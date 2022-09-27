Read full article on original website
'House of the Dragon': Why Laena's Death By Vhagar is Not to Be Overlooked
"House of the Dragon" episode 6 saw several characters meet their demise, but it is Laena Velaryon's passing that is the most noteworthy for how it happens.
House of the Dragon: Who is Jason Lannister and how does he relate to Cersei, Jaime and Tyrion?
A familiar name takes the floor in the third episode of House of the Dragon released Monday (5 September).Jason Lannister (Jefferson Hall) announces his proposal to marry Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D’Arcy), the heir to the throne chosen by her father, King Viserys I (Paddy Considine).Carrying all the arrogant swagger of a medieval Old Etonian, Jason is easily recognisable as the ancestor of beloved Game of Thrones characters such as Cersei, Jaime and Tyrion Lannister.So, how does Jason relate to his Game of Thrones successors?Jason precedes Cersei, Jaime and Tyrion by roughly 200 yearsSer Jason attempts to woo Rhaenyra with...
‘Game of Thrones’ Star Kit Harington Originally Said It Would Be ‘Painful’ to Watch ‘House of the Dragon’
Over a year before ‘House of the Dragon’ premiered, ‘Game of Thrones’ star Kit Harington said it ‘might be painful’ to watch the prequel series.
House Of The Dragon: How All The Targaryens, Velaryons, And Bastards Are Related After The Episode 6 Time Jump
House of the Dragon jumped ahead in time yet again, and now there are a lot more Targaryens, Velaryons, and even bastards who are important to the story.
‘House of the Dragon’ Episode 6 Ending Explained: Is Ser Harwin Strong the Father of Rhaenyra’s Sons? Did Larys Murder His Father and Brother?
House of the Dragon Episode 6 “The Princess and the Queen” jumps ahead ten years after the events of House of the Dragon Episode 5 “We Light The Way.” Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy) gives birth to her third son in the episode’s open and Alicent (Olivia Cooke) has made a deal with the devil by episode’s end. The HBO show has always teased high stakes and horrific violence, but things get literally heated for this generation’s version of the Game of Thrones this week. But can the rumors be true? Is Ser Harwin Strong (Ryan Corr) the secret father of Rhaenyra’s children? Did Larys Strong (Matthew Needham) really murder his own father and brother for Alicent’s cause? And why would Laena Velaryon (Nanna Blondell) ask her dragon Vhagar to Dracarys her?
David Tennant's Son Ty Is "House of the Dragon"'s Young Aegon
During the Sept. 25 episode of "House of the Dragon," viewers got to meet a preteen Prince Aegon, the eldest son of King Viserys (Paddy Considine) and Queen Alicent (Olivia Cooke). The mischievous boy got into his share of hijinks with his nephews Jacaerys, aka Jace, (Leo Hart) and Lucerys, aka Luke (Harvey Sadler). The newest incarnation of the character, 10 years older than the toddler viewers met in early episodes, is played by Ty Tennant, the son of David Tennant and his wife Georgia.
House of the Dragon Episode 6 Has Fans Demanding HBO Pay For Therapy
House of the Dragon Episode 6 just basically re-introduced the entire show to Game of Thrones fans. A ten-year time jump made life and circumstances look very different for the Targaryen family – while viewers had to get used to the new circumstance of a new group of actors taking over some key roles in the show.
Inside Man review – Stanley Tucci goes full Hannibal Lecter in rollicking death row drama
Tucci is a smug prisoner; David Tennant is a sweet vicar with a secret. Their tales come together confidently in this funny and typically meaty mystery from Steven Moffat
King Joffrey spoiled the ‘House of the Dragon’ ending back in 2013
King Joffrey, one of the most memorable villains from HBO's “Game of Thrones" series, is long gone, but his cruel spirit lives on in the form of spoilers. "House of the Dragon," the latest HBO incarnation of the epic fantasy series and a prequel to "Thrones," just aired its sixth episode, featuring a major time jump. Some 10 years after the previous episode, Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, the king's heir apparent, and Queen Alicent Hightower, King Viserys I Targaryen's wife, are portrayed by older actors and have gone from friends to frenemies to full-on foes.
