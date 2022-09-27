ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona Wildcats unveil new red uniforms, will wear them at Red-Blue Game

Arizona won't have to hold a White-Blue Game on Friday, after all. After announcing retro-themed white and blue versions of their new uniforms on Wednesday, the Wildcats dropped a photo of the red version that features different font for the lettering. Unlike the blue and white jerseys, which feature vertically...
UA commit KJ Lewis arrives for visit over Red-Blue Game weekend

UA commit KJ Lewis arrived in Tucson on Thursday night in advance of his official visit this weekend. Lewis, a four-star guard from the Dallas area with roots in Tucson and El Paso, committed to the Wildcats in March. His visit will allow him to take in Friday's Red-Blue Game, likely along with 2024 forward Carter Bryant, 2024 guard Zoom Diallo and other targets.
Jayden de Laura ties UA record with six TD passes as Arizona crushes Colorado

On paper, the Arizona Wildcats were supposed to pile up a boatload of yards and score a bunch of points against Colorado. Only Arizona could stop Arizona’s offense Saturday night. The Wildcats accumulated 673 yards of offense in a 43-20 victory over the Buffaloes in front of an announced crowd of 36,591 at Arizona Stadium.
Safety Isaiah Taylor set to make first career start for Arizona vs. Colorado

Notes and observations from warmups before the Arizona Wildcats’ Pac-12 home opener against Colorado on Saturday at Arizona Stadium (6:30 p.m., Pac-12 Networks):. * Veteran safety Jaxen Turner is not dressed after suffering a shoulder injury last week at Cal. That means redshirt freshman Isaiah Taylor will be making his first career start. Taylor had nine tackles last week in in about 2½ quarters in relief of Turner.
Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd helps pay for free Red-Blue Game ticket giveaway on south side

Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd didn't just make a promotional appearance at a south side Tucson event Thursday. He also helped pay for it. Longtime UA supporter Humberto Lopez said Lloyd approached him about a way to better involve fans from the city's south side, and the two agreed to host a Mexican-themed celebration and ticket giveaway at the El Pueblo Neighborhood Center.
