY
#Hudson Valley#Cocktails#Hudson River#Thayer Hotel#Food Drink#Bar Info#Tasty Fall Cocktails Full#The Orange Spiced Toddy#The Pumpkin Martini#The Coconut Mojito#Vault#Tinis
94.3 Lite FM

Creepy Parasite Found in Damp Areas in Hudson Valley, New York

This might be one of the creepiest creatures on the planet and it turns out there are plenty of them right here in the Hudson Valley and they can be found near your pool. This disgusting parasite doesn't make me think of just one horror film. It makes me think of two classics. This parasite looks like it is something straight from the Alien and The Thing.
VERBANK, NY
94.3 Lite FM

These Famous People Haunt the Sleepy Hollow Cemetery, in Tarrytown NY

Fall is upon us, and so is Spooky Season. Frankly, if you asked the candy company, Spooky Season started early August. But the weather is getting cooler, the trees are starting to change, night creeps upon us a little earlier. We've talked a lot about haunted attractions in the Hudson Valley, but how would it feel to truly walk among some of history's finest figures of the last several centuries?
TARRYTOWN, NY
101.5 WPDH

Artist’s Historic House at Stunning Ulster Landmark for Sale

What if you had the chance to live on one of the most beautiful sites in the Hudson Valley? In an historically significant and lovely house? You’d probably jump at the chance, right? Well, it’s a dream that can come true if you’ve got 1.5 million dollars. It sounds pretty steep, but well worth it if you’ve got the money.
SAUGERTIES, NY
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Seafood
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
94.3 Lite FM

Noteworthy Memorial Garden Spotted Near Popular Newburgh Spot

It seems very sweet, but what's the story behind it?. I always enjoy spending time on the Newburgh waterfront, it's so beautiful and there are a ton of cool restaurants to enjoy. I was recently grabbing lunch down there and when I was trying to find a place to park I noticed something very interesting on the side. There was some kind of garden, it had older furniture and interesting lawn pieces in it.
NEWBURGH, NY
hudsonvalleyone.com

Block party in Kingston’s Stockade District this Saturday

Kingston’s Stockade District will be transformed into a festive autumnal block party called StockadeFaire 22 on Saturday, October 1. Vendors and entertainment will be curated by organizers Sean B. Nutley of bluecashew, KH and Zev Eisenberg of Hudson Modern in addition to a dedicated group of Uptown businesses. StockadeFaire...
KINGSTON, NY
The Whale 99.1 FM

Ulster County Animal Hospital Offers Dogs a Sweet Goodbye with Sweet Treat

In one of the worst possible situations, one Hudson Valley animal hospital offers dogs one of the sweetest gestures I've ever seen. Let me start by saying that I hope that nobody reading this has to deal with this for a really long time! If and when the time comes for your dog to cross over the rainbow bridge, one employee at the Marbletown Animal Hospital posted on Facebook that they have started to offer dogs something most have never had before.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
101.5 WPDH

New York Man Brutally Beats Asian Hudson Valley Woman

A Hudson Valley man confessed to punching a 67-year-old woman 125 times. The woman was nearly killed. On Tuesday, Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah announced that 42-year-old Tammel Esco of Westchester County confessed to brutally beating a 67-year-old Asian woman who was entering her apartment building. Westchester County,...
YONKERS, NY
94.3 Lite FM

94.3 Lite FM

Poughkeepsie, NY
94.3 Lite FM Hudson Valley plays relaxing favorites while you work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://943litefm.com

