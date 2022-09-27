ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Josh McDaniels, Denver Media News

Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels is not scheduled to speak with Denver Broncos media ahead of Sunday's Week 4 matchup. The Broncos fired McDaniels midway through his second year as head coach for the organization in 2010. The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this news.
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Raiders
NBC Sports

Ravens' Harbaugh makes bold statement about Patriots' 2022 outlook

Morale is quite low in New England right now. The Patriots are 1-2 after committing four second-half turnovers in a 36-27 loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. They also lost starting quarterback Mac Jones to a reported high ankle sprain, and with backup Brian Hoyer likely to start on the road against the Green Bay Packers in Week 4, its very possible New England will be 1-3 after four games.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

Bill Belichick Makes His Opinion On Aaron Rodgers Very Clear

Bill Belichick has always been a fan of Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. He also knows how difficult it is to gameplan for him as the Patriots have a big test coming up this Sunday against the Packers. He raved about Rodgers to the media on Monday afternoon and confirmed that he has no weaknesses as a quarterback.
GREEN BAY, WI
Patriot Ledger

Milton High's Steve Dembowski named New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week

Milton's Steve Dembowski has been named this week's New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week. The Wildcats are coming off a 42-6 win over Holliston. Coach Dembowski, currently in his eighth year as head coach of the Wildcat football team, led Milton to their third-straight win on Friday night to improve to a perfect 3-0 on the season. It’s the fourth time the Wildcats have started a season 3-0 under Coach Dembowski. Coming into the week, the game was set to be a showdown as both teams are perennial title contenders and were off to hot starts. Milton’s senior quarterback, Owen McHugh, took over the game, going 7-for-10 for 215 yards and four passing touchdowns. McHugh added 87 yards rushing and one rushing touchdown for five total touchdowns to help lead the team to a statement victory.
MILTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy