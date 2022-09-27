Read full article on original website
tewksburycarnation.org
Shawsheen Tech Seeks New Facility, Per the Apple. That May Mean a Vote In Tewksbury
At its Sept. 27 meeting, Shawsheen Tech School Committee member Brian O’Donnell, Chair of the Facilities and Capital Planning Subcommittee, announced that the Massachusetts School Building Authority will visit the Tech on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022 to tour the building in response to the school’s statement of interest to enter the state’s school construction grant program for a new or renovated high school, reported the Wilmington Apple. Read more highlights of that meeting and find the link to it on YouTube at the Apple.
umlconnector.com
A look into Homecoming events for UMass Lowell in 2022
(Photo courtesy of UMass Lowell Alumni Online Community) “Homecoming is designed to be an event for current students, alumni, and family to enjoy.”. Another school year another week of sports, games and music for all ages approaches. Homecoming 2022 is on its way starting on Friday, September 30 spanning to Saturday, October 8. This week-long event is a celebration of all things UMass Lowell and a gift back to the River Hawk students, both new and old, for all their hard work and success.
USA Today Flat Out Snubs This Legendary New Hampshire Apple Orchard
USA Today recently named its 10 best apple orchards in the United States, with three New England orchards making the cut. But with all due respect to Limerick, Maine, Northborough, Massachusetts, and Smithfield Rhode Island, you gotta be kidding me. How can you put together a list of the top...
The 25 Best Sports Bars in New Hampshire and Massachusetts
Game days in New England. Ahhhh, the best. Picture a Sunday 1 PM Patriots game. If you are not going to the game, you might find yourself at a sports bar at 11 AM. Why so early? Because it is GAME DAY. The vibes at most sports bars are unmatched...
nhbr.com
Compared to nation, New Hampshire shows little interest in house-flipping
When it comes to flipping houses, New Hampshire shows little interest in that segment of the real estate market. In fact, according to a new report, the Granite State ranks seventh among states with the lowest home-flipping percentage rates. In simple terms, flipping involves buying a home, usually renovating it,...
Bertucci's closes Woburn restaurant; 25 locations remain in Massachusetts
WOBURN - A familiar Italian casual dining chain has closed one of its local restaurants.Bertucci's said in a statement that its location on Commerce Way was shuttered permanently on September 22."Bertucci's will continue to operate 25 other locations in Massachusetts, including a Reading location that is slightly north of the Woburn location," the Northboro-based company said. All employees from the closed Woburn restaurant were relocated to Bertucci's in Reading, Lexington and Peabody.The first Bertucci's opened in Somerville in 1981. The company filed for bankruptcy in 2018 and closed 15 restaurants.
These are the 10 best high schools in Mass. this year, Niche writes
Across the board, Massachusetts is known as a center for education in the U.S. and globally, however when it comes to the best high schools, private institutions largely prevail over public ones in the rankings, according to newly released data from Niche. For Niche’s list, nine out to the top...
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: $1 million, $25,000 a year for life prizes won Monday
A “lucky” Massachusetts State Lottery player walked away with $25,000 a year for life after winning a “Lucky for Life” prize Monday. The ticket was sold at Luke’s Convenience in Braintree. A few other large prizes were also won Monday. There was a $1 million...
New development in 1988 killing of 6th grader Melissa Ann Tremblay in Lawrence after DNA matches Alabama man
DNA matching Marvin “Skip” McClendon of Alabama was found under the fingernails of an 11-year-old girl killed in Lawrence, Massachusetts in 1988, a prosecutor said Tuesday. McClendon, who was 41 at that time, was known as an “angry, violent drunk” who frequented strip clubs and had “relations” with...
NECN
New England Has 3 of the Best Apple Orchards in the Country, New Ranking Says
With that cool fall breeze becoming more common these days, you may find yourself breaking out the flannel shirts and enjoying a "PSL" (short for pumpkin spice latte) more and more. And as September comes to a close, it may also be time to head out to the orchard and...
