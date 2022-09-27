ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Where to Watch and Stream Zoku Owarimonogatari Free Online

Cast: Hiroshi Kamiya Eri Kitamura Yuka Iguchi Emiri Kato Yui Horie. The morning after his high school graduation ceremony, Araragi goes to the bathroom to wash his face but is struck by the sensation that his reflection is watching him. Touching the mirror, Araragi’s hand passes straight through and he is sucked into a mysterious world.
Where to Watch and Stream Doraemon: Nobita's the Legend of the Sun King Free Online

Cast: Nobuyo Oyama Noriko Ohara Michiko Nomura Kazuya Tatekabe Kaneta Kimotsuki. Doraemon and its friends open a hole in the time and they're travel to the Country of Mayana, a lost Mayan civilization in the jungle. There, Nobita will know its perfect double, prince Thio, heir to the throne. Both will decide to interchange papers to try to save to the Country of Mayana of the claws of the infernal Ledina witch and her evil forces.
Dess Dior Talks Her Shit On "Rich And Raw" From New "RAW" EP

Dess Dior delivered her 8-track RAW EP earlier this weekend, complete with bougie, bad bitch anthems like "Bottega," "Paris," and "Mood Board," just to name a few. The 23-year-old received a co-sign from her ex-beau, Future, after dropping off the project, sending plenty of rap lovers her way to check out her work.
Where to Watch and Stream Death Doesn't Exist, and Love Doesn't Either Free Online

Cast: Antonella Saldicco Justina Bustos Agustín Sullivan Osmar Núñez Susana Pampín. Emilia is a young psychiatrist living in Buenos Aires with her boyfriend. She has a steady life but is not fully satisfied. She receives an invitation to go back to her hometown in Patagonia to spread Andrea's ashes, Emilia's best friend who died five years earlier.
Vikings: Valhalla Season 2 First Look Released By Netflix

The Vikings sequel, Vikings: Valhalla, debuted on Netflix back in February and it was already announced in March that the series would be getting a second and third season. The sequel show is set one hundred years after the events of the first series, as the Viking Age begins to come to its end and as tensions with England and civil strife within the Viking clans begin to chip away at the empire. Currently, Netflix is sharing a bunch of new trailers and fun content during their global fan event, TUDUM, including a first look at the second season of Valhalla.
Malala Calls Out Hollywood: Muslim Actors Only Make Up 1% of Popular TV Series Leads

Malala Yousafzai used Variety’s Power of Women event, presented by Lifetime, to make the case for representation in Hollywood, specifically highlighting the fact that Muslim actors only make up 1% of popular television series leads. “Abbott Elementary” creator Quinta Brunson presented Yousafzai with her Variety honor, calling her one of “the most influential advocates of our time.” Yousafzai, who remains the youngest Nobel Laureate in history, recently revealed the first slate of projects out of her production company Extracurricular. The outfit, which is headed by Yousafzai and her head of production Erika Kennair, struck a multi-year programming deal with Apple TV+...
Samsung sale: The 65-inch Frame TV is 24% off today

I fell in love with Samsung's The Frame QLED 4K smart TV when I first saw it at their flagship store, but I didn't want to pay full price. If you've been eyeing this 65-inch TV, great news arrived today: It's currently on sale for 24% off on Woot!, bringing the price down to only $1,519.
Sony is selling a PlayStation 5 bundle right now

Still on the hunt for a next-gen PlayStation 5? Right now, Sony is selling the disc-based PlayStation 5 with a digital copy of Guerrilla Games’ excellent Horizon Forbidden West for $549.99, which is $10 less than the cost if you were to buy the two individually. The best part? You don’t even have to wait in line in order to pick one up.
Netflix subscribers are about to start a mass exodus, according to a new poll

It sounds a lot like Netflix is about to about a big subscriber problem on its hands. Coinciding with the streamer’s TUDUM global fan event last week, a new survey found that one in four Netflix users are planning to leave the platform by the end of the year. That’s on top of the whopping 1.2 million subscriber losses the company already reported in the first two quarters of 2022.
The Munsters Review

The Munsters is now streaming on Netflix. Review by Matt Donato. The Munsters has more personality in Herman’s detached right hand than other horror films find in 90 minutes — but at almost two hours, there’s a question as to how long Rob Zombie can sustain ‘60s sitcom schtick. All praise to the performers here, risen from graves without any sluggishness or rigor mortis. What’s unfortunate are the pencil-drawn interludes, hapless — intentional or not — post-production effects, and overall execution blemishes. Zombie’s crossed an entry off his bucket list, with sacrifices made it seems. The Munsters features all the attributes of titles that end up on some critics’ “worst of year” lists, which can’t be refuted — just like how in reverse, those who enjoy this tit-for-tat Munsters revamp can’t be told wrong. I’m oddly in the middle, somehow, smitten by Herman and Lily’s courtship. I embraced the camp, chuckled appropriately, and felt like I was watching an old-school The Munsters episode for better and worse. That must count for something?
The Best Western Movies (Opinion)

The best Western movies transport you to different times and places with adventure, action, and suspense. They are the perfect escape from the everyday grind. Cowboy in Monument Valley, a frequent filming location for Western movies.Image by Michael from Pixabay.
Amazon's 2022 Echo and Ring Launch Event: Get All the Details Live Here

The e-commerce giant's invite-only press event starts at 9 a.m. PT. Amazon's holding its big product event for the year, during which we are expecting a torrent of new product announcements. They include:. Upgrades to popular devices like the Echo Dot, which normally starts at $50 but is regularly on...
The 10 Best HDTV Antennas for Free Channel-Surfing

An HDTV antenna will allow you to capture popular channels such as ABC, CBS, NBC, and Fox (among others) in high definition for free. This roundup includes several highly rated indoor and outdoor antennas for every budget. Imagine never having to pay for cable TV again. It's totally possible with...
