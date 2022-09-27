Read full article on original website
Big men Oumar Ballo, Henri Veesaar stand out in Arizona's Red-Blue celebration
For those who have closely followed the Arizona Wildcats’ transition into their second season under coach Tommy Lloyd, the Red-Blue Game offered virtually no surprises Friday. That is, the Wildcats look pretty loaded in the post as expected: Sophomore center Oumar Ballo picked up where he left off after...
Arizona Wildcats unveil new red uniforms, will wear them at Red-Blue Game
Arizona won't have to hold a White-Blue Game on Friday, after all. After announcing retro-themed white and blue versions of their new uniforms on Wednesday, the Wildcats dropped a photo of the red version that features different font for the lettering. Unlike the blue and white jerseys, which feature vertically...
UA commit KJ Lewis arrives for visit over Red-Blue Game weekend
UA commit KJ Lewis arrived in Tucson on Thursday night in advance of his official visit this weekend. Lewis, a four-star guard from the Dallas area with roots in Tucson and El Paso, committed to the Wildcats in March. His visit will allow him to take in Friday's Red-Blue Game, likely along with 2024 forward Carter Bryant, 2024 guard Zoom Diallo and other targets.
Jayden de Laura ties UA record with six TD passes as Arizona crushes Colorado
On paper, the Arizona Wildcats were supposed to pile up a boatload of yards and score a bunch of points against Colorado. Only Arizona could stop Arizona’s offense Saturday night. The Wildcats accumulated 673 yards of offense in a 43-20 victory over the Buffaloes in front of an announced crowd of 36,591 at Arizona Stadium.
Safety Isaiah Taylor set to make first career start for Arizona vs. Colorado
Notes and observations from warmups before the Arizona Wildcats’ Pac-12 home opener against Colorado on Saturday at Arizona Stadium (6:30 p.m., Pac-12 Networks):. * Veteran safety Jaxen Turner is not dressed after suffering a shoulder injury last week at Cal. That means redshirt freshman Isaiah Taylor will be making his first career start. Taylor had nine tackles last week in in about 2½ quarters in relief of Turner.
Wildcats have talented roster, and Adia Barnes is excited to 'put the puzzles together'
Adia Barnes is excited to get to work. A new season always brings hope and anticipation of what the season will bring. Yet, as Barnes enters her seventh year as Arizona’s head coach, the excitement seems a little different than in years’ past. There are plenty of reasons...
Live updates: Arizona Wildcats vs. Colorado Buffaloes
Arizona (2-2) kicks off its Pac-12 home opener against the Colorado Buffaloes (0-4) Saturday evening in Tucson. Follow the Arizona Daily Star's live coverage here:
Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd helps pay for free Red-Blue Game ticket giveaway on south side
Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd didn't just make a promotional appearance at a south side Tucson event Thursday. He also helped pay for it. Longtime UA supporter Humberto Lopez said Lloyd approached him about a way to better involve fans from the city's south side, and the two agreed to host a Mexican-themed celebration and ticket giveaway at the El Pueblo Neighborhood Center.
ABC to carry noon UCLA-Arizona showdown, but fans will also have to stay up late in 2022-23
Arizona fans will be able to catch the Wildcats on over-the-air networks five times this season, including noon games against UCLA and ASU at McKale Center, but will also be asked to stay up late often. In an announcement Thursday of exact tipoff times and television coverage in 2022-23, the...
