Milton's Steve Dembowski has been named this week's New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week. The Wildcats are coming off a 42-6 win over Holliston. Coach Dembowski, currently in his eighth year as head coach of the Wildcat football team, led Milton to their third-straight win on Friday night to improve to a perfect 3-0 on the season. It’s the fourth time the Wildcats have started a season 3-0 under Coach Dembowski. Coming into the week, the game was set to be a showdown as both teams are perennial title contenders and were off to hot starts. Milton’s senior quarterback, Owen McHugh, took over the game, going 7-for-10 for 215 yards and four passing touchdowns. McHugh added 87 yards rushing and one rushing touchdown for five total touchdowns to help lead the team to a statement victory.

MILTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO