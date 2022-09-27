Read full article on original website
Related
Why Jared Goff Deserves Some Blame for Vikings Loss
Jared Goff must be more assertive as leader of Detroit Lions'offense.
NFL World Reacts To Josh McDaniels, Denver Media News
Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels is not scheduled to speak with Denver Broncos media ahead of Sunday's Week 4 matchup. The Broncos fired McDaniels midway through his second year as head coach for the organization in 2010. The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this news.
ESPN’s Malika Andrews Reveals Interim Boston Celtics Head Coach’s Past and Goes After Stephen A. Smith
ESPN’s Malika Andrews stirred up more controversy for the NBA’s Boston Celtics when she brought up the history of the team’s interim head coach from more than 13 years ago. During an on-air NBA Today broadcast last week, the sports world was upended when it was reported...
Lamar Jackson made history against the Bill Belichick-coached Patriots
The New England Patriots lost a difficult game on Sunday by a 37-26 margin. If that wasn’t bad enough, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson made some history against New England in the process by becoming the first quarterback to rush for 100 yards against the Patriots in the Bill Belichick era.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Sports
Ravens' Harbaugh makes bold statement about Patriots' 2022 outlook
Morale is quite low in New England right now. The Patriots are 1-2 after committing four second-half turnovers in a 36-27 loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. They also lost starting quarterback Mac Jones to a reported high ankle sprain, and with backup Brian Hoyer likely to start on the road against the Green Bay Packers in Week 4, its very possible New England will be 1-3 after four games.
Bill Belichick Makes His Opinion On Aaron Rodgers Very Clear
Bill Belichick has always been a fan of Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. He also knows how difficult it is to gameplan for him as the Patriots have a big test coming up this Sunday against the Packers. He raved about Rodgers to the media on Monday afternoon and confirmed that he has no weaknesses as a quarterback.
Milton High's Steve Dembowski named New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week
Milton's Steve Dembowski has been named this week's New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week. The Wildcats are coming off a 42-6 win over Holliston. Coach Dembowski, currently in his eighth year as head coach of the Wildcat football team, led Milton to their third-straight win on Friday night to improve to a perfect 3-0 on the season. It’s the fourth time the Wildcats have started a season 3-0 under Coach Dembowski. Coming into the week, the game was set to be a showdown as both teams are perennial title contenders and were off to hot starts. Milton’s senior quarterback, Owen McHugh, took over the game, going 7-for-10 for 215 yards and four passing touchdowns. McHugh added 87 yards rushing and one rushing touchdown for five total touchdowns to help lead the team to a statement victory.
ESPN
'Do you think I'm going to read the MRI?': Patriots' Bill Belichick stiff-arms queries on Mac Jones injury with 'day by day' refrain
New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick said injured quarterback Mac Jones wouldn't practice Wednesday but is "definitely making a lot of progress in the last 48 hours" -- and then turned to theater in a news conference that sparked memories of when he repeated "on to Cincinnati" eight years ago.
NFL・
Comments / 0