ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Comments / 0

Related
PWMania

What Happened After WWE RAW Went Off The Air (Video)

Matt Riddle and Seth Rollins continued their feud in the dark segment following this week’s WWE RAW from Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. Riddle defeated Damian Priest in the RAW main event, and after the match, WWE Hall of Famer Edge returned to save Riddle from The Judgment Day. Edge then challenged Finn Balor to a WWE Extreme Rules “I Quit” match. Edge and The Judgment Day eventually left after the show.
WWE
PWMania

Photo: Brock Lesnar Shaves Off His Beard

After a 16-month absence, Brock Lesnar returned to WWE television at WWE SummerSlam 2021, with a new look. Since that time, people have referred to him as “Farmer Brock” and “Viking Brock.”. Lesnar was recently captured on camera as he was visiting a farm, and as can...
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Big Name Returns On WWE Raw

Tonight’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw took place from Edmonton, Alberta, Canada and the show featured its fair share of surprises. Earlier in the night Candice LeRae made her return to WWE, and Edge also made his return at the end of the show. Riddle faced off against...
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Former WWE Champion Confirms Big Backstage Fight Took Place At WrestleMania

In the world of professional wrestling not everyone gets along all the time as backstage disputes certainly do happen as fans have recently seen with CM Punk’s situation involving The Elite. At WrestleMania 32 The League of Nations defeated The New Day and The New Day previously said that...
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Finn Balor
Person
Damian Priest
PWMania

WWE Announces Suspension to Three WWE NXT Stars

WWE has announced a storyline indefinite suspension to three NXT stars. Brooks Jensen and Josh Briggs won a Pub Rules match against Wolfgang and Mark Coffey of Gallus on this week’s WWE NXT episode. Joe Coffey had been banned from ringside earlier in the night for assaulting an NXT security guard.
WWE
The Spun

Look: Ex-UFC Star Paige VanZant Shares Racy Outfit Photo

Former UFC star and Bare Knuckle Boxer Paige VanZant continues to grow her brand on social media. VanZant, who left the UFC a couple of years back, has amassed millions of followers on social media. The former UFC star is constantly pushing content with her significant other. This weekend, VanZant...
UFC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat
wrestlinginc.com

Sting's Sons Found Their Calling On The Gridiron

It's not uncommon for children of professional wrestlers to follow in their parent's footsteps: Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Ric Flair, Bruno Sammartino, and dozens of other former champions followed their parents into the ring. But one WWE Hall of Famer instead saw his two sons shy away from the squared circle.
CELEBRITIES
wrestlinginc.com

Update Regarding WWE Content On Hulu

WWE and Hulu have been in a back-and-forth negotiation that keeps pushing back the expiration date of WWE's content on the streaming platform. PWInsider is reporting that Hulu has moved the expiration date to this Friday (September 29). The deal was initially set to expire last Saturday, then reportedly moved to the following day, before finally settling on the latest reported date. According to PWInsider discussions are still ongoing between the two companies.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Legendary NASCAR Driver Announces Full-Time Retirement

One of the best race car drivers in the history of the sport is officially calling it a career. Jimmie Johnson, a seven-time NASCAR champion, announced on Monday that he's retiring from full-time racing. "Seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson tells The Associated Press that he is retiring from full-time racing...
MOTORSPORTS
wrestlinginc.com

The Latest On Tattoo Lawsuit Involving WWE, 2K, And Randy Orton

The lawsuit against WWE, 2K Games, and Yukes regarding the recreation of Randy Orton's tattoos in the company's video games has officially kicked off. Tattoo artist Catherine Anderson, who is responsible for a number of Orton's tattoos from 2003 through 2008, alleges that the companies behind the WWE 2K series have been using her copyrighted work without permission.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Kevin Nash Sarcastically Calls WWE Tag Team Star The New Kurt Angle

During the September 12 edition of "Monday Night Raw," Johnny Gargano made his long-awaited in-ring return after spending nine months away against Alpha Academy's Chad Gable. The match saw Gargano defeat Gable with One Final Beat, overcoming outside interference from Gable's tag team partner, Otis. The crowd was excited for the contest, chanting, "This is awesome!" while the two traded blows.
WWE
Yardbarker

Mercedes Varnado Is No Longer Sasha Banks On Social Media

Mercedes Varnado is no longer Sasha Banks on social media. On September 28, many fans noticed that Varnado changed her Twitter handle from Banks to her real name. Banks is still included in her Twitter bio. Banks and Naomi walked out of the May 16 episode of WWE RAW, reportedly...
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

Former NXT Star Makes Surprise Return To WWE In Main Roster Debut

Welcome back to the family. WWE has been shaken up in a lot of ways in recent months, both behind the scenes and in front of the camera. One of the biggest changes has been due to the amount of wrestlers who have been brought back. That can make for some very exciting television and WWE did it again this week, with a surprise return and debut taking place at the same time.
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy