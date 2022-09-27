ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mexico Earthquake Sets Off Desert Tsunami In Death Valley Cave Containing World’s Rarest Fish

Last week, Mexico experienced a major earthquake that killed at least two people. Given its 7.6 magnitude, there were fears the death toll could be considerably larger. Being on land, the quake did not cause a tsunami in the ocean. However, it triggered what has been termed a “desert tsunami” in the Devil’s Hole pool, Death Valley – 1,500 kilometers (932 miles) from the quake’s epicenter.
British professor, 61, missing for nearly two weeks in Chile 'had argued with his 23-year-old PHD student' before vanishing from remote mountain observatory

A British professor who has been missing for nearly two weeks in Chile had allegedly argued with his 23-year-old PhD student before he vanished. Thomas Richard Marsh, a 61-year-old astrophysicist at University of Warwick, was last seen on September 16 near the remote astronomical observatory La Silla on the outskirts of the Atacama Desert where he was working.
At Least 65 People Dead as 6.5 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Southwestern China

A 6.5-magnitude earthquake struck southwestern China on Monday, September 5, killing at least 65 people which was also felt in Chengdu by millions of people who are currently in a strict COVID-19 lockdown. The epicenter of the massive quake reportedly occurred about 26 miles (43 kilometers) southeast of the city of Kangding in the Sichuan province in Southwest China.
Scientists Alarmed Because Canadian Sturgeons Are Suddenly Dying

Mass Die-Off The inexplicable deaths of 11 threatened white sturgeon in a short period of time blindsided researchers attempting to conserve a species on the verge of extinction. The species, toothless apex hunters that glide smoothly in a few rivers in British Columbia, hasn't evolved much in 200 million years....
WATCH: Death Valley National Park Experiences ‘Desert Tsunami’ Triggered by Earthquake 1,500 Miles Away

Death Valley National Park is one of the hottest, driest places on the planet, however, one region of the park is partially filled with water and that’s Devil’s Hole, a cavern cut into the side of a hill and measuring more than 500 feet in depth. Recently, Death Valley made headlines after seeing historic flooding so significant, waterfalls began forming across the park. Now though, the California landmark is making headlines as a major earthquake 1,500 miles away triggered a “desert tsunami” in the park’s iconic Devil’s Hole. See footage of the mesmerizing scene below.
