WWE and Hulu have been in a back-and-forth negotiation that keeps pushing back the expiration date of WWE's content on the streaming platform. PWInsider is reporting that Hulu has moved the expiration date to this Friday (September 29). The deal was initially set to expire last Saturday, then reportedly moved to the following day, before finally settling on the latest reported date. According to PWInsider discussions are still ongoing between the two companies.

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO