FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
You're invited to the Fall LGBTQ+ Job FairCamilo DíazBoston, MA
What is going on with the Boston Labor Market?Instawork Economic ResearchBoston, MA
New CoHo construction set to start on Winthrop and CapenThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
New vegan and kosher food line opens in DewickThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Calling All Bookworms! You Won't Want to Miss These 4 Free Author Events Happening in MassachusettsDianna CarneyHopkinton, MA
umlconnector.com
Are UMass Lowell’s COVID guidelines enough?
(Photo courtesy of TIME) “Colleges across the country have varying degrees of COVID-19 measures still in place.”. Everything feels like it’s returning to normal after COVID with only a few restrictions and protocols. Many people consider COVID over and no one really needs to worry about catching it anymore. However, COVID is still a worry for many people including myself and my family. You may have seen me walking around campus; I’m one of the few still wearing a mask. That’s because my parents have pre-existing conditions that make them very vulnerable to COVID. Because of this, I make sure to be very aware of what could be a risk. That being said, is UMass Lowell currently doing enough to prevent another outbreak of COVID?
umlconnector.com
A look into Homecoming events for UMass Lowell in 2022
(Photo courtesy of UMass Lowell Alumni Online Community) “Homecoming is designed to be an event for current students, alumni, and family to enjoy.”. Another school year another week of sports, games and music for all ages approaches. Homecoming 2022 is on its way starting on Friday, September 30 spanning to Saturday, October 8. This week-long event is a celebration of all things UMass Lowell and a gift back to the River Hawk students, both new and old, for all their hard work and success.
umlconnector.com
2022 Homecoming sports preview
(Photo courtesy of UMass Lowell Athletics) “UMass Lowell hockey players pose under blue light.”. Another homecoming celebration, another exciting week of UMass Lowell sporting events. Starting on Friday, September 30th, UMass Lowell is showing off their athletic prowess for the whole week, ending on Saturday, October 8th. The River Hawks are playing against different universities throughout this week so make sure to show your UMass Lowell pride and support for the home team with some school spirit.
umlconnector.com
Construction runs abound on South Campus
(Photo courtesy of Michael Van Arnam) “The construction sight outside of Weed Hall on South Campus, just one of several areas undergoing construction.”. Several construction projects are currently underway on South Campus, with plans for future projects as well. There are fenced-off zones outside Weed Hall, Solomont Way and...
umlconnector.com
LeLacheur Park sold to UMass Lowell for one million dollars
(Photo courtesy of Eagletribune.com) “Sign of LeLacheur Park.”. This past summer, the city of Lowell approved the sale of LeLacheur Park to UMass Lowell for one million dollars. UMass Lowell is also expected to invest an additional three million dollars into the stadium to meet NCAA Division 1 stadium and facility standards.
