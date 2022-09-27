Read full article on original website
Wave 3
Man arrested after Dixie Highway crash will not face criminal charges
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man who was arrested after a crash that injured four people will not be facing any criminal charges. The crash happened on Dixie Highway and Upper Hunters Trace back on Aug. 30. The arrest report stated that 20-year-old Robert Charles Risen III was going 60...
Judge sets $250,000 bond for Louisville man accused of being drunk during fatal crash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man pleaded not guilty to murder Tuesday morning after police said he killed a motorcyclist while drunk. According to court documents, 55-year-old Shwe Tun was booked into Louisville Metro Corrections early Monday morning on charges of Murder and Operating a Motor Vehicle While Under the Influence of Alcohol.
Charges dropped against Louisville man accused of injuring 4 in crash
The charges against a Louisville man accused in a crash that left four people injured have been dropped. According to police, 20-year-old Robert Risen was speeding on Sept. 19 on Dixie Highway when Shively police attempted to stop him. Court records said that Risen ran a red light at Upper...
Charges dropped against Louisville man accused of fleeing traffic stop, seriously injuring 4
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man who was arrested last week after police said he fled from a traffic stop and caused a crash that seriously injured four people is no longer facing any charges. According to Josh Abner, a spokesman for the County Attorney's Office, prosecutors moved to...
Police investigate after a car ran over a bicyclist
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A car ran over a bicyclist at 5:29 a.m. Sept. 28 near Louisville's Fairdale neighborhood. Louisville Metro Police Department is currently investigating the crash, which occurred at 2426 Outer Loop. Officials said one person was taken to the hospital. There is no indication that the driver...
Man sentenced for shooting death of 16-year-old Moore High School student
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man has been convicted in the shooting death of a 16-year-old Moore High School student back in Feb. 2020. Shalae Stewart, 23, was sentenced for complicity to manslaughter, complicity to wanton endangerment, complicity to tampering with physical evidence and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to the Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney.
Family of Newburg murder victim says 2-year-old was left alone for 3 days with slain mother
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville police are still looking for the person who killed a 23-year-old woman in the Newburg area last week. On Sept. 21, officers responded to the 5300 block of Rangeland Road on a report of a person down and found 23-year-old Kierra Stone-Gonzalez dead. The Jefferson...
Man arrested after motorcyclist dies in New Cut Road crash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Metro Police Department are investigating after a man died following a crash Sunday night. According to arrest records, LMPD officers responded to the 5600 block of New Cut Road around 7:50 p.m. Police said Shwe Tun, the driver of a 2017 Nissan Rogue SUV, tried to...
Motorcyclist killed by alleged drunk driver on New Cut Road
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man is in jail following a deadly motorcycle wreck in South Louisville. Shwe Tun, 55, allegedly pulled his car out in front of a motorcyclist near the 5600 block of New Cut Road, causing the motorcyclist to crash. The driver of the motorcycle died later at the hospital.
Police say Louisville man, juvenile accomplice committed armed carjacking
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a Louisville man is in custody after he and a juvenile accomplice committed an armed carjacking. According to court documents, 21-year-old Michael Greenwell was arrested early Tuesday morning. Police say the carjacking took place on Monday, just before 6 a.m. in the area of...
JCPS father who was arrested after outburst on school bus ordered to probation
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man who was arrested after a video showed him on a Jefferson County Public School bus threatening students has been ordered to probation. During a hearing on Wednesday, Delvantae King, who is a parent of a JCPS student, must enroll in anger management and have no contact with JCPS employees or locations.
Trials for 2 ex-LMPD officers charged in Breonna Taylor raid delayed to next year
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The trials for two former Louisville Metro Police Department officers charged in connection with the death of Breonna Taylor will be delayed to next year. Joshua Jaynes and Kyle Meany were in court on Wednesday. Federal prosecutors say they knowingly approved a falsified no-knock search warrant...
Louisville parent who boarded JCPS bus pleads guilty to terroristic threatening
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville parent who got on a Jefferson County Public Schools bus and threatened students pleaded guilty in court Wednesday but he won't be facing any jail time. Delvante King pleaded guilty to charges of terroristic threatening, disorderly conduct and menacing. A judge ordered King to...
Louisville police arrest 3 people for possession of large amounts of cocaine, cash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Three people have been arrested by the Louisville Metro Police Department after a discovery of large amounts of cocaine, cash and an AK-47 rifle. LMPD posted pictures of the goods that were seized following the arrest, which was made by the department’s Criminal Interdiction Division’s Violent Crime Squad.
Man Arrested For Okolona Neighborhood Shooting
Louisville Metro Police have arrested a 20 year old man after a deadly shooting in the Okolona Neighborhood Sunday afternoon. Keiran Faulkner has been arrested in connection to the case and charged with murder. Around 1:45 p.m., Louisville Metro officers responded to the 3700 block of Bonaventure Boulevard on a...
Man shot, killed in Jacobs neighborhood identified by coroner
The man who was killed in a shooting in the Jacobs neighborhood early Saturday morning has been identified. Latroy Swain, 29, was pronounced dead at the scene after police responded to the call of a shooting in the 3000 block of Manslick Road. That is near Seventh Street Road and...
Police Investigate Buechel Neighborhood Shooting
An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed in the Buechel neighborhood early Sunday morning. Dwight Mitchell with the Louisville Metro Police Department said the shooting happened around 12 a.m. Officers responded to the 2000 block of Buechel Bank Road and found a man shot. He died...
WAVE employee one of many stuck in Florida
JCPS father who was arrested after outburst on school bus ordered to probation. A Louisville man who was arrested after a video showed him on a Jefferson County Public School bus threatening students has been ordered to probation. 2nd annual A Taste for Life event happening Sunday. Updated: 6 hours...
Coroner IDs man who died after being shot on the Watterson Expressway
The Jefferson County Coroner's office has identified the man shot on the Watterson Expressway as 37-year old Ahmed Nafa Abdul Jabar. He was found shot on I264 East near Exit 10 on September 18. He died at University Hospital five days later. See the previous story below:. Louisville Metro Police...
ORV crash in Jefferson County kills 13-year-old
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 13-year-old girl was killed in an off-road-vehicle crash in Jefferson County Saturday afternoon. Around 5:09 p.m., Indiana Conservation officers were called to respond to the 1600 block of N. 600 W. on a report of a serious injury accident. Officers arrived and found a side-by-side...
