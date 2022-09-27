Read full article on original website
Browns Could be Facing a Familiar Face in Week 6 with Patriots Mac Jones Sidelined
Cleveland Browns could be going up against a backup quarterback in week 6 against the New England Patriots.
Robert Griffin III offers himself to 1 NFL team as QB
Robert Griffin III still has an itch to play. RG3 last played in the NFL in 2020 and is currently an analyst for ESPN. But the 32-year-old is still hoping to hear from one team. The ESPN “Monday Night Countdown” crew featuring Griffin, Steve Young, Booger McFarland, Suzy Kolber and...
3 Reasons the Cleveland Browns will win vs. the Atlanta Falcons
The Cleveland Browns have the Atlanta Falcons to worry about this Sunday. The Cleveland Browns are riding high at 2-1, and while there was a lot of luck to get to the top of the division, they’re still the team to be in the AFC North. Nick Chubb is having an MVP season for the ages, and with the sudden and depressing decline of Derrick Henry, Chubb has the chance to win the rushing title without having to take on any more carries than necessary.
ESPN’s Malika Andrews Reveals Interim Boston Celtics Head Coach’s Past and Goes After Stephen A. Smith
ESPN’s Malika Andrews stirred up more controversy for the NBA’s Boston Celtics when she brought up the history of the team’s interim head coach from more than 13 years ago. During an on-air NBA Today broadcast last week, the sports world was upended when it was reported...
Giants WR Sterling Shepard tears ACL, out for season
New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard tore his left ACL in Monday night’s loss to the Dallas Cowboys and
Minkah Fitzpatrick Highlights Four New Injuries for Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers have four big injury blows in Week 4.
Who Is Bears Linebacker Joe Thomas? Players Worth Watching
Who is Bears linebacker Joe Thomas? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Bears placed wide receiver Byron Pringle on injured reserve after he injured his calf during Sunday's win over the Houston Texans. Pringle's IR stint opened up a roster for the Bears, so the team elevated linebacker...
Kenny Golladay trade spots: Why deal will be tough to pull off, and who's a good fit for Giants WR
It's no secret the New York Giants don't want Kenny Golladay anymore. Reports surfaced before the team's 23-16 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Monday night that the Giants were shopping their once-prized free agent wideout. But the situation somehow got even worse after Golladay dropped an easy catch on...
Source: Son Of Randy - TE Thaddeus Moss Among 5 Patriots Free Agent Workouts
Patriots hopeful Moss, a 24-year-old tight end, was recently released from the Cincinnati Bengals practice squad.
Ravens Sign OLB Jeremiah Attaochu To PS, Cut CB T.J. Carrie
Attaochu, 29, is a former second-round pick by the Chargers in the 2014 NFL Draft. He finished his four-year rookie contract before signing a one-year, $3 million contract with the 49ers. Attaochu was among the 49ers’ final roster cuts coming out of the preseason and later signed on with the...
Browns Nation News And Notes (9/28/22)
It is Wednesday, September 28, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns are preparing for their Week 4 game in Atlanta against the Falcons. Of course, everyone is breathing a collective sigh of relief that Myles Garrett is resting at home and dealing with only minor injuries from his Monday afternoon car accident.
Steelers Cornerbacks Ready to Replace Ahkello Witherspoon vs. Jets
The Pittsburgh Steelers could be without their top cornerback this week.
New York's Sterling Shepard (knee) diagnosed with torn ACL
New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard (knee) is been ruled out for the remainder of the 2022 season. After a non-contact injury in the fourth quarter, Shepard's season is over after a torn ACL. Expect Kadarius Toney, Wan'Dale Robinson, and Richie James to see more snaps as New York's top three receivers.
