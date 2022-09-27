Death Valley National Park is one of the hottest, driest places on the planet, however, one region of the park is partially filled with water and that’s Devil’s Hole, a cavern cut into the side of a hill and measuring more than 500 feet in depth. Recently, Death Valley made headlines after seeing historic flooding so significant, waterfalls began forming across the park. Now though, the California landmark is making headlines as a major earthquake 1,500 miles away triggered a “desert tsunami” in the park’s iconic Devil’s Hole. See footage of the mesmerizing scene below.

