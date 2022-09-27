Read full article on original website
Centre Daily
Federer Explains Story Behind Memorable Photo With Nadal
Roger Federer’s tennis career officially ended after he lost in a doubles match alongside rival Rafael Nadal at the 2022 Laver Cup last Friday. The 20-time Grand Slam champion’s ceremony following the match was emotional for everyone at the O2 Arena in London. Federer and Nadal let the...
Roger Federer praises Team World’s ‘amazing comeback’ and hints at Laver Cup return in Vancouver
Roger Federer has hinted that he intends to return to the Laver Cup next year in a “different position” after his retirement from professional tennis.The 20-time grand slam singles champion played his final competitive match alongside Rafael Nadal in London, losing to Team World’s Frances Tiafoe and Jack Sock on Friday evening.Tiafoe and Sock’s win helped the John McEnroe-captained Team World to their first Laver Cup victory as Team Europe missed out on a fifth consecutive title at the event.The European selection, which also featured Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray, had led 8-4 entering the final day of competition...
Novak Djokovic hopes for farewell match like Roger Federer, surrounded by 'biggest rivals and competitors'
Novak Djokovic said Tuesday that he hopes when he retires that he will be surrounded by his "biggest rivals and competitors," like Roger Federer was at the 2022 Laver Cup.
Laver Cup 2022 LIVE: Frances Tiafoe and Team World stun Europe and Roger Federer to win tournament
Team World produced a stunning comeback on the final day to shock Team Europe and win the Laver Cup for the first time, denying Roger Federer on the final tournament of his career.The World team, who had lost all four previous editions of the Laver Cup, needed to win three out of four matches to defeat the European team but swept a dramatic day to upset the odds at the O2 Arena in London. The script was flipped in style following the opening two matches of the day. After Andy Murray and Matteo Berrettini were beaten in the doubles,...
11 incredible photos from Roger Federer's emotional farewell to tennis
Roger Federer played his final tennis match on Friday at the Laver Cup, where he teamed up to play doubles alongside Rafael Nadal.
Morgan Riddle socialises with her tennis WAG pals in London as boyfriend Taylor Fritz wins Laver Cup
TAYLOR FRITZ'S girlfriend Morgan Riddle celebrated Team World's Laver Cup triumph in style. Morgan was by Fritz's side throughout the entire competition at the O2 Arena in London and joined the celebrations after he helped his side beat Team Europe. The American's partner took to Instagram to share behind-the-scenes snaps...
Tennis-Like Federer's farewell, Djokovic wants biggest rivals at his swansong
Sept 28 (Reuters) - Novak Djokovic said he wants his biggest rivals to be by his side when he brings the curtain down on his career, much like Roger Federer's emotional goodbye to the game last week.
Deadspin
Frances Tiafoe continues his ascent
I can’t explain why I find the Laver Cup so gripping, even beyond one of the game’s legends retiring on its stage. Perhaps it’s just how much the players get into being in a team atmosphere, and you can’t help but go along for the ride. It’s the same charm as golf’s Ryder Cup, I assume.
lastwordonsports.com
WTA Tallinn Day 3 Predictions Including Jelena Ostapenko vs Kaia Kanepi
After losing just one seed in Madison Keys after the first two days, the inaugural Tallinn Open is carrying a lot of high-quality match-ups into its third day. As always, we here at LWOT will preview and predict every match. Who do you think will win? We also have predictions for matches featuring Belinda Bencic.
lastwordonsports.com
The Laver Cup and the Real Contenders for the 2023 Slams
I know I’m not the only one that was surprised by Team World’s win over Team Europe at this year’s Laver Cup. Initially, the rosters seemed completely lopsided… with the likes of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Sir Andy Murray, and Novak Djokovic on one side. Sure, Nadal and Federer were only at the tournament for one day, but, if you would have told me that the team with the infamous ‘Big Four’ would fall victim to a team composed of players with zero Grand Slams, let alone no Grand Slam finalists… I would have called you crazy, no doubt. Yet here we are: Team World has gotten the result.
