NFL

Larry Brown Sports

Robert Griffin III offers himself to 1 NFL team as QB

Robert Griffin III still has an itch to play. RG3 last played in the NFL in 2020 and is currently an analyst for ESPN. But the 32-year-old is still hoping to hear from one team. The ESPN “Monday Night Countdown” crew featuring Griffin, Steve Young, Booger McFarland, Suzy Kolber and...
NFL
FanSided

3 Reasons the Cleveland Browns will win vs. the Atlanta Falcons

The Cleveland Browns have the Atlanta Falcons to worry about this Sunday. The Cleveland Browns are riding high at 2-1, and while there was a lot of luck to get to the top of the division, they’re still the team to be in the AFC North. Nick Chubb is having an MVP season for the ages, and with the sudden and depressing decline of Derrick Henry, Chubb has the chance to win the rushing title without having to take on any more carries than necessary.
NBC Chicago

Who Is Bears Linebacker Joe Thomas? Players Worth Watching

Who is Bears linebacker Joe Thomas? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Bears placed wide receiver Byron Pringle on injured reserve after he injured his calf during Sunday's win over the Houston Texans. Pringle's IR stint opened up a roster for the Bears, so the team elevated linebacker...
Yardbarker

Ravens Sign OLB Jeremiah Attaochu To PS, Cut CB T.J. Carrie

Attaochu, 29, is a former second-round pick by the Chargers in the 2014 NFL Draft. He finished his four-year rookie contract before signing a one-year, $3 million contract with the 49ers. Attaochu was among the 49ers’ final roster cuts coming out of the preseason and later signed on with the...
brownsnation.com

Browns Nation News And Notes (9/28/22)

It is Wednesday, September 28, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns are preparing for their Week 4 game in Atlanta against the Falcons. Of course, everyone is breathing a collective sigh of relief that Myles Garrett is resting at home and dealing with only minor injuries from his Monday afternoon car accident.
numberfire.com

New York's Sterling Shepard (knee) diagnosed with torn ACL

New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard (knee) is been ruled out for the remainder of the 2022 season. After a non-contact injury in the fourth quarter, Shepard's season is over after a torn ACL. Expect Kadarius Toney, Wan'Dale Robinson, and Richie James to see more snaps as New York's top three receivers.
NFL

