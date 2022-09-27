ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Child hospitalized after car crashes into Garden Grove Hospital

By CBSLA Staff
CBS LA
CBS LA
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IhEx7_0iBegp0100

Child injured after car crashes into Garden Grove Hospital 00:24

One child was hospitalized Monday afternoon after a car crashed into the side of Garden Grove Hospital.

The crash occurred a little before 4 p.m. at the medical center located on Garden Grove Boulevard.

According to police, the man behind the wheel was taking his wife to an appointment at the location. He was inside of the car with their four children, when his foot slipped and caused the car to accelerate into the side of the building. The man was believed to be fatigued, after reportedly working overnight and not sleeping throughout the day.

The car crashed into a pedestrian railing, the side of the building and the window of the cafeteria.

One of the children inside of the car was hospitalized with minor injuries. No one inside of the building was injured.

Police do not believe that drugs or alcohol factored into the crash.