2 winning Powerball tickets sold in Massachusetts; jackpot increases to $285 million
Although there was no jackpot winner Saturday, two Powerball tickets still won big prizes. One ticket, sold at 7-Eleven in Newton, won $100,000. The other ticket won a $50,000 prize. It was sold at Laney’s Variety in Spencer. Other big lottery winners over the weekend included three “Mass Cash”...
nhbr.com
People and Property: Real Estate and Construction News From Around NH
An entity of Manchester-based Kelley Family Properties has sold 6 Loudon Rd., a 65,520-square-foot office building in Concord, to Sarnia Seacoast LLC for $10.5 million. The Kelley entity, JP Irving LLC, acquired the property in 2019 for $5.6 million. “I’m pleased we were able to add the value to this asset that we did, in such a short period and through some challenging times within the office market that were brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic,” said the firm’s Benjamin Kelley. The property features a diverse tenant mix, including several dental and medical uses, many of which were recently renewed on long-term deals, he said. Ethan Cole of North Atlantic Commercial Real Estate Investments LLC represented the buyer in the transaction and worked directly with the sellers.
weatherboy.com
Earthquake Rattles New England in Eastern Massachusetts, West of Boston
USGS reported a relatively weak earthquake rattled portions of New England this weekend; specifically, the earthquake struck west of Boston in eastern Massachusetts. While most people didn’t feel the earthquake, several people did use the USGS website to report that they felt some shaking from the earthquake using their “Did you feel it?” tool.
Boston 25 News
Weight restrictions keeping some South Shore football players on the sideline
MARSHFIELD, Mass. — Jenni Brennan’s son Jacob loves football. And for the last several years, the Whitman teen’s pursued that passion in the Old Colony Youth Football League, established on the South Shore nearly 60 years ago. OCYFL started with just a handful of participating towns — but that number is now up to 35, with 28 teams now competing.
umlconnector.com
Student Government Association to hold elections this October
(Photo courtesy of UMass Lowell SGA) “A statement graphic from UMass Lowell’s SGA Facebook page.”. This past Tuesday, the school of Fine Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences, or FAHSS, sent out an email to all UMass Lowell students. The email came announcing openings on the Student Government Association (SGA) board, and with it, an election. This has caused some positive reactions around campus and a great opportunity for many to add to their resumes.
Rocks Village Bridge Reopens Oct. 10; Haverhill Councilor Says Repair Costs Justify Truck Ban
The Massachusetts Department of Transportation says the Rocks Village Bridge, between Haverhill and West Newbury, is set to reopen Monday, Oct. 10, after seven months of being out of service. City Councilor Thomas J. Sullivan, advocating for a total truck ban on the span over the Merrimack River, plans to...
Hidden Graveyard in Rye Marks Area of the Oldest Settlement in New Hampshire
Even if you've lived in the same town, state, or region all your life, there's always something new to see or explore that you never knew existed. Yours truly learned that firsthand yesterday after going on a little adventure with two others, one of whom (we'll call her Tricia), was visiting the Granite State for the first time from Florida.
NECN
Will Tropical Storm Ian Impact New England? Here's What to Expect
We’ve enjoyed a day with temperatures rising into the mid to upper 60s, and only a few high clouds linger in and persist south. With a high-pressure dome dominating over New England, temperatures will cool down Thursday night to reach lows in the 40s south and 30s north. A...
What are the worst days for traffic around Boston?
By Jordyn Jagolinzer, WBZ-TVBOSTON - If you've noticed the traffic is picking up lately, it's not your imagination. Commuters say they are experiencing longer-than-usual drive times - and some days are worse than others.A driver from Norton tells WBZ-TV her commute has doubled over the past couple of months."It probably took 35 minutes from Norton to Milton, and now it takes 45 to an hour," she said. "With traffic, it can be an hour and a half."Others are finding new ways to get to work."Back roads to avoid the traffic," another driver said.Mark Schieldrop from AAA says the pandemic has...
The Swellesley Report
Photogenic fisher cat visits Wellesley yard
A fisher cat knew what it was doing by roaming around Wellesley resident and photographer Beth Shedd’s yard. Shedd can make anybody look their best on camera, as you can see in this 11 seconds of glory for “Freddy” that she posted on social media this week (and allowed us to share).
