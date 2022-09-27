ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Police investigate after a car ran over a bicyclist

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A car ran over a bicyclist at 5:29 a.m. Sept. 28 near Louisville's Fairdale neighborhood. Louisville Metro Police Department is currently investigating the crash, which occurred at 2426 Outer Loop. Officials said one person was taken to the hospital. There is no indication that the driver...
Man sentenced for shooting death of 16-year-old Moore High School student

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man has been convicted in the shooting death of a 16-year-old Moore High School student back in Feb. 2020. Shalae Stewart, 23, was sentenced for complicity to manslaughter, complicity to wanton endangerment, complicity to tampering with physical evidence and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to the Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney.
Man arrested after motorcyclist dies in New Cut Road crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Metro Police Department are investigating after a man died following a crash Sunday night. According to arrest records, LMPD officers responded to the 5600 block of New Cut Road around 7:50 p.m. Police said Shwe Tun, the driver of a 2017 Nissan Rogue SUV, tried to...
Motorcyclist killed by alleged drunk driver on New Cut Road

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man is in jail following a deadly motorcycle wreck in South Louisville. Shwe Tun, 55, allegedly pulled his car out in front of a motorcyclist near the 5600 block of New Cut Road, causing the motorcyclist to crash. The driver of the motorcycle died later at the hospital.
JCPS father who was arrested after outburst on school bus ordered to probation

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man who was arrested after a video showed him on a Jefferson County Public School bus threatening students has been ordered to probation. During a hearing on Wednesday, Delvantae King, who is a parent of a JCPS student, must enroll in anger management and have no contact with JCPS employees or locations.
Man Arrested For Okolona Neighborhood Shooting

Louisville Metro Police have arrested a 20 year old man after a deadly shooting in the Okolona Neighborhood Sunday afternoon. Keiran Faulkner has been arrested in connection to the case and charged with murder. Around 1:45 p.m., Louisville Metro officers responded to the 3700 block of Bonaventure Boulevard on a...
Man shot, killed in Jacobs neighborhood identified by coroner

The man who was killed in a shooting in the Jacobs neighborhood early Saturday morning has been identified. Latroy Swain, 29, was pronounced dead at the scene after police responded to the call of a shooting in the 3000 block of Manslick Road. That is near Seventh Street Road and...
Police Investigate Buechel Neighborhood Shooting

An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed in the Buechel neighborhood early Sunday morning. Dwight Mitchell with the Louisville Metro Police Department said the shooting happened around 12 a.m. Officers responded to the 2000 block of Buechel Bank Road and found a man shot. He died...
WAVE employee one of many stuck in Florida

JCPS father who was arrested after outburst on school bus ordered to probation. A Louisville man who was arrested after a video showed him on a Jefferson County Public School bus threatening students has been ordered to probation. 2nd annual A Taste for Life event happening Sunday. Updated: 6 hours...
ORV crash in Jefferson County kills 13-year-old

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 13-year-old girl was killed in an off-road-vehicle crash in Jefferson County Saturday afternoon. Around 5:09 p.m., Indiana Conservation officers were called to respond to the 1600 block of N. 600 W. on a report of a serious injury accident. Officers arrived and found a side-by-side...
