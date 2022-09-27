ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Comments / 0

Related
Slipped Disc

Young baton quits boutique for birdcage

The ambitious 2016 Mahler competition winner Kahchun Wong has quit the boutique agency that launched his career and joined Jasper Parrott’s big bunch of batons. Kahchun, 35, lost his job in Nuremburg at the first hurdle, but he’s about to become chief conductor of the Japan Philharmonic and focus-artist at the Dresden Philharmonie.
JAPAN
Slipped Disc

London venue reopens for recitals

It’s a well-kept secret in Highgate that has been giving small performances since 2006. The name is (c) Johannes Brahms. Like everywhere else, the Hedge closed for Covid and, many feared, for good. But we hear it’s booking gigs again. Check here.
WORLD
Slipped Disc

London has its dowdiest Aida in 50 years

Alastair Macaulay reviews Covent Garden’s new Aida, exclusively for Slipped Disc:. The Royal Opera’s new production of Verdi’s Aida is visually the least glamorous account of this opera I’ve seen in fifty years, but not the dullest. As directed by Robert Carsen, Verdi’s Egypt has become a modern military regime. Almost everyone – soldiers, slaves, even rebels – is dressed by Annemarie Woods in uniforms of grey or beige, amid brutalist urban architecture designed by Miriam Buether in matching tones.
THEATER & DANCE
Slipped Disc

Leeds winner, 24, jumps in for stricken Pollini

Ever since Maurizio Pollini cancelled his US tour two weeks ago, following a cardiac incident, the search has been on for a suitable sub. The Chicago Symphony has settled on the young American Eric Lu, winner of the 2018 Leeds Competition. He will play Mozart Piano Concerto No.27 under Riccardo...
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Resurrection#Symphony#The Amati Orchestra
Slipped Disc

Orchestra levels up with new concertmaster

The Hallé Orchestra in Manchester has chosen its first new leader in a generation. His name is Robert Ruisi and he succeeds Lyn Fletcher (who goes oddly unmentioned in the press release). Ruisi is young, British, London trained and upwardly mobile. He has been guest-leading L’Orchestre National Bordeaux Aquitaine...
MUSIC
The Guardian

‘It’s my age that’s the talking point, not that I’m black’: Toks Dada, the Southbank’s head of classical music

Toks Dada is reeling off the concerts that make up the opening weekend of the Southbank Centre’s season, starting tomorrow, and as he starts to run out of fingers he looks more and more like a child in a sweet shop. Who would begrudge him the excitement? It is, after all, the first proper season he has programmed in his role as the Southbank Centre’s head of classical music.
MUSIC
tatler.com

King Charles III ‘willing to give Archie and Lilibet titles - but there is a caveat’

King Charles is reportedly yet to decide upon a title for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s children. Two weeks after the Queen’s death, the couple’s children are still listed on the Royal Family’s official website as Master Archie Mountbatten-Windsor and Miss Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor. The Times’s Royal Editor, Roya Nikkhah, alleges that the indecision is ‘heightening tensions’ between Charles, his youngest son Harry, and his wife Meghan.
U.K.
HOLAUSA

Monarch removes Prince and Princess titles from 4 grandchildren

The Danish Royal House has announced changes in titles for the children of Queen Margrethe II ’s youngest son Prince Joachim. The monarch’s grandchildren Prince Nikolai, 23, Prince Felix, 20, Prince Henrik, 13, and ten-year-old Princess Athena’s titles of Prince and Princess will be “discontinued” starting next year. RELATED: ...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Guitar World Magazine

Soilwork guitarist David Andersson dies aged 47

Andersson's bandmates in Soilwork and The Night Flight Orchestra, and his label, Nuclear Blast, have all shared tributes. David Andersson, guitarist of Swedish metal outfit Soilwork, has died aged 47, his bandmates have confirmed. While a specific cause of death has not been revealed, the band touch briefly on the...
MUSIC
Slipped Disc

Leipzig laments its principal clarinet

Members of the Gewandhaus orchestra are mourning Thomas Ziesch, who died unexpectedly at the age of 69. He had been principal clarinet of te elite orchestra for over 30 years and a member of the Gewandhaus wind quintet since 1989.
MUSIC
Slipped Disc

Was it Mendelssohn or Mahler who played Queen Elizabeth out?

The march that accompanied Her Majesty on her last journey down the Mall sounded to all symphonic ears like the opening of Mahler’s Fifth. It was, in fact, Mendelssohn’s Song Without Words, opus 62/3. It was intended for drawing room use and orchestrated by later hands for marching bands. In the original piano version it is by no means funereal.
MUSIC
Slipped Disc

Label news: DG signs influencer

Deutsche Grammophon’s new partnership with the French violinist Renaud Capuçon cashes in on the best contacts book in the business. The press release tells is that Capucon ‘will record and curate a wide range of repertoire with DG. He is set to collaborate with the Yellow Label on a multi-year series of projects, comprising both audio and audio-visual releases. Recordings stemming from his work with young artists and composers will be produced by a special company co-owned by the artist and released by DG.
ENTERTAINMENT
Slipped Disc

A Shaham comes second

The Fritz Kreisler International Violin Competition for under-30s has been won by Guido Sant’Anna e Silva, 17, from Brazil. Joint second were Michael Shaham, 19, from Israel and Rino Yoshimoto, 19 from Japan. Father Haggai Shaham writes: ‘I am very proud of my son Michael Shaham’s great achievement …...
MUSIC
Slipped Disc

How stagehands know where musicians need to sit

We have obtained a copy of the so-called ‘stage plot’ for a string quartet performance, created using CAD (computer-aided draughting). It shows stagehands at the recent Banff International String Quartet exactly the type, position, and adjustment of the stage furniture and accoutrements for one of the nine competing quartets.
MUSIC
Slipped Disc

Death of an eminent Italian pianist, 80

Many tears are being shed for the distinguished Italian artist Paolo Bordoni, who died yesterday. Aside from his international performing career, he was gently influential on three generations of students, especially in the music of Franz Schubert.
MUSIC
Slipped Disc

Did Furtwängler ever conduct at the Met?

The German conductor was widely admired in the US and was offered the conductorship of the New York Philharmonic in 1935. But so far as we knew he never set foot in the Met. Slippedusc reader Tom Graham has found this. Does anyone know if this concert happened?
NEW YORK CITY, NY
operawire.com

Bayerische Staatsoper Announces Cast Change for ‘La Cenerentola’

The Bayerische Staatsoper has announced a cast change for its production of “La Cenerentola.”. The company said that Teresa Iverolino will perform the title role replacing Vasilisa Berzhanskaya. Iverolino has performed at the Teatro San Carlo di Napoli, Teatro dell’Opera di Roma, Staatsoper Dresden Teatro La Fenice, Oper Frankfurt,...
THEATER & DANCE
Slipped Disc

Sunday Mornings at Wigmore Hall

The perfect way to start your Sunday: listen to an hour of world-class classical music followed by a cup of coffee or a glass of sherry. Sundays at 11.30AM. Highlights include Eggner Trio, Dudok Quartet Amsterdam, Piatti Quartet and Elias String Quartet. Tickets available to January 2023.
ENTERTAINMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy