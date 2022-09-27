Read full article on original website
Slipped Disc
Young baton quits boutique for birdcage
The ambitious 2016 Mahler competition winner Kahchun Wong has quit the boutique agency that launched his career and joined Jasper Parrott’s big bunch of batons. Kahchun, 35, lost his job in Nuremburg at the first hurdle, but he’s about to become chief conductor of the Japan Philharmonic and focus-artist at the Dresden Philharmonie.
Slipped Disc
London venue reopens for recitals
It’s a well-kept secret in Highgate that has been giving small performances since 2006. The name is (c) Johannes Brahms. Like everywhere else, the Hedge closed for Covid and, many feared, for good. But we hear it’s booking gigs again. Check here.
Slipped Disc
London has its dowdiest Aida in 50 years
Alastair Macaulay reviews Covent Garden’s new Aida, exclusively for Slipped Disc:. The Royal Opera’s new production of Verdi’s Aida is visually the least glamorous account of this opera I’ve seen in fifty years, but not the dullest. As directed by Robert Carsen, Verdi’s Egypt has become a modern military regime. Almost everyone – soldiers, slaves, even rebels – is dressed by Annemarie Woods in uniforms of grey or beige, amid brutalist urban architecture designed by Miriam Buether in matching tones.
Slipped Disc
Leeds winner, 24, jumps in for stricken Pollini
Ever since Maurizio Pollini cancelled his US tour two weeks ago, following a cardiac incident, the search has been on for a suitable sub. The Chicago Symphony has settled on the young American Eric Lu, winner of the 2018 Leeds Competition. He will play Mozart Piano Concerto No.27 under Riccardo...
Slipped Disc
Orchestra levels up with new concertmaster
The Hallé Orchestra in Manchester has chosen its first new leader in a generation. His name is Robert Ruisi and he succeeds Lyn Fletcher (who goes oddly unmentioned in the press release). Ruisi is young, British, London trained and upwardly mobile. He has been guest-leading L’Orchestre National Bordeaux Aquitaine...
‘It’s my age that’s the talking point, not that I’m black’: Toks Dada, the Southbank’s head of classical music
Toks Dada is reeling off the concerts that make up the opening weekend of the Southbank Centre’s season, starting tomorrow, and as he starts to run out of fingers he looks more and more like a child in a sweet shop. Who would begrudge him the excitement? It is, after all, the first proper season he has programmed in his role as the Southbank Centre’s head of classical music.
tatler.com
Slipped Disc
Leipzig laments its principal clarinet
Members of the Gewandhaus orchestra are mourning Thomas Ziesch, who died unexpectedly at the age of 69. He had been principal clarinet of te elite orchestra for over 30 years and a member of the Gewandhaus wind quintet since 1989.
Slipped Disc
Was it Mendelssohn or Mahler who played Queen Elizabeth out?
The march that accompanied Her Majesty on her last journey down the Mall sounded to all symphonic ears like the opening of Mahler’s Fifth. It was, in fact, Mendelssohn’s Song Without Words, opus 62/3. It was intended for drawing room use and orchestrated by later hands for marching bands. In the original piano version it is by no means funereal.
Slipped Disc
Label news: DG signs influencer
Deutsche Grammophon’s new partnership with the French violinist Renaud Capuçon cashes in on the best contacts book in the business. The press release tells is that Capucon ‘will record and curate a wide range of repertoire with DG. He is set to collaborate with the Yellow Label on a multi-year series of projects, comprising both audio and audio-visual releases. Recordings stemming from his work with young artists and composers will be produced by a special company co-owned by the artist and released by DG.
Slipped Disc
A Shaham comes second
The Fritz Kreisler International Violin Competition for under-30s has been won by Guido Sant’Anna e Silva, 17, from Brazil. Joint second were Michael Shaham, 19, from Israel and Rino Yoshimoto, 19 from Japan. Father Haggai Shaham writes: ‘I am very proud of my son Michael Shaham’s great achievement …...
Slipped Disc
How stagehands know where musicians need to sit
We have obtained a copy of the so-called ‘stage plot’ for a string quartet performance, created using CAD (computer-aided draughting). It shows stagehands at the recent Banff International String Quartet exactly the type, position, and adjustment of the stage furniture and accoutrements for one of the nine competing quartets.
Slipped Disc
Death of an eminent Italian pianist, 80
Many tears are being shed for the distinguished Italian artist Paolo Bordoni, who died yesterday. Aside from his international performing career, he was gently influential on three generations of students, especially in the music of Franz Schubert.
Slipped Disc
Did Furtwängler ever conduct at the Met?
The German conductor was widely admired in the US and was offered the conductorship of the New York Philharmonic in 1935. But so far as we knew he never set foot in the Met. Slippedusc reader Tom Graham has found this. Does anyone know if this concert happened?
operawire.com
Bayerische Staatsoper Announces Cast Change for ‘La Cenerentola’
The Bayerische Staatsoper has announced a cast change for its production of “La Cenerentola.”. The company said that Teresa Iverolino will perform the title role replacing Vasilisa Berzhanskaya. Iverolino has performed at the Teatro San Carlo di Napoli, Teatro dell’Opera di Roma, Staatsoper Dresden Teatro La Fenice, Oper Frankfurt,...
Slipped Disc
Sunday Mornings at Wigmore Hall
The perfect way to start your Sunday: listen to an hour of world-class classical music followed by a cup of coffee or a glass of sherry. Sundays at 11.30AM. Highlights include Eggner Trio, Dudok Quartet Amsterdam, Piatti Quartet and Elias String Quartet. Tickets available to January 2023.
