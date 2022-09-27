Read full article on original website
Ukraine news latest: Putin demands ‘ceasefire’ but won’t ‘negotiate’ with annexed regions after sham referendum result
VLADIMIR Putin has made calls for Ukraine to "sit down at the negotiating table" as the dictator tries to exit war on his "own terms". After the sham referendum outcome on Friday saw the annexation of Kherson, Mariupol, Donetsk and Luhansk, a Russian political scientist has claimed the dictator wants to back out of the war as soon as possible.
Russia-Ukraine war live updates: Ukrainian capture of Lyman makes war ‘more difficult’ for Putin, says US
US defence secretary Lloyd Austin cheers capture of key city in east after Moscow confirms retreat of its troops
Russia blocks SoundCloud citing spread of "false information" -Ifx
MOSCOW, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Russia has restricted access to music-streaming app SoundCloud citing "false information" about what Moscow calls a "special military operation" in Ukraine, Interfax news agency reported on Sunday, quoting communications watchdog Roskomnadzor (RKN).
Russia withdraws troops after Ukraine encircles key city
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — After being encircled by Ukrainian forces, Russia pulled troops out Saturday from an eastern Ukrainian city that it had been using as a front-line hub. It was the latest victory for the Ukrainian counteroffensive that has humiliated and angered the Kremlin. Russia’s withdrawal from Lyman...
At least 174 dead in Indonesia football stadium stampede
At least 174 people died at an Indonesian football stadium when thousands of angry home fans invaded the pitch and police responded with tear gas that triggered a stampede, authorities said Sunday. Images taken from inside the stadium during the stampede showed police firing huge amounts of tear gas and people clambering over fences.
Ukraine presses counteroffensive after Russian setback
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia attacked the Ukrainian president’s hometown with suicide drones on Sunday, and Ukraine pushed ahead with its counteroffensive after taking back control of a strategic eastern city. Russia’s loss of Lyman, which it had been using as a transport and logistics hub, is a...
Ukraine news – live: Russian defeat in Lyman makes war ‘more difficult’ for Putin, says US
The US defence secretary Lloyd Austin has welcomed Ukraine’s capture of Lyman and said the taking of the former Russian stronghold makes the war “more difficult” for Putin.Mr Austin told a news conference on Sunday he was “very encouraged” after Saturday’s success by Ukrainian military forces.He noted that Lyman was positioned across supply lines that Russia has used to push its troops and materiel down to the south and to the west, as the Kremlin presses its more than seven-month-long invasion of Ukraine.“Without those routes, it will be more difficult. So it presents a sort of a dilemma for the Russians going forward.”Ukrainian soldiers announced the capture on Saturday in a video recorded outside the town council building in the centre of Lyman and posted on social media by Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of president Volodymyr Zelensky’s office.Hours earlier, Russia’s defence ministry had announced it was pulling troops out of the area “in connection with the creation of a threat of encirclement”.
Russia accused of ‘kidnapping’ head of Ukraine nuclear plant
KYIV, UKRAINE (Association Press) – Ukraine’s nuclear power provider says Russian forces blindfolded and detained the head of Europe’s largest nuclear power plant hours after Moscow illegally annexed a swath of Ukrainian territory. The alleged kidnapping comes at a pivotal moment in Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war....
Lapid says draft Lebanese maritime border deal guards Israel's interests
JERUSALEM, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid gave a preliminary nod on Sunday to a draft U.S.-brokered deal demarcating a maritime border with Lebanon, telling his cabinet the proposal would fully safeguard Israel's security and commercial interests.
A look at some of the world's major crowd disasters
Police fired tear gas after riots broke out at an Indonesian soccer match in East Java province when Persebaya Surabaya beat Arema Malang 3-2
Iran says it has arrested 9 foreigners over protests
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran’s intelligence ministry says it has arrested nine foreigners over recent anti-hijab protests sweeping the country. In a statement carried by the state-run news agency IRNA, the ministry said Friday that those arrested included citizens of Germany, Poland, Italy, France, the Netherlands and Sweden.
Thai court rules PM can stay, did not exceed term limit
BANGKOK (AP) — Thailand’s Constitutional Court ruled Friday that Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha can remain in his job and did not violate a constitutional provision limiting him to eight years in office. Opposition lawmakers had petitioned the court to decide on their contention that Prayuth, who took power...
Bipartisan group of senators condemns Iran over Amini death
WASHINGTON (AP) — A bipartisan group of senators on Thursday introduced a resolution condemning the detention and death of Mahsa Amini, who was held by Iran’s morality police this month for allegedly wearing the mandatory Islamic headscarf too loosely. The 22-year-old’s death sparked large-scale protests across Iran that...
