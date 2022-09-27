Read full article on original website
Related
PWMania
What Happened After WWE RAW Went Off The Air (Video)
Matt Riddle and Seth Rollins continued their feud in the dark segment following this week’s WWE RAW from Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. Riddle defeated Damian Priest in the RAW main event, and after the match, WWE Hall of Famer Edge returned to save Riddle from The Judgment Day. Edge then challenged Finn Balor to a WWE Extreme Rules “I Quit” match. Edge and The Judgment Day eventually left after the show.
PWMania
Photo: Brock Lesnar Shaves Off His Beard
After a 16-month absence, Brock Lesnar returned to WWE television at WWE SummerSlam 2021, with a new look. Since that time, people have referred to him as “Farmer Brock” and “Viking Brock.”. Lesnar was recently captured on camera as he was visiting a farm, and as can...
stillrealtous.com
Big Name Returns On WWE Raw
Tonight’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw took place from Edmonton, Alberta, Canada and the show featured its fair share of surprises. Earlier in the night Candice LeRae made her return to WWE, and Edge also made his return at the end of the show. Riddle faced off against...
stillrealtous.com
Former WWE Champion Confirms Big Backstage Fight Took Place At WrestleMania
In the world of professional wrestling not everyone gets along all the time as backstage disputes certainly do happen as fans have recently seen with CM Punk’s situation involving The Elite. At WrestleMania 32 The League of Nations defeated The New Day and The New Day previously said that...
RELATED PEOPLE
PWMania
WWE Announces Suspension to Three WWE NXT Stars
WWE has announced a storyline indefinite suspension to three NXT stars. Brooks Jensen and Josh Briggs won a Pub Rules match against Wolfgang and Mark Coffey of Gallus on this week’s WWE NXT episode. Joe Coffey had been banned from ringside earlier in the night for assaulting an NXT security guard.
‘Big Brother 24’ Fans Think 1 Player Was Kicked out of the Jury
Rumors suggest that one 'Big Brother 24' jury member was kicked out of the jury house, and fans are starting to believe the speculation.
Mike Tyson, 56, in good spirits while out for dinner with woman after struggling to walk or talk due to health battle
MIKE TYSON was all smiles as he enjoyed a night out on the town in New York City. The former boxer, 56, has suffered with health issues in recent months but looked fighting fit as he went out for dinner in the Big Apple. Tyson was accompanied by a female...
Look: Ex-UFC Star Paige VanZant Shares Racy Outfit Photo
Former UFC star and Bare Knuckle Boxer Paige VanZant continues to grow her brand on social media. VanZant, who left the UFC a couple of years back, has amassed millions of followers on social media. The former UFC star is constantly pushing content with her significant other. This weekend, VanZant...
UFC・
IN THIS ARTICLE
wrestlinginc.com
Sting's Sons Found Their Calling On The Gridiron
It's not uncommon for children of professional wrestlers to follow in their parent's footsteps: Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Ric Flair, Bruno Sammartino, and dozens of other former champions followed their parents into the ring. But one WWE Hall of Famer instead saw his two sons shy away from the squared circle.
Watch Conor McGregor hit a spinning back kick to flying knee combo while sparring
While Conor McGregor may have taken his full attention off MMA for a moment to star in the upcoming Roadhouse remake alongside Jake Gyllenhaal, he’d like you to know he’s still getting some proper training in. McGregor’s own news site The Mac Life recently posted footage of ‘The...
wrestlinginc.com
Update Regarding WWE Content On Hulu
WWE and Hulu have been in a back-and-forth negotiation that keeps pushing back the expiration date of WWE's content on the streaming platform. PWInsider is reporting that Hulu has moved the expiration date to this Friday (September 29). The deal was initially set to expire last Saturday, then reportedly moved to the following day, before finally settling on the latest reported date. According to PWInsider discussions are still ongoing between the two companies.
Invicta FC 49 fighter Helen Peralta takes shot at Disney in unorthodox weigh-in protest
That’s the message (or two of them, rather) Helen Peralta displayed at Invicta FC 49 official weigh-ins Tuesday in Hinton, Okla. The method of getting her statement “across” was a bit unorthodox, as she crisscrossed tape with the message written on it – and then stuck them on her breasts.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Legendary NASCAR Driver Announces Full-Time Retirement
One of the best race car drivers in the history of the sport is officially calling it a career. Jimmie Johnson, a seven-time NASCAR champion, announced on Monday that he's retiring from full-time racing. "Seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson tells The Associated Press that he is retiring from full-time racing...
wrestlinginc.com
The Latest On Tattoo Lawsuit Involving WWE, 2K, And Randy Orton
The lawsuit against WWE, 2K Games, and Yukes regarding the recreation of Randy Orton's tattoos in the company's video games has officially kicked off. Tattoo artist Catherine Anderson, who is responsible for a number of Orton's tattoos from 2003 through 2008, alleges that the companies behind the WWE 2K series have been using her copyrighted work without permission.
wrestlinginc.com
Kevin Nash Sarcastically Calls WWE Tag Team Star The New Kurt Angle
During the September 12 edition of "Monday Night Raw," Johnny Gargano made his long-awaited in-ring return after spending nine months away against Alpha Academy's Chad Gable. The match saw Gargano defeat Gable with One Final Beat, overcoming outside interference from Gable's tag team partner, Otis. The crowd was excited for the contest, chanting, "This is awesome!" while the two traded blows.
Yardbarker
Mercedes Varnado Is No Longer Sasha Banks On Social Media
Mercedes Varnado is no longer Sasha Banks on social media. On September 28, many fans noticed that Varnado changed her Twitter handle from Banks to her real name. Banks is still included in her Twitter bio. Banks and Naomi walked out of the May 16 episode of WWE RAW, reportedly...
411mania.com
WWE Sunday Stunner Results From Fresno: The Bloodline Battles Braun Strowman and the New Day
WWE held their ‘Sunday Stunner’ branded live event last night from the Save Mart Center in Fresno, CA. Here are results, via Wrestling Bodyslam:. * ‘White Rabbit’ played once again. * Karrion Kross def. Drew Gulak. * WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship: Liv Morgan (c) def. Natalya...
wrestlingrumors.net
Former NXT Star Makes Surprise Return To WWE In Main Roster Debut
Welcome back to the family. WWE has been shaken up in a lot of ways in recent months, both behind the scenes and in front of the camera. One of the biggest changes has been due to the amount of wrestlers who have been brought back. That can make for some very exciting television and WWE did it again this week, with a surprise return and debut taking place at the same time.
Comments / 0