Star Trek has truly reinvented itself
Here’s a wild statistic: There are nearly as many currently running Star Trek television series as there are completed Star Trek television series. The first 40 years of the franchise’s history include five live-action series and one animated spinoff, totaling 725 episodes. In the past five years, five new series have launched (six if you count Short Treks as its own entity), airing a cumulative 130 episodes as of today. Star Trek as a brand is busier than it’s been since the mid-1990s, when Deep Space Nine, Voyager, and the Next Generation TV series were all running concurrently and shops around the world dedicated entire displays to Star Trek toys, novels, and video games.
Thora Birch Is 'Dismayed' She's Not in 'Hocus Pocus 2,' Explains Why She Left 'Wednesday' (Exclusive)
During ET’s visit to the set of The Gabby Petito Story, Lifetime’s true-crime film about the van life murder, director Thora Birch opened up about her involvement in two other anticipated projects, Hocus Pocus 2 on Disney+ and Netflix’s Wednesday series. “I was just a little dismayed...
"House of the Dragon"'s Vhagar Is the Oldest Dragon Left Standing
Watch out! This post contains spoilers. The first season of "House of the Dragon" is, as promised, filled with all sorts of dragons, from Daemon's red Caraxes to Rhaenyra's soaring Syrax. But in episode six, one dragon steps into the spotlight: Vhagar. In the episode, which aired Sept. 26, Vhagar is seen with her rider, Laena Velaryon, and she plays a pivotal role in Laena's death. We're breaking down the origins of this legendary dragon and where she'll probably go from here.
Watch the first trailer for HBO’s post-apocalyptic series ‘The Last of Us’
HBO’s highly anticipated “The Last of Us” TV series has released its first official trailer on Monday, giving fans their first look at the adaptation of the popular, post-apocalyptic video game. The show premieres in 2023. Just like the PlayStation video game, “The Last of Us” series...
House of the Dragon Episode 6 Deleted Scene Has Daemon Fans Angry
House of the Dragon Episode 6 certainly threw a lot at fans with a massive time-jump, some (more) scandalous reveals, and (more) gruesome deaths. However, there was one thing that wasn't actually shown in the episode that seems to be making some fans really upset: a deleted scene that showed a more tender side to Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith).
House of the Dragon Confirms a Major Fan Theory Is True
On Sunday, HBO aired the sixth episode of its Game of Thrones prequel series, House of the Dragon. Titled "The Princess and the Queen," the episode jumped ahead in Westeros history by a decade, starting with the birth of Rhaenyra Targaryen's third child. Following the previous episode's eventful wedding, Rhaenyra is married to Laenor Velaryon. However, there is some question about whether Laenor is the father of Rhaneyra's children. While King Viserys seems unable or unwilling to doubt his daughter's virtue, plenty of others, including those who read George R.R. Martin's book Fire & Blood, believe that Rhaenyra's sons may be illegitimate.
One of the MCU’s most useless figures ironically finds praise for being a badass
It became abundantly clear this year that Kevin Feige’s distaste for the Inhumans knows no bounds, with the architect of the Marvel Cinematic Universe bringing Black Bolt back for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, only to kill him off in morbidly hilarious fashion by having his head explode from the inside out.
Netflix announces The Crown season 5 release date
The Crown will return to our screens this autumn as a new cast step into the shoes of Queen Elizabeth II and the royal family.Netflix’s historical drama has seen a resurgence in interest around the world following the death of the monarch earlier this month.During the streamer’s fan event Tudum on Saturday (24 September), Netflix announced that season five of The Crown would be arriving on Wednesday 9 November.Imelda Staunton will be taking over from Olivia Colman as the Queen, with Jonathan Pryce playing her late husband Prince Philip.Australian actor Elizabeth Debicki is playing Princess Diana, while Dominic West...
The Rings of Power showrunners say their nod to Lord of the Rings’ most infamous plot hole was unintentional
"I wish we were that smart," says co-showrunner JD Payne
Netflix Reveals When Game of Thrones Creators' New Series Will Debut
Netflix has revealed when the television adaptation of the hit Chinese novel The Three-Body Problem, a new series from Game of Thrones creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, will debut. On Saturday, as part of the streamer's TUDUM fan event, Netflix shared a look at the cast of the upcoming series and revealed that the series will debut in 2023, though a specific month wasn't clarified.
