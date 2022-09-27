Read full article on original website
Related
‘It’s my age that’s the talking point, not that I’m black’: Toks Dada, the Southbank’s head of classical music
Toks Dada is reeling off the concerts that make up the opening weekend of the Southbank Centre’s season, starting tomorrow, and as he starts to run out of fingers he looks more and more like a child in a sweet shop. Who would begrudge him the excitement? It is, after all, the first proper season he has programmed in his role as the Southbank Centre’s head of classical music.
Freddie Mercury’s 1st Dentist Appointment in 15 Years Forced Queen to Turn Down a Gig That His Musical Enemy Got to Play
Here's how Freddie Mercury's dental visit inadvertently gave a Queen gig to the Sex Pistols.
SFGate
Jon Batiste Funks Up Carnegie Hall With Debut of His Grand ‘American Symphony’: Concert Review
What does one do for an encore after winning five honors at the 64th Grammys (including album of the year for “We Are“), an Oscar for best original score (for co-composing Disney-Pixar’s “Soul”) and leaving the bandleader gig at a top-rated talk show (“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”)? If you’re protean pianist and megawatt personality Jon Batiste, you write a symphony — an ”American Symphony” no less, its title raising the stakes on the grandeur of the piece that premiered at Carnegie Hall Thursday night.
Guitar World Magazine
Soilwork guitarist David Andersson dies aged 47
Andersson's bandmates in Soilwork and The Night Flight Orchestra, and his label, Nuclear Blast, have all shared tributes. David Andersson, guitarist of Swedish metal outfit Soilwork, has died aged 47, his bandmates have confirmed. While a specific cause of death has not been revealed, the band touch briefly on the...
RELATED PEOPLE
Slipped Disc
Breaking: Cleveland Orchestra acquires Mahler 2nd manuscript
The autograph manuscript of Mahler’s second symphony, formerly owned by Gilbert E Kaplan and published by him in facsimile, has been donated to the Cleveland Orchestra by its present owner, the Austrian businessman, Herbert G. Kloiber. The orchestra says it will preserve the manuscript ‘in partnership with the Cleveland...
Slipped Disc
An all-amateur Resurrection?
Cadogan Hall in London is planning a do-it-yourself Mahler 2nd symphony for July next year. The Amati Orchestra and the London Chorus are joining forces, Sign up on their websites if you’re up for it.
Slipped Disc
How stagehands know where musicians need to sit
We have obtained a copy of the so-called ‘stage plot’ for a string quartet performance, created using CAD (computer-aided draughting). It shows stagehands at the recent Banff International String Quartet exactly the type, position, and adjustment of the stage furniture and accoutrements for one of the nine competing quartets.
Slipped Disc
Sunday Mornings at Wigmore Hall
The perfect way to start your Sunday: listen to an hour of world-class classical music followed by a cup of coffee or a glass of sherry. Sundays at 11.30AM. Highlights include Eggner Trio, Dudok Quartet Amsterdam, Piatti Quartet and Elias String Quartet. Tickets available to January 2023.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Slipped Disc
London venue reopens for recitals
It’s a well-kept secret in Highgate that has been giving small performances since 2006. The name is (c) Johannes Brahms. Like everywhere else, the Hedge closed for Covid and, many feared, for good. But we hear it’s booking gigs again. Check here.
David Coverdale once named his 20 favourite British albums ever
Whitesnake leader David Coverdale's favourite British albums included only one released this century, one of his own, and two fronted by an American
Ringo Starr Likened the Recording Session for This ‘Complete Madness’ Beatles Song to ‘Hysterics’
The Beatles drummer Ringo Starr once called this 'White Album' song 'complete madness.'
operawire.com
Anna Netrebko to Celebrate Maria Callas’s Centenary at Teatro San Carlo
(Credit: Julian Hargreaves) The Teatro San Carlo di Napoli is set to open its 2022-23 season with a special gala celebrating Maria Callas’ Centenary. The concert, which is set to be performed on Oct. 8, 2022, will mark the first of many concerts celebrating the great diva. Anna Netrebko will perform a program of music that includes excerpts from “Anna Bolena,” “Nabucco,” “Madama Butterfly” “Samson et Dalila,” “Roméo et Juliette,” “Pique Dame,” and “Tristan und Isolde.” Jader Bignamini conducts the Orchestra of Teatro di San Carlo.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
5 Celestial Live Performances in Honor of Late Jazz Legend Pharoah Sanders
“Trane was the Father, Pharoah was the Son, I am the Holy Ghost,” famed avant-garde jazz saxophonist Albert Ayler once said. He was referring to, of course, himself, the legendary John Coltrane, and the late great Pharoah Sanders. During his six-decade career, Sanders used saxophone techniques like overblowing, multi-phonics,...
Slipped Disc
London has its dowdiest Aida in 50 years
Alastair Macaulay reviews Covent Garden’s new Aida, exclusively for Slipped Disc:. The Royal Opera’s new production of Verdi’s Aida is visually the least glamorous account of this opera I’ve seen in fifty years, but not the dullest. As directed by Robert Carsen, Verdi’s Egypt has become a modern military regime. Almost everyone – soldiers, slaves, even rebels – is dressed by Annemarie Woods in uniforms of grey or beige, amid brutalist urban architecture designed by Miriam Buether in matching tones.
operawire.com
Bayerische Staatsoper Announces Cast Change for ‘La Cenerentola’
The Bayerische Staatsoper has announced a cast change for its production of “La Cenerentola.”. The company said that Teresa Iverolino will perform the title role replacing Vasilisa Berzhanskaya. Iverolino has performed at the Teatro San Carlo di Napoli, Teatro dell’Opera di Roma, Staatsoper Dresden Teatro La Fenice, Oper Frankfurt,...
NME
Frightened Rabbit drummer and Scott Hutchison’s brother Grant becomes full-time member of The Twilight Sad
Grant Hutchison has become a full-time member of The Twilight Sad. The former Frightened Rabbit drummer and brother of the band’s late singer and guitarist Scott Hutchison has played a number of live shows with the Scottish band since the departure of their original sticksman Mark Devine in 2018. Another touring drummer, Sebastien Schultz, has also played with the band in recent years.
SFGate
Review: Keith Jarrett at his peak on ‘Bordeaux Concert’
“Bordeaux Concert,” Keith Jarrett (ECM Records) When Keith Jarrett gently strikes the final note on the opening piece of “Bordeaux Concert,” 15 seconds pass before concertgoers begin to applaud, taking time to savor what they just heard. New music from our greatest living jazz pianist, now 77,...
NME
SOS announce 15th anniversary concert with spacedog spacecat and (formerly Maryknoll)
Filipino indie rock quartet SOS have announced a new concert to commemorate their 15th anniversary together. The band announced the concert through a poster uploaded onto their social media accounts. The show will take place this Saturday, October 1, at Makati bar Social House. Doors will open at 8PM, and fuzz pop band spacedog spacecat and alternative rock outfit (formerly Maryknoll) will be featured as support acts.
operawire.com
In Less Than Five Minutes, Get To Know Rosetta Cucchi
Rosetta Cucchi is a successful international stage director and the artistic director of Wexford Opera Festival. Rosetta Cucchi: “Il Barbiere di Siviglia” by Rossini. OW: What is the next opera you are scheduled to direct?. RC: “Adriana Lecouvreur” by Cilea at Sydney Opera. OW: What is...
Slipped Disc
Orchestra levels up with new concertmaster
The Hallé Orchestra in Manchester has chosen its first new leader in a generation. His name is Robert Ruisi and he succeeds Lyn Fletcher (who goes oddly unmentioned in the press release). Ruisi is young, British, London trained and upwardly mobile. He has been guest-leading L’Orchestre National Bordeaux Aquitaine...
Comments / 